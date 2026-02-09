Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rider's avatar
Rider
1d

Interesting and makes sense. Maybe early psychological trauma can throw the nervous system into hypervigilance and induce bizzare emotional states, such as muti-personality 'disorder'. Just wondering.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed and others
Your Nextdoor PCP's avatar
Your Nextdoor PCP
2h

This is a really grounded take. I appreciate that you’re not doing the two unhelpful extremes (“EMFs are harmless background noise” or “Wi-Fi is the root of all disease”). The “terrain / buffering capacity” framing is clinically intelligible: the same stimulus can be negligible in one physiologic state and overwhelming in another, because the nervous system is the interface. From a physician-scientist lens, the part I think is most important (and most compassionate) is your distinction between symptoms being real and causality being complex. In practice, we see this across many sensitivity syndromes: when autonomic tone is dysregulated (sleep debt, dehydration/mineral imbalance, chronic stress, trauma history, metabolic strain), thresholds drop and inputs that used to be “background” become intrusive; light, sound, crowds, caffeine, and yes, sometimes EMFs. ￼

I also appreciate you calling out the potential trap of total avoidance. In many domains (chronic pain, chemical sensitivity, sensory intolerance), rigid avoidance can unintentionally teach the brain “this is dangerous,” shrinking the adaptive range over time. Your “expand internal regulation so the world doesn’t have to get smaller” line is a useful north star. ￼

The nuance that would keep this maximally tight (and protects readers): EMFs are a heterogeneous category (frequency, intensity, proximity, duration), and the human evidence for harm at everyday exposures is mixed, so the most honest clinical stance is: reduce obvious, high-exposure habits if needed, but prioritize the fundamentals that reliably restore resilience (sleep/circadian anchors, hydration/minerals, strength/cardio, stress regulation) rather than living in threat monitoring.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Marizelle · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture