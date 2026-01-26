Dr. Marizelle

Crixcyon
1dEdited

I am a senior (76) with no flu vaccinations in over 50 years and no flu in the last 25-30 years. I have had a few severe colds in that time but nothing that debilitating. I do not suffer from any meaningful diseases. I am not a health nut, per se. I no longer believe in germ theory and viruses. I think flu and colds are the body's way of detoxifying. Disease and illness is mostly a reaction to chemical toxicity.

Taking cold and flu medications (all of them filled with poisons) is not the answer. Allowing your body to repair itself will most likely work far better. If you have complications from flu symptoms, it is because you have a toxic overload and your organs are affected.

I do not believe people die from the flu. They die because they have been poisoned, severe damage has been done and recovery is not possible especially since chemical (many come from petroleum substances) medicines do not help as they add to the toxic load.

The annual "flu" diatribe is actually fueling the mindset that leads to illness. How you think and believe about your health, wellness and diseases has a greater affect upon you than you realize. IGNORE flu season and think health. Tell the flu shot zombies to take a hike.

Betsy Barnum
17h

The NIH itself conducted a study in 2006 that showed incidence of flu rising over the previous 20 year even as flu vaccine uptake by the elderly went up from 15% to 65%. Their own study shows the vaccine is not only not protective, but is probably contributing to people getting sick. I myself have never had the flu and never had a flu shot. Nor will I!

Thank you for explaining so clearly the terrain perspective on what causes this illness. We need to understand this.

