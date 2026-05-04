Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

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Dawn Lester's avatar
Dawn Lester
6d

Absolutely brilliant - as always. ❤️❤️❤️

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Karena's avatar
Karena
6d

Thank you for saying this. Fear coming from every side should be a red flag. I really can't thank you enough for this clear-headed analysis.

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1 reply by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
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