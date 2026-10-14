Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

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DiazRockCrawlr's avatar
DiazRockCrawlr
Oct 14

Thank you. This is disturbing, and making me do an inventory of my daily exposure. Will turn off Face ID now, hang on to all my old devices as long as possible and ask the specific question about infra red light before purchasing any new device.

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Monica's avatar
Monica
Oct 14

Well...everything is annoying me now, seen and unseen. Let's also include the new street lamps, LED in stores & car headlights are blinding. I'm like the neighborhood granny bc I'm always bitching about something hahaha I have a few layers of medical tape over my phone camera and laptop camera. All I can say is Where's my check from all the pics and data being scraped, amirite?!

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