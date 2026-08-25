What is the Terrain Model?

In my opinion, the next agricultural revolution should have less to do with improving crops and more to do with restoring the biological relationships we build around them.

For more than a century, agricultural science has become very good at “improving” plants — though I would call much of it manipulation for bottom-line rather than improvement. Breeders have selected crops for greater yield, shorter stalks, larger fruits, uniform ripening, predictable maturation, resistance to particular diseases, easier mechanical harvesting, longer storage and better performance under carefully managed conditions. Modern plant breeding dramatically increased agricultural productivity, and during the Green Revolution (1940-1960) in particular, high-yielding wheat and rice varieties combined with irrigation, fertilizers and pesticides transformed food production across large portions of the world.

But there was an assumption in this research that received a considerably limited amount of attention, if at all. Scientists treated the plant as though it were the primary biological unit in need of improving, and they treated the surrounding soil as little more than the medium in which the improved plant would be grown. Nutrients could be supplied. Water could be supplied. Pests could be controlled and weeds suppressed. Whenever something appeared to be missing from the environment, the agricultural industries increasingly learned how to provide it. Or so they thought.

The plant became the product; the ecosystem became the static infrastructure. But plants (nor any living organism on Earth) have never actually lived that way. A plant growing in soil is not an isolated organism drawing ingredients from an inert container. Its roots exist within an extraordinarily active biological zone inhabited by bacteria, fungi, archaea, protists, nematodes and countless other organisms. Those roots release sugars, organic acids, phenolics and numerous other compounds into the soil around them, and these root exudates alter the chemistry and biology of the rhizosphere, the narrow zone of soil directly influenced by the root.

The microorganisms respond, as all living things do. Some participate in nutrient cycling, some influence phosphorus/mineral availability, some associate with roots and extend the effective reach of the plant into surrounding soil, and some participate in “nitrogen”transformations. Others influence plant signaling, stress responses and interactions with other organisms. And plants are not simply passive recipients of whatever microbes happen to be nearby; increasingly, researchers are finding that plants help shape the microbial communities around their roots. Which raises a rather uncomfortable question. What if we, humans spent the last century breeding the plant while almost completely ignoring part of what makes the plant successful? The

Plant Was Never Alone

No plant grows by itself. Every root sits in a community — bacteria, fungi, and other microbes living in the soil around it and inside its tissues. That community has a name: the microbiome.

In June 2026, a group of researchers writing in npj Science of Plants made a straightforward proposal. When we breed crops, we should be paying attention to those microbes too — not just the plant’s genes. For some of us this is not a surprise. But it is new for the field. *sigh

Their argument is not that genetics stopped mattering. It’s the opposite. The plant breeding industry has become remarkably good at what it does. It can read(aka makeup) a plant’s entire genome, run predictions across millions of possible crosses, and pick winners with computers before anything goes in the ground. But that’s the catch worth naming: a model is a description of a plant, not a plant. It works with the variables it was built to track. Anything left out of the model doesn’t disappear from the field — it just stops being visible to the people selecting. And the microbes and their biome have largely been left out, even though we ALL know they affect how a plant takes up nutrients, handles drought and heat, and fights off disease.

Breeding, by science’s standards has over-simplistically explained how a plant turns out with two ingredients:

Genotype × Environment

Genotype is the plant’s supposed genetic instructions. Environment is everything it meets — soil, weather, water, light. Multiply them together and you get what they believe is the actual plant that shows up, the one you can see, measure, and harvest. The researchers want to add a third ingredient:

Genotype × Environment × Microbiome

That sounds like a small technical edit. It isn’t. It changes what is being taught about what a plant is.

If the microbiome belongs in the equation, then a high-performing crop may not simply carry better genes for pulling up nutrients or surviving dry spells. Some of that performance may be borrowed, coming from the fungi extending its root system further than its own roots reach, or the bacteria making locked-up minerals available to it. Which means the thing we admire above ground, the plant, may be partly a response to events happening below ground, in relationship, where nobody is looking.

And there’s a further turn. Plants differ in how well they recruit and maintain these partnerships. Some varieties are simply better hosts than others. So the trait we’d want to select for isn’t only “tolerates drought,” it may be “knows how to gather the help that tolerates drought for it.” That reframes what failure means, too. A variety that thrives at one site and disappoints at another may not have weaker “genetics” there. Surprise, surprise. Its partners may not have been present in that soil to help it adapt!

Corn Gave Us an Important Clue

One of the most fascinating demonstrations came from a large field experiment involving maize. Researchers studied 27 maize inbred lines planted across three fields, with part of the experiment replicated five years later. This was not a handful of greenhouse pots; the researchers analyzed 4,866 rhizosphere samples.

As expected, the microbial communities surrounding maize roots were strongly influenced by environmental factors — plant age, field conditions, and weather events all mattered. But something else remained visible underneath all that environmental variation: plant inputs and response mattered too. The researchers identified 143 microbial operational taxonomic units whose relative abundance was significantly influenced by maize that was created (in their thinking “genetics”). In other words, different maize plants growing in the same broad agricultural environment were not necessarily assembling identical microbial communities around their roots. Some of that variation followed the genetics of the plant itself, and the authors raised an intriguing possibility: if particular heritable microbial associations turn out to provide beneficial functions, those associations could eventually become traits for future industrial plant breeding.

Consider how different that is from the usual breeding objective. Instead of asking which corn plant absorbs phosphorus most efficiently, we might eventually ask which corn plant most effectively recruits or supports the microbial community that helps it obtain phosphorus. Instead of only asking which plant tolerates drought, scientists should ask which plant–microbial relationship performs best during drought.

That is a fundamentally different agricultural philosophy. Science is no longer breeding only an organism; They’re finally beginning to understand how to breed through cultivation of relationships.

Let me break that down for you: this does not mean that a plant “genetically” dictates its microbiome; it clearly does not. Soil type, climate, management, neighboring organisms, plant age and numerous environmental conditions all influence microbial communities. But it does mean the plant is one of the architects. The rhizosphere is therefore neither entirely inherited nor entirely environmental. It is relational and that is precisely why the implications for agriculture are so large.

But What Exactly is Being Selected?

Once we, humans recognize this relationship, the history of plant breeding becomes much more interesting. Human beings have selected plants for thousands of years. Traditional farmers saved seeds from plants that performed particularly well under local conditions, and over generations those selections produced landraces adapted not simply to human preferences but to particular climates, soils, rainfall patterns, agricultural practices and ecological communities. Humans instinctively picked the plants that adapted well for the area they were in.

Modern scientific breeding accelerated and systematized selection enormously. During the twentieth century, breeders increasingly selected for traits that made plants productive within modern agricultural systems: yield became paramount, uniformity became valuable, mechanical harvesting demanded predictable architecture, and storage and transportation favored particular physical characteristics. The Green Revolution added another dimension, because crops increasingly had to perform within systems where substantial quantities of crop could be supplied externally. That was not necessarily a mistake. The Green Revolution dramatically increased food production and contributed to food security for hundreds of millions of people. But biological systems respond to selection pressures, and this raises a question that deserves considerably more attention: what happens to ecological traits when the environment changes and no longer rewards them?

Imagine two wheat plants. One invests considerable biological energy into root exudates and microbial relationships that improve mineral acquisition under nutrient-poor conditions. The other is less capable of building those relationships but grows extremely well when soluble minerals are readily available. Now breed them repeatedly in heavily fertilized agricultural trials. Which trait is likely to matter more? The ecological advantage of the first plant may become nearly invisible, because the fertilizer has performed the job of the plant’s ecological relationships once helped accomplish. Fertilizer does not create independence or adequate adaptation.

true resilience should include biological resilience plus input independence

This deserves to be stated plainly, because it exposes a confusion hidden in the way we talk about resilient crops. Robustness is not the same thing as independence. Modern farming can be robust against drought and still be utterly dependent upon fertilizer; a system can withstand a shock along one axis while remaining tethered to an external supply along another. A crop propped up by inputs may even “look” resilient precisely because those inputs are quietly concealing its dependence. This is why true resilience should mean something more demanding than mere robustness, it should include biological resilience together with input independence: the capacity to endure stress, and to do so without a continuous external drip of supplied synthetic, industrial nutrients. This is why I like Biochar.

The same conceptual question can be asked about nitrogen acquisition, drought adaptation, microbial communication and other functions. Industrial inputs may therefore have done more than “supplement” ecological processes; they may have altered (maybe even destroyed) the very selection environment in which modern crops evolved under human direction. That does not prove that modern cultivars universally lost beneficial microbial relationships.

We Should Be Careful With the “Modern Crops Lost Their Microbiome” Story

It would be tempting to turn this research into a simple narrative: traditional plants had wonderful microbial relationships, industrial agriculture have completely destroyed them, and modern crops became absolutely biologically helpless. Nobody can make such a sweeping conclusion.

Research examining plant domestication does indicate that domestication can alter rhizosphere microbiome assembly and function, and scientists have consequently proposed looking to wild relatives and ancestral crop varieties for potentially useful microbiome-associated traits. But individual crops do not always behave according to the tidy “older is better” model. Cotton provides an excellent example: a study comparing 24 cotton types released from the 1950s onward found that modern ones actually showed greater colonization and responsiveness to indigenous arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi under the experimental conditions. Other cotton research has produced more complicated results depending on phosphorus availability and on how mycorrhizal responsiveness is calculated.

That is exactly why I find this field is interesting and quite evident of the reality of adaptation. There is no universal rule saying that old varieties cooperate with microbes and modern varieties do not. This is the important point: microbial relationships are plant traits worth measuring, and historically we often did not measure them, we just unknowingly benefitted from them. We therefore cannot simply assume that a crop selected for maximum performance under one agricultural environment will retain the same ecological characteristics when moved into another — which becomes particularly important as agriculture attempts to shift toward lower-input, biologically complex systems.

The Green Revolution May Have Solved One Problem While Concealing Another

A 2025 perspective published in Cell made this connection explicit. The authors acknowledged the enormous productivity gains produced by semi-dwarf crops and fertilizers during the Green Revolution, but argued that rhizosphere microbiomes were largely overlooked during crop domestication and improvement. They proposed developing what they call “climate-smart crops”(aka more adaptive crops) by integrating plant type, root exudates and microbial communities into future crop improvement. That deserves more attention than the marketing(exhausting) terminology surrounding it, because the deeper implication is this: perhaps some of the next agricultural advances will come not from giving plants more, but from restoring their ability to participate in biological systems that actually perform those functions collectively.

This is almost the opposite of the industrial model. Industrial agriculture tends to identify a limitation and supply a product. Not enough nitrogen? Add nitrogen. Not enough phosphorus? Add phosphorus. A fungal problem invites a fungicide; an insect problem, an insecticide; and now a microbial deficiency invites a purchasable inoculant. But ecology does not operate as a collection of missing ingredients. The presence of a microorganism does not guarantee its function(where’d else did we learn that? hmmmm). A bacterial species introduced into soil must survive, compete, communicate, find appropriate substrates and interact with a compatible plant under suitable environmental conditions. A mycorrhizal fungus cannot deliver its theoretical benefit if the surrounding soil chemistry, plant ability or root management system makes the relationship unnecessary or impossible. This is why adding biology to an industrial system is not necessarily the same thing as restoring an ecosystem.

Read My Book

The Microbial Inoculant Trap

This is where it now becomes sticky and agricultural microbiome becomes commercialized. Once industry recognizes that microorganisms can influence plant performance, the obvious commercial response is to….survey says? That’s right, package microorganisms as agricultural inputs. Some microbial inoculants may prove useful, cannot deny that. But there is a conceptual danger here: science could take a discovery that challenges the input model of agriculture and quickly turn it into another input. Buy the bacteria, buy the fungi, apply them according to the label, and continue farming essentially the same way. Ugh.

If the real phenomenon is ecological relationship and true adaptation for resilience, however, simply adding organisms may not recreate the conditions under which those organisms function. The question is not merely which microbes are present, but what ecological conditions allow particular organisms, plants and soils to function together. That question is harder to commercialize. It is also the most important.

Soil Management Changes the Conversation

Plant “genetics” is only one side of this relationship; management matters enormously. A 2026 field study examining diversified cropping sequences found that incorporating perennial seed crops changed soil microbial communities and soil enzyme activities, with some diversified sequences involving perennial and annual crops showing substantially greater activity of particular enzymes involved in carbon and nutrient cycling. Another 2026 study examined a seven-year tropical coffee experiment in Brazil, evaluating different long-term soil-management approaches under drought conditions and finding that management influenced soil health as well as microbiome composition and function.

These studies reinforce a critical point, one that you and I know but science if just starting to consider: we cannot breed our way out of bad ecology. A plant genetically capable of forming beneficial microbial relationships still requires an environment in which those relationships can occur, and, likewise, a biologically rich soil cannot necessarily compensate indefinitely for a crop poorly suited to that ecosystem. The future may therefore require plant breeders, soil ecologists and farmers to stop treating these as separate problems, because the unit being managed is the relationship among them.

Which Brings Us to “Regenerative Agriculture”

Now how does that tie-in with “regenerative agriculture?” Regenerative agriculture has become one of the most influential agricultural movements of the last decade, and much of what it advocates is valuable: reduced disturbance, cover cropping, crop diversity, living roots, the integration of livestock where appropriate, improved water cycling, increasing organic matter, reducing dependence on synthetic inputs and encouraging biological activity above and below the soil line. These are wonderful departures from agricultural systems that treat soil primarily as a substrate for crop production. But there is a problem. The word “regenerative” has become valuable, and when a word becomes valuable, guess who adopts it? Industry. We have watched this progression before with natural, sustainable, green, eco-friendly, climate-smart and clean. Each began by communicating an idea, and eventually each became capable of communicating almost anything. Unfortunately industrial usage of a word makes it become ambiguous. Regenerative agriculture appears to be entering the same territory.

Let’s take an important digression trip to what’s going on in the world of “regenerative agriculture” world first….

When Nestlé, PepsiCo and Big Food Become “Regenerative”

This is no longer a fringe agricultural movement confined to small farms, soil conferences and ecological agriculture circles. Some of the largest food corporations in the world are now embracing the terminology. Nestlé has established a goal of sourcing 50 percent of its key ingredients from farmers adopting regenerative agriculture practices by 2030, and it has developed its own Nestlé Agriculture Framework and Farm Assessment Tool for classifying farms according to their level of regenerative adoption. In June 2026, Nestlé also announced that it had joined more than 40 food and agricultural businesses supporting the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform’s Regenerating Together Programme.

PepsiCo has gone even further in scale. The company reports that regenerative, restorative or protective practices had reached approximately 4.7 million acres globally by 2025, toward a goal of 10 million acres by 2030. Its programs now reach the supply chains behind products including Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Quaker and other major brands. PepsiCo has partnered with Cargill on regenerative agriculture in Iowa, funded regenerative agriculture research with the National Geographic Society, expanded regenerative programs in Canada and launched additional farmer programs internationally. Other major food and agricultural companies are moving in the same direction.

This does not automatically mean that these projects are fraudulent from the onset. Some may produce meaningful improvements in soil structure, erosion, fertilizer efficiency, biodiversity, water management or farmer resilience. Large corporations also control enormous agricultural supply chains, and if their purchasing requirements change, millions of acres can potentially change with them.

But something else deserves equal scrutiny. When the companies that helped build, finance, purchase from and profit enormously from industrial agricultural supply chains begin describing those same supply chains as “regenerative,” consumers should ask exactly what has regenerated. Changing agricultural practices somewhere upstream does not necessarily mean that the underlying food system has been transformed — and changing the vocabulary certainly does not mean that it has.

The Greenwashing Problem

Concerns about precisely this possibility are already appearing in food-policy research. A 2025 briefing examining regenerative agriculture, greenwashing and food-system power dynamics warned that the growing popularity of regenerative agriculture creates an opportunity for large corporations to co-opt its definition in ways that serve their own interests.

That warning matters because regenerative agriculture still lacks a universally accepted definition. Researchers reviewing 229 academic papers and 25 practitioner organizations found substantial disagreement over what regenerative agriculture actually means: some definitions emphasize practices, others emphasize outcomes, and others combine the two. That flexibility may be useful on farms, because ecosystems differ enormously, but it is much more problematic on packaging. If there isn’t a distinct definition of regenerative, virtually everyone can claim participation in it. A corporation may therefore continue selling highly processed foods through enormous global supply chains while simultaneously announcing that millions of acres supplying some of its ingredients are now “regenerative.” Both statements can technically be true. But the second can dramatically change how consumers perceive the first. That is where regenerative agriculture risks becoming something more than an agricultural philosophy, it becomes a reputational asset, and that is where greenwashing becomes possible.

There is though, something worth thinking about here. If corn is produced using cover crops, reduced tillage, improved nitrogen management or other qualifying practices and ultimately becomes an ingredient in an ultra-processed snack food, what exactly does the word “regenerative” tell the consumer? It may tell us something meaningful about how that corn was grown. It will tell us nothing about the finished product.

Yet the virtue signaling of the agricultural practice can easily migrate, psychologically, to the crappy product, the brand and the corporation. A corporation can improve portions of its agricultural supply chain without its entire business model becoming regenerative. A potato can be grown under substantially improved soil-management practices and still enter an industrial food system stripping it of everything that helped it be better and combining it with other not-so-beneficial ingredients. A multinational corporation can reduce agricultural emissions while continuing practices elsewhere in its operations that deserve environmental scrutiny.

Though these improvements should be dismissed, neither should they purchase immunity from criticism. A regenerative ingredient does not automatically create a regenerative corporation, and a regenerative farming program should not become an ecological halo around everything else a company does.

From Agricultural Practice to Marketing Language

This is why I suspect the word “regenerative” may eventually suffer the same fate as “natural”. Initially, it distinguished something meaningful. Consumers now recognize it. Currently marketers recognize that consumers recognize it. Eventually corporations will build programs around it, certification systems will appear, consultants, and products will to carry the language until, eventually, the word itself has lost its meaning and coats the facts like lipstick on a pig.

We should be particularly cautious when companies report success primarily through the number of acres on which designated practices have been “adopted.” Nestlé, for example, explicitly says it measures the effectiveness of its Agriculture Framework partly by the level of adoption of regenerative practices among farmers in its supply chains, and PepsiCo uses its own guidelines and environmental outcome criteria to count acres toward its regenerative, restorative and protective agriculture goals. Those frameworks may contain legitimate metrics, but this brings us back to the fundamental question of this article: are we measuring practices, or are we measuring actual regeneration? They are not necessarily the same thing.

Back to the Soil and Reality, Not Ideology

Now that I’ve digressed enough and got that off my chest, there is, however, a more encouraging counter-trend developing beneath the marketing. Regenerative agriculture will increasingly be judged by outcomes rather than ideology, by what actually changed in the field, rather than by allegiance to a movement or a checklist of approved practices. Institutions of oversight are moving towards soil testing, farm assessment, measurable outcomes and continuous improvement. The USDA’s current regenerative pilot, for instance, incorporates whole-farm assessment and soil evaluation rather than merely rewarding a list of practices. That’s good somewhat but that only feels like “look here and not there.” Once science and industry agree to measure outcomes, science still has to decide which outcomes count and the metrics with which they measure. The next debate will therefore be over the definition of regeneration itself: soil carbon alone, or microbial diversity, nutrient density, water retention, chemical residues, farmer profitability and even human health? Each of those metrics implies a different agriculture and a different totally different set of winners. Deciding which of them they intend to note as the most important for “regenerative” is not a technical footnote. It is literally the whole question.

Regenerative Agriculture Is a Method. Regeneration Is an Outcome

Cover crops are not regenerative. No-till is not regenerative. Compost is not regenerative. Rotational grazing is not regenerative. Microbial inoculants are not regenerative. They are interventions. They may help create the conditions in which regeneration occurs. The real questions are deeper ones. What happened to aggregate stability, to water infiltration, to nutrient cycling, to microbial function, to fungal associations, to soil organic matter? What happened to erosion, to fertilizer requirements, to pesticide requirements, to biodiversity? And critically for the research discussed in this article — what happened to measuring and understanding the relationship between the crop and its surrounding biological community? For how long? Compared with what baseline? Measured by whom? What happened to understanding the resilience of the plant itself? The adaptation acquired by the plant to support the regeneration of the crop?

Those are more complex questions than asking whether a farmer planted a cover crop. They are also much harder to put on the front of a cereal box. Once a farming philosophy becomes a certification system, a purchasing program or a marketing claim, the incentive shifts toward creating measurable boxes that can be checked and fulfilling the bottom line:

Did the farmer plant a cover crop? Yes.

Reduce tillage? Yes.

Incorporate livestock? Yes. Boom. Regenerative.

But reality does not operate through checklists. A cover crop poorly matched to a region may accomplish little. No-till accompanied by heavy herbicide dependence raises different ecological questions. Compost quality varies enormously. Grazing can regenerate one landscape and damage another, depending on timing, density, rainfall, recovery and ecological context.

Beyond Regenerative

This is why I think we may already need to begin looking beyond regenerative farming, not because regenerative agriculture has failed, but for very nearly the opposite reason. It has helped correct one of modern agriculture’s greatest conceptual errors: treating soil as little more than the substrate holding the crop upright. But regenerative agriculture should not become another ideology, another certification, or another adjective that allows consumers to stop asking questions.

In my opinion, regenerative agriculture is not the destination. It is the correction that allows us to see what agriculture should have been studying all along — not the plant, not the soil, and not the microbiome in isolation, but the relationships among them. That is a very different objective, and unlike the word “regenerative,” a relationship is difficult to standardize into a corporate marketing claim.

An Even Bigger Problem

Suppose a farm does everything currently considered regenerative. They reduce disturbance, rebuild soil organic matter, diversify rotations, increase biological activity, restore water infiltration and bring back fungal networks. And then plant crop varieties that have been selected for generations under agricultural environments completely different from the one they are attempting to recreate.

What happens? They have changed the farming practices and they have changed the soil management, but have they changed the biological compatibility between the crop and the ecosystem they’re trying to restore? That may become one of the most important agricultural questions of the coming decades. Science has been led to ask how to regenerate the soil without asking whether the crops are still biologically suited to the ecosystems; Because a farming system cannot be truly ecological, symbiotic if the plant remains conceptually separate from the ecology. This is where microbiome-guided plant breeding becomes potentially more important than the regenerative label itself.

Breed the Plant for the Farm We Actually Want

Imagine a plant “breeding” program designed around a very different set of criteria. Instead of testing crops primarily under conventional high-input conditions, researchers could deliberately test types under biologically active, lower-input environments. Which plants recruit microbial communities associated with efficient mineral acquisition? Which perform well with indigenous mycorrhizal fungi? Which produce root-exudate profiles that support useful microbial communities? Which maintain yield during drought without enormous external nutrient inputs? Which perform best in crop rotations rather than monoculture? Which cooperate well with cover crops, thrive within agroforestry systems, or perform best in particular regional soils? And which plant traits allow beneficial relationships to persist from one generation to the next?

Suddenly, plant breeding looks less like designing one car part and more like the beauty of balancing all the parts within the car that makes it run smoothly. That could also reopen interest in landraces, locally adapted varieties and wild crop relatives. Traits discarded as irrelevant under high-input agriculture may become valuable again under different farming systems. The agricultural gene bank may therefore contain more than genes for drought resistance, flavor or disease resistance. It may contain forgotten ecological relationships which are so very important.

The Seed May Carry More Than “Genetics”

Even the seed itself is becoming biologically more interesting. Seeds are not necessarily sterile genetic packages waiting to be planted into an external microbial world. Researchers increasingly study seed-associated microbial communities, including organisms capable of being transmitted from parent plants into the next generation. A 2026 review of seed bacterial microbiota described seeds as specialized microbial niches capable of contributing to microbial assembly as seedlings emerge, and emphasized that host genotype, domestication history and maternal environment can all influence this process. This isn’t any different than what Dr. Gunther Enderlein proposed when he discovered endobionts (think microbiome) being passed from the union of the egg and sperm in humans and animals.

That adds another layer to the question. When we select a seed, what exactly are we selecting and how can whatever is being selected be measured IN CONTEXT? Agriculture has traditionally separated variables because separating variables makes them easier to study. Nature cannot be separated. That wouldn’t be reality.

There May Be No Universal “Best Microbiome”

In-context testing also guards against another mistake that is almost certainly coming. Once plant microbiome science becomes sufficiently popular, we will inevitably begin hearing about the “ideal soil microbiome” a concept that should be treated cautiously, because there is no universal ideal. A microbial community appropriate for maize growing in Iowa is unlikely to be identical to one supporting potatoes in Peru, wheat in Turkey or coffee in Brazil. Soils differ, climate differs, mineralogy differs, plants differ, seasonality differs, water differs, and agricultural history differs.

The objective, then, should not necessarily be microbial uniformity. It may instead be functional ecological compatibility. Remember, industrial agriculture became powerful partly because it standardized environments: fertilizer formulations, pesticides, seed and agronomic protocols could all be standardized. Ecological agriculture may require almost the opposite skill: learning how to work intelligently with local variation.

Traditional Agriculture Suddenly Looks Different and Appealing

Science can now offer a more sophisticated way of examining traditional agriculture, which is sometimes romanticized as inherently sustainable. It was not always so; historically human beings have sometimes degraded ecosystems they passed through or developed in structured ways. But many other traditional agricultural systems accumulated extremely detailed knowledge of local ecological relationships. Farmers selected seed locally, rotated crops, maintained mixed varieties, integrated animals, fermented organic material and saved seed from plants that survived particular conditions. They observed rainfall, watched insects, learned their soils, adjusted planting times and used intercropping and polycultures. Much of this knowledge emerged empirically over generations, without the help of scientific evaluation.

Modern science now possesses tools capable of asking what biological processes may have been operating underneath those practices, and this is where traditional agriculture and modern microbiology could become extraordinarily productive partners. Rather than asking whether traditional farmers “understood microbes” we can ask whether their practices inadvertently selected and maintained plant–soil–microbial relationships that modern agriculture disrupted or overlooked. Some undoubtedly did; others undoubtedly did not. The research should determine which.

This Is More Important Than the Word “Regenerative”

Regenerative agriculture has helped redirect attention toward soil, and that is valuable. But soil itself should not become another isolated object, as it is in other agricultural methods. Healthy soil is not simply soil with more carbon, nor merely soil containing a certain number of bacterial species. It is not a compost test, an organic-matter percentage or a certification of organic-ness. Soil is a participant in a living system involving geology, water, air, roots, microorganisms, insects, animals, plants and human management. This IS the crop.

This is why the emerging microbiome-breeding research may eventually prove more consequential than the regenerative agriculture movement itself. Regenerative agriculture primarily asks how we should farm differently. The emerging research asks an even better question that I’ve said a few times in this article: what kind of plant belongs in the ecosystem trying to be created or already present? That question reaches into “genetics,” breeding, microbiology, soil science, ecology and agricultural anthropology simultaneously, and it cannot easily be reduced to a label on a food package.

The Next Agricultural Revolution May Be Relational

The twentieth century was remarkably successful at isolating variables. Identify the nutrient, the gene, the microbe, the pest, the chemical or the yield trait — then intervene. That approach produced enormous technological gains but it came with a cost. Living systems are organized through relationships as much as through components. The emerging research is forcing agriculture to confront this complexity and I truly hope they pay attention. The plant shapes the microbiome; the microbiome influences the plant; the soil shapes both; management alters the soil; climate/environment alters everything; and underlying traits shows how the plant participates in all of it.

Ask for Biology, Not Adjectives

Prepare yourself, “regenerative” may appear on cereal boxes, snack foods, coffee bags, meat packages and corporate sustainability reports so frequently that everyone will start taking it for granted. That would not mean regenerative agriculture failed; it would mean the word succeeded in creating a monetary funnel. The challenge, then, is not to find another fashionable agricultural adjective we can cling to. It is to move beyond adjectives entirely, and to ask, “how was this really produced?”

What changed in the soil?

What changed in water retention, in microbial function, in nutrient cycling, in fertilizer requirements, in plant resilience, in biodiversity?

And, increasingly, what changed in the relationship between the crop and the organisms surrounding its roots?

Those questions are much harder to greenwash. A company can trademark a farming program. It cannot trademark ecological interconnection.

That does not require abandoning programs for plant “breeding”; it requires expanding what we mean by phenotype; it requires giving breeders new objectives. It also does not require romanticizing traditional agriculture, although there is still much to learn from it; it requires investigating what generations of local adaptation may have preserved. And it does not require abandoning regenerative agriculture per se; it requires going deeper than the new label.

Because ultimately, agriculture does not regenerate because a farmer follows a prescribed collection of practices. It regenerates when biological relationships begin functioning again. That’s regeneration, true regeneration. Perhaps that is where agriculture is heading. I’m hopeful.

The next century may be spent discovering how to understand better relationships for both us humans and plants to our microbial friends, and perhaps the crop of the future will not be the plant that performs best when everything it needs is supplied to it, but the plant that knows how to participate and adapt in a living world, just as we should.

We certainly have a lesson to learn from that.

Leave a comment

Refer a friend