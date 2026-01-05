In the last decade, frenectomies — surgical cuts under the tongue or upper lip — have exploded in popularity. Babies who struggle to latch, gag, fall asleep at the breast, or seem “fussy” are now increasingly referred for laser or scissor release within days of birth. Parents are told that without surgery, their baby won’t feed properly, won’t gain weight, and may even develop speech problems later; fear-mongering in the worst way.

But the story is far more complicated.

A growing number of pediatricians, lactation consultants, dentists, and bodyworkers are sounding the alarm: many of these procedures are unnecessary, poorly justified, and fail to address the real reasons babies struggle to breastfeed. And surgery, even “minor” surgery, is not without cost to the developing nervous system, the bonding experience, and the baby’s sense of safety around feeding.

True, function-limiting ankyloglossia exists (rarely) and occasionally requires intervention, possibly. But the threshold for cutting has dropped dramatically, while meaningful assessment, conservative care, and patience have vanished from the conversation.

The Rise of the “Tongue-Tie” Diagnosis

Historic medical literature rarely mentioned tongue-tie as a major feeding concern. Today, however, diagnoses have skyrocketed. In the United States, the rate of tongue-tie diagnosis increased several-fold in just a decade, with a parallel rise in frenotomy procedures.¹

What changed? Not so much the babies, although are diets have become increasingly more deficient and processed, but mainly our interpretive lens of what’s happening with the baby and their nursing capabilities did and the issue is not being looked at in totality.

Several forces infect the minds of new parents or practitioners who haven’t really learned about the functionality of a neonates mouth :

social media communities normalizing (and monetizing) frenectomies

clinicians newly trained to “find” ties everywhere,

a cultural shift toward rapid procedural fixes,

desperate, exhausted parents eager for any promised solution.

But latching difficulty isn’t a diagnosis. It’s a symptom. And symptoms deserve investigation before they receive surgery.

Babies Aren’t “Broken” — They’re Tight, Strained, or Poorly Positioned

Birth is an intense emotional, physiological, mechanical event (and that ain’t even counting many of the unnecessary interventions by conventional medicine that cause even more psychological assault on the mom and baby). Even straightforward deliveries produce strain through the neck, jaw, cranial bones, diaphragm, and shoulders. Cesareans, forceps, vacuum assist, prolonged labor, or malposition increase that strain further.

Those patterns affect how a baby:

opens the mouth

coordinates suck-swallow-breathe

turns the head

tolerates certain positions

stays relaxed during feeding.

Latching trouble is often the result of tension and misalignment, not a tongue tether. Studies consistently show that many newborn feeding problems improve substantially with skilled lactation support — adjusting the breast positioning, latch technique, baby positioning, and pacing.²

In other words, technique matters.

A lot.

Historically, breastfeeding difficulties were understood as relational and structural, not surgical. Early osteopaths, chiropractors, and traditional birth practitioners recognized that birth itself could create compression and strain and not just in the baby but the mother as well. These practitioners routinely addressed both members of the dyad. Gentle adjustment of the baby’s cranial bones, neck, and hips, alongside treatment of the mother’s neck, spine, and thorax — was known to restore blood flow, nerve signaling, and muscular coordination, supporting both effective latch and healthy milk let-down. Feeding was understood as a shared biomechanical and neurological event, dependent on alignment, ease, and connection rather than isolated anatomy.

This tension is not purely mechanical, it is emotional and neurological. When a mother is told that her baby’s feeding struggles mean something is “wrong” with her body or her baby’s anatomy, stress enters the relationship immediately. Worry about supply, weight gain, and adequacy activates the maternal stress response, tightening the neck, jaw, diaphragm, and shoulders, the very structures involved in milk let-down and comfortable nursing. The baby, exquisitely sensitive to tone, touch, and nervous system state, mirrors that tension. Increased maternal anxiety often translates into tighter holding, altered breathing patterns, and subtle rigidity through the baby’s face, jaw, tongue, and neck. Muscles and ligaments that were already strained from birth become further guarded, compounding the difficulty rather than resolving it.

Framing breastfeeding challenges as anatomical defects requiring surgery can therefore intensify the problem it claims to solve. Instead of restoring ease, it amplifies vigilance, urgency, and fear, all of which disrupt the physiological conditions necessary for relaxed feeding. Supporting calm, confidence, and physical release in both mother and baby is not ancillary to breastfeeding success; it is foundational.

Bodywork such as osteopathic manipulation, craniosacral therapy, or gentle chiropractic treatment seeks to relieve birth-related tension. Evidence is emerging that manual therapy can improve latch and maternal comfort without cutting tissue.³ ⁴

Yet these options are rarely discussed before the blade or laser comes out.

Does Frenectomy Actually Help?

The conventional scientific literature is mixed and often overstated by advocates. A well-known Cochrane review concluded that frenotomy may reduce maternal nipple pain in the short term, but found insufficient evidence that it consistently improves breastfeeding outcomes long-term.⁵ Importantly, most trials were small, poorly blinded, and lacked standardized diagnosis.

The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine cautions that tongue-tie is frequently over-diagnosed and emphasizes a thorough feeding assessment before surgery is considered. They explicitly state that frenotomy should be reserved for babies with demonstrable restriction and failed conservative measures.⁶

In other words: almost no tight frenulum is pathologic, and not every pathologic frenulum needs to be cut immediately.

Every Cut Carries Consequences

Frenectomy is often described as “simple” or “painless.” But newborns feel pain. They bleed. They swallow blood. They cry. Their nervous systems imprint experiences deeply.

Documented risks include:

pain and oral aversion

re-attachment requiring repeat procedures

“infection”

over-release leading to scarring and dysfunction,

and feeding disruption requiring extensive “aftercare stretches.”⁷

For the baby, the psychological pairing of nourishment with pain can matter. Feeding is the earliest relational experience — safety, closeness, and nourishment encoded together. Introducing surgery into that window isn’t trivial.

And crucially: frenectomy does nothing to resolve the underlying neck, cranial, or shoulder tightness that many babies carry. The body compensates, the latch changes slightly, and everyone declares victory while patterns of tension persist.

Over time, unresolved tension and disrupted feeding mechanics do not simply disappear, they express themselves in a different way. An infant who never develops strong, coordinated suction and swallowing may compensate with altered tongue posture, shallow breathing patterns, and inefficient digestion. This can later present as reflux, gagging, or intolerance to certain foods, not because the foods are inherently problematic, but because the neuromuscular choreography of feeding was never fully established. Poor oral tone and swallowing coordination can also influence postural development, contributing to asymmetrical movement patterns and delayed or uneven gait as the child begins to crawl and walk. As development continues, these early patterns may echo forward into speech articulation challenges, oral habits, and changes in dental eruption and jaw formation. Facial bones respond to function over time; altered use of the tongue, lips, and palate can subtly reshape the growing face. What begins as tension and guardedness at the breast can thus ripple outward — not as destiny, but as a reminder that early function shapes later structure.

When Surgery Becomes Identity Rather Than Intervention

A concerning cultural dynamic has formed around frenectomies: communities rally around the procedure as the “missing key,” while practitioners (and businesses) build reputations around identifying ties. But healthcare must resist turning newborn mouths into procedural markets.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently warned clinicians to avoid the over-diagnosis of ankyloglossia and emphasized that most breastfeeding challenges have other causes. They recommend prioritizing lactation support and careful evaluation before even considering surgical referral.⁸

A baby who struggles to latch deserves comprehensive support, not a fast-tracked operation.

A reasonable, humane sequence looks like this:

Gentle manual therapy, after delivery and a few times after; Osteopathic, craniosacral, or pediatric chiropractic work to release tension and restore ease. Time and patience - Babies mature rapidly. Many latching issues resolve as coordination improves. Skilled lactation guidance - Optimize positioning, latch depth, nipple orientation, and rhythm. Rule out red flags - Poor weight gain, severe structural anomalies, neurological issues, or severe maternal stress and pain, evaluate thoughtfully. Careful reassessment if restriction is truly functional, mobility clearly impaired, bottle feeding breastmilk for a short term my strengthen the body and mind as bodywork is being done.

Framing surgery as the absolute almost not-needed step rather than the first respects both the physiology and psychology of the newborn.

What Parents Deserve to Hear

Parents are not irrational for seeking help. We are generally tired, sometimes worried, and fiercely protective. We deserve balanced information:

Not fear-based predictions of malnutrition or speech disaster.

Not guarantees that a quick snip fixes everything.

Not silence about pain, cost, and risks.

We, parents deserve a plan that honors our baby’s body, honors breastfeeding, and treats surgery as an emergency tool — not an ideology.

Frenectomies generally have no place for a newborns health and wellebing. But the current enthusiasm represents a shift from thoughtful medicine to procedural reflex. Most newborns with latching difficulties are not defective. They are tight, misaligned, overwhelmed, or simply learning. Cutting tissue doesn’t resolve those realities, it often bypasses them.

Before we wound a newborn mouth, we should ask an honest question:

Have we truly supported the baby and the mother in every non-invasive way possible?

If not, the issue isn’t the frenulum.

It’s our impatience.

