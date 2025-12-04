Beyond the Shadow and Death with Melanie Ryan

I speak with Melanie, an accomplished author, psychotherapist, and spiritual teacher, renowned for her work in holistic health and personal development. She is the founder of The Golden Shadow Method, a transformative approach that invites individuals to explore both the light and dark aspects of their consciousness in order to reclaim their innate power and clarity.
We talk about her son’s passing and the experiences she’s had helping people connect with their shadow. Steeped in terrain, Melanie is a teacher that connects all the dots.
Visit her at:
https://www.ancientwisdomtoday.com/
Instagram or facebook
Her book:
https://www.goldenshadowmethod.com/