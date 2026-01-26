Learn more from my book...

Every winter, like clockwork, the same exhausting storyline returns: a “severe flu season,” alarming headlines, and a renewed push for vaccination especially for the elderly. We are told this year’s strain is “worse,” more aggressive, more “dangerous,” more unpredictable.

Yawn.

Written in 1902

But this narrative always ignores something that has been true for as long as influenza has been recorded: older adults (and those with impaired systems) have always been affected more severely, regardless of “strain,” regardless of era, regardless of prevailing medical theory, regardless of it coming back, year after year. And they still don’t know why. Yet they make up their “virus” has “become more cunning” or “more intelligent.” We all know that’s not true. It is because aging bodies are navigating decades of accumulated physiological burden while trying really hard to adapt: nutritional depletion, metabolic exhaustion, toxic exposure, pharmaceutical saturation, diminished flexible adaptability, and reduced physiological reserve. And you would think humanity figured all that out already. But chronological age is not the issue per se; it’s what neglect and diminished vitality do that’s the true measurement. And that is a biological, environmental, and historical reality.

A Brief History of Influenza: What It Was Thought to Be, Before It Became a Convenient “Virus”

For most of recorded history, influenza was not understood as an invading pathogen. It was viewed as a seasonal, atmospheric, constitutional phenomenon, something that arose within populations under certain conditions rather than the more recent narrative of something transmitted neatly from one body to another.

The very word influenza originates in Italy, where it was attributed to the “influence” of the heavens. This was not naïve superstition, but observation, something that is clearly lacking in current times. Physicians back then, noticed that influenza appeared cyclically, struck vast populations simultaneously, crossed borders without obvious chains of transmission, and faded as mysteriously as it arrived. The explanation leaned toward air, the sun cycles, climate, season, fatigue, crowding, and general vitality. Other names reinforced this experiential framing:

La Grippe emphasized sudden systemic “grip” on the person

Blitzkatarrh highlighted abrupt onset and mucosal involvement

Epidemic catarrhal fever centered drainage, inflammation, and constitutional response

Medical texts of the 18th and 19th centuries repeatedly admitted uncertainty. Influenza was described as elusive, protean, and resistant to simple explanation. Even as germ theory gained prominence, many physicians acknowledged that influenza did not obey the usual rules of contagion. It often appeared “everywhere at once” and struck hardest where people were exhausted, undernourished, overworked, or already ill.

By the early 20th century, despite growing enthusiasm to name everything on microbes, medical literature still openly admitted that the true cause of influenza was unknown. Some authors suggested that environmental conditions generated or activated the agent, rather than the agent being the primary cause. You don’t say! In other words: terrain imbalance preceded microbial activity.

This historical ambiguity matters. The viral model did not replace earlier explanations because it was the answer and solved influenza. It replaced them because it fit nicely as the one cause-one answer-one remedy emerging industrial-medical framework, one that favored microbial enemies (fake or otherwise), chemical solutions, and centralized authority.

When Medicine Made the Flu Look Like an Epidemic

One of the most critical and most suppressed chapters in influenza history is how it was treated. Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries, influenza therapies were dominated by intoxicants, depletive procedures, and harsh chemical suppressants. Alcohol like whiskey, brandy, spirits, was a standard prescription for fevers, pneumonias, and systemic illness. It was believed to “stimulate” patients, despite later medical acknowledgment that alcohol is physiologically a narcotic, depressing respiration, coordination, and metabolic efficiency. In frail or elderly patients, this alone could tip the balance toward collapse.

Written in 1919

Alongside alcohol came coal-tar derivatives and early antipyretics: chemical fever suppressants that reduced pain and temperature while placing enormous strain on the heart, liver, and nervous system. Physicians later admitted that these drugs frequently worsened outcomes, with some deaths attributed directly to aggressive dosing. Fever reduction was mistaken for cure; symptom suppression was conflated with healing.Earlier generations went further. Influenza patients were subjected to bloodletting, mercury compounds, antimony, forced purging, blistering mustard poultices, and prolonged sweating regimens designed to “draw out poisons.” In some cases, patients lost extraordinary volumes of blood within days—often the weakest and oldest patients receiving the most aggressive interventions.

What emerges from this record is not simply outdated medicine, but a pattern: the sickest patients were often made sicker by treatment itself. Epidemics did not merely reflect disease burden; they reflected iatrogenic intervention, the layering of toxic applications onto an already devitalized, depleted terrain. The point: their tactics not only NOT worked, they harmed. Notably, contemporary physicians writing after the 1918–1919 influenza period openly warned of self-deception in medicine. They described how epidemics create psychological pressure to “do something,” even when that something is unproven or harmful. Some observed that the least aggressive approaches such as fresh air, rest, warmth, light nourishment, were often associated with better outcomes than pharmacological intervention. And that sometimes made all the difference.

This is not an exaggeration, this is the necessary mirror reflecting back at modern medicine’s own historical actions. And it matters a lot because what is said in this article reframes influenza catastrophes as, in part, man-made.

The Missing Context: Industrialized Living and Toxic Load

Fast-forward to the present, and the context has not improved, only intensified and for some, worsened. Modern flu discussions almost never address the chemical reality of industrialized living. Outdoor air pollution, industrial emissions, pesticide drift, heavy metals, and persistent organic pollutants do not vanish in winter; they accumulate. Indoors, the burden worsens. As temperatures drop, people seal their homes, drastically reducing ventilation while increasing exposure to off-gassing materials.

Modern homes continuously emit volatile compounds from synthetic carpets, pressed wood furniture, flame-retardant foams, cleaning agents, disinfectants, air fresheners, scented laundry products, and synthetic textiles. For elderly individuals whose detoxification capacity, lung elasticity, and mucosal defenses are already most likely compromised, this is not trivial exposure. It is constant, cumulative, and a huge emphasis on stagnation.l due to most people in that age group’s sedentary, indoor lifestyle.

The lungs are not sites of “infection.” They are environmental interfaces. Irritate and inflame them long enough, and seasonal illness becomes inevitable for those living in urban, suburban and even modern rural communities. Influenza was never an invasion of microbes, but overload of modernization disconnecting the body from adapting to the natural rhythms and conditions of life.

Seasonality Is Not the Enemy

Winter isn’t the cause of your ails. The seasons are not something to be feared. They are just biological signals. More changes in the environment, more adaptation is needed. Historically, winter meant rest, warmth, heavier nourishment, reduced activity, and gradual cold acclimation. Today, these cues are overridden. Artificial heating dries indoor air. Movement decreases. Sunlight exposure disappears. Circadian rhythms are ignored.

At the same time, synthetic clothing, especially my favorite (note sarcasm) polyester, dominates winter wardrobes (especially those big puff jackets). These materials impair thermoregulation, trap moisture against the skin, release micro-plastics and chemical residues when warmed, and interfere with natural heat exchange. People sweat in plastic, chill afterward, and repeat the cycle, creating physiological stress under the guise of comfort.

The result, a body confused but in need of regulation and elimination. It never was a “virus.” It is thermoregulatory failure, mucosal irritation, and metabolic congestion, essentially a body struggling to recalibrate and resume adaptation in a chemically hostile environment.

What Medicine Has To Offer

Even with a basic acknowledgment that human physiology is shaped by countless environmental and metabolic factors, modern medicine has not advanced in explaining what the cyclical condition labeled “the flu” actually represents, nor has it offered anything beyond chemicals as its solution. And despite decades of use and a substantial record of adverse effects, large observational studies and systematic reviews have repeatedly shown that influenza vaccination, their latest chemical “medicine,” offers (in their words) “limited or inconsistent benefit” in the populations most aggressively targeted: infants under one year and adults over 65.

Some analyses report no meaningful reduction in mortality; others note increased illness or complications in certain cohorts.Instead of prompting reassessment, this failure has been reframed. Lack of efficacy is blamed on the human body, insufficient uptake, poor matching, or the need for newer formulations. In any other scientific field, persistent failure would trigger abandonment of the model. In influenza medicine, it triggers repetition and escalation, called “boosters.”If an intervention does not meaningfully reduce illness or death in the most vulnerable populations after decades of use, the question is unavoidable: what problem is it actually solving?

I think you know the answer to that.

Reframing the Flu: A Terrain Perspective

From a terrain-based understanding, or should I say “ common sense observations,” influenza symptoms are a seasonal metabolic clearing. Fever, mucus, fatigue, body aches, and appetite loss are not malfunctions. They are resource-intensive, coordinated processes involving the respiratory tract, lymphatic system, liver, skin, and mucous membranes, all designed to help eliminate and make room for growth and development within.

Suppressing these signals does not eliminate the burden. It displaces it. The body must still contend with accumulated waste, but now with fewer adaptive tools. Acute illness is traded for eventual chronic dysfunction (if suppressed frequently enough); resolution is postponed, not achieved.

This is why the same cycle repeats every year: illness rises, the elderly are hit hardest, fear escalates, pharmaceutical solutions are promoted, and the environmental and metabolic causes remain untouched.

No injection can compensate for decades of industrial exposure, indoor air pollution, synthetic clothing, circadian disruption, nutrient depletion, and physiological neglect. It never could; It never will.

Supporting the Terrain Before Symptoms Escalate

If the true goal were to reduce severity, especially in the elderly—the focus would shift from suppression to preparation. Not “prevention” in a mechanistic sense, but a development of resilience and an amplified embrace to adapt, before the seasonal shift intensifies. Here are some simple things to consider:

Improve indoor air quality early through daily ventilation and reduction of synthetic fragrances and cleaners

Replace synthetic base layers with natural fibers worn directly against the skin

Allow gradual cold acclimation instead of constant artificial heating

Prioritize warmth through movement, nourishment, and circulation rather than insulation alone

Increase mineral-rich, seasonally appropriate foods

Protect circadian rhythms by maximizing morning light and minimizing nighttime artificial light

Reduce overall chemical burden before winter confinement amplifies exposure

None of this is dramatic. None of it is profitable for the corporate bottomline. But it aligns with how bodies actually function.

At the end of it all, modern medicine still has no coherent explanation for influenza, whether its origin, its timing, its variability, or its resolution. After centuries of abandoned theories, failed treatments, and self-acknowledged medical error, the flu remains fundamentally unexplained for them. And yet, with extraordinary confidence, the same system continues to offer chemical interventions to everyone and aggressively to the aging, toxic, depleted bodies, calling this “protection” while ignoring history, physiology, and outcomes.

This is not progress.

THIS IS NOT PROGRESS.

Yesterday’s mercury, bloodletting, and whiskey have become today’s injectables and suppressants. Different packaging. Same belief. Same blindness. Influenza has always exposed the limits of medical certainty. The tragedy is not only ignorance, but confidence without comprehension. And that’s where the danger lies. Snake oil persists, polished by branding and authority, and people are still taught to trust the label over their body’s language and the outcome.

