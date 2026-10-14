There is light shining into your eyes that you cannot see. Your phone may use it to recognize your face. Your security camera may use it to see you in the dark. And increasingly your car may it use it to watch your eyes and decide whether you're paying attention.

“Keep your eyes on the road!”

The light is infrared, and more specifically near-infrared (NIR), the band of the spectrum just beyond what human eyes can perceive. Which raises a question we probably should have asked before surrounding ourselves with infrared emitters:

When happens when our eyes are exposed to manmade visible light, day after day, year after year?

Your eyes can't warn you about what they can't see

Bright visible light comes with built-in defenses. We squint, we blink, we look away. Near-infrared doesn't trigger any of that, because we don't perceive it as brightness at all. Yet these wavelengths can penetrate the eye and reach its tissues.

And it’s happening—All. The. Time.

This is not controversial.

International radiation-protection guidelines specifically recognize that sufficiently intense infrared exposure can cause thermal injury to the cornea, lens, iris, and retina. (ICNIRP)

That doesn’t mean your phone is cooking your retina. It does mean that infrared isn’t biologically irrelevant just because it’s invisible.

Now watch at how much technology is looking back at us

Apple's Face ID uses its TrueDepth camera to project infrared light, including thousands of infrared dots, onto your face. Apple says the output is low and harmless to eyes and skin under normal operation, though it also warns, interestingly, that damaged, poorly repaired or modified components could interfere with safety mechanisms and create hazardous exposure. (Apple Support)

How do we know if they’re malfunctioning? Are there safety measures for that?

Security cameras and other digital cameras rely on the same principle. Night-vision systems flood a space with near-infrared precisely because cameras can detect what our eyes cannot.

And now there are cars.

Modern driver-monitoring systems pair near-infrared illumination with cameras to track where your head is, whether your eyelids are open, whether you're watching the road, even whether you look sleepy. The underlying technology has appeared in automotive engineering literature for nearly two decades. (SAE Mobilus)

So consider the modern environment: a phone, a laptop or tablet, a doorbell camera, a security camera, a baby monitor, facial-recognition systems, a driver-monitoring camera. Any single exposure may be tiny. Any single device may or may not meet established safety standards. But that isn't quite the question I'm interested in.

Who is studying the whole environment?

Safety testing generally asks whether a particular device, under specified conditions, stays below an established exposure limit.

That's useful.

But biology doesn't encounter products one regulatory filing at a time. A human being encounters an environment, and what interests me is the cumulative picture: many emitters, at different distances, repeated over and over again.

Here is where I feel a little less comfortable about its constant use. There is strong evidence that intense enough infrared can injure the eye, and exposure limits designed to prevent exactly that. But research measuring smartphone light exposure in a retinal-photography setting found it fell below established photobiological safety limits. (PubMed)

So I wouldn't tell you with certainty that your phone, car and cameras are destroying your eyes. That would be fear-mongering for sure!

I'd ask something more scientifically impactful and something we all need to think about and discern:

Has it been adequately studied what happens when an entire civilization surrounds its eyes with invisible optical radiation for most of its waking life, especially when that exposure is becoming ubiquitous faster than long-term human data can accumulate?

Invisible doesn’t mean unquestioned

Technology has an odd way of becoming normal before anyone asks what normal means biologically.

First the device appears.

Then it becomes convenient.

Then ubiquitous.

Then nearly unavoidable and for some an absolute necessity.

Only afterward do we start studying what decades of exposure might mean. None of this makes infrared inherently sinister. Sunlight is full of it, and infrared wavelengths are even being explored therapeutically in photobiomodulation. The issue I have was never simply that infrared is bad.

Dose matters. Its origin matters. Frequency matters.

So do wavelength, distance, duration, pulsing, optical geometry, and context. That is exactly why the question deserves more than "the device passed a safety standard, so there's nothing left to investigate."

Your car is watching your eyes. Your phone is mapping your face. Your cameras can see you in the dark.

Perhaps they aren't conspiring to make you blind.

But given how quickly we've filled our world with electronic devices emitting light we cannot see, our eyes deserve a little more research about what's staring back at them.

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