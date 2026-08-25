Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
17h

Big Ag, big tech, big pharma, etc...I trust none of them. They are either marketing us for profit or death.

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Terrence Brannon's avatar
Terrence Brannon
18h

Have you heard of Jim Gale?

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1 reply by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
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