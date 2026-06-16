Lesson 8: Appetite, Cravings, and Food Refusal

Welcome back to Navigating the Terrain a transformative education series designed to guide you and your child through the various lessons of the Terrain Model. In the last lesson, What Real Food Does in the Body, we learned how to How to teach nourishment without numbers, nutrients, or guilt. We will continue our journey by learning why forcing food often backfires and how to understand changing appetites without panic. Don’t forget the images you can print out following the article. Onwards!