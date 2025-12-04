Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle
Rooted in Terrain Podcast
Beyond the Shadow and Death with Melanie Ryan
0:00
-1:01:39

Beyond the Shadow and Death with Melanie Ryan

Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed's avatar
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Dec 04, 2025

I speak with Melanie, an accomplished author, psychotherapist, and spiritual teacher, renowned for her work in holistic health and personal development. She is the founder of The Golden Shadow Method, a transformative approach that invites individuals to explore both the light and dark aspects of their consciousness in order to reclaim their innate power and clarity.
We talk about her son’s passing and the experiences she’s had helping people connect with their shadow. Steeped in terrain, Melanie is a teacher that connects all the dots.

Visit her at:
https://www.ancientwisdomtoday.com/


Instagram or facebook

Her book:
https://www.goldenshadowmethod.com/

Leave a comment

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dr. Marizelle · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture