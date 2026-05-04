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What is the Terrain Model?

Teach your children the Terrain Model

There’s a script making the rounds AGAIN, more annoying this time, dressed up as usual but emphasized, and painted as continued revelation, as insight to an agenda of evil.

It’s not. It never was.

The made-up villain that had been updated is being castigated once again in the public arena. No, not bacteria, not even viruses. Spike protein.

Again.

The invisible threat said to circulating in your blood, lingering for years, slowly dismantling your health, jumping from the vaccinated, and conveniently removable with the right protocol. Oh how convenient. And this message is, once again being amplified by high-profile voices, including Peter McCullough and Del Bigtree.

Let’s stop pretending this is a something. New, old, evil, or otherwise.

It’s not any of if that.

It’s the same architecture of fear despite it coming from people advocating against vaccines, against “the evil.” It’s repackaged and monetized in almost the same way.

The Old Model Didn’t Disappear, It Switched Masks

For over a century, the public was trained to fear germs. Taught to be invisible, omnipresent, and hostile, germs were the explanation for suffering and the justification for intervention, one that warranted government and monetary involvement by those supporting the very intervention that was supposedly needed. Again, in the 21st century, we’re told to fear something even more abstract and even harder to question, and promoted not by institutions but by “natural” or trusted sources that question conventional narratives.

That should raise concern not confidence. That should raise the hackles of “where’s the proof?” and “who profits from the claim?” Because the pattern hasn’t changed:

An invisible threat

A sweeping claim of harm

A lack of direct, verifiable experience

And an urgent need for intervention

If that feels familiar, it should. The framing is nearly identical. The formula the same. Only the noun has changed. This isn’t a departure from the old model. It’s an amplification of it by people who are supposedly looking out for you.

“We Found It in the Blood” — A Claim That Sounds Stronger Than It Is

This is where the weight of the story shifts from claim-making to believing the people making it have absolute authority and understanding of what they’re talking about and adding to the narrative even further.” You’ll hear that spike protein or even “synthetic mRNA” has been found circulating in the blood, sometimes in people who were never vaccinated. Ooooo, scary. That sounds definitive. It sounds like proof. Sounds like they know what they’re talking about, that they’ve seen it in action.

It isn’t.

Because no one is “looking at blood” and casually identifying spike protein the way you’d identify a cell under a simple light microscope. Detection at this level is not direct. It is not simple. And it is not self-evident. It’s a very long, detailed and manipulated process.

The claims of existence rely on:

Indirect detection methods using toxic chemicals and unnatural suspensions

Highly sensitive, subjective assays prone to noise and false signal with non-controlled metrics

Interpretation layered on top of interpretation

And a near-total absence of standardized baselines for comparison

Hide and ignore this and what remains is this: A conclusion presented with certainty, built on methods you, the audience never sees and rarely understands. That’s not transparency. That’s not helping anyone. That’s narcissistic persuasion dressed as science. That an interpretive dance camouflage as real life. That’s just wrong. And everyone is not buying it and not questioning it.

“Shedding” — A Word Doing More Work Than It Should

Before the spike protein narrative could fully take hold, it needed a delivery mechanism. That mechanism already existed. It was called shedding.

The terminology has a real origin. Virologists coined it (that should give you some clue as to its truth) to describe the belief of expulsion of supposed viral particles from a host cell, observed ONLY under electron microscopes, interpreted from static micrographs, and extrapolated into the concept of contagiousness. The idea followed that a person with a high viral load was “shedding,” releasing particles capable of affecting others. This framework later extended to attenuated live virus vaccines (again, convenient), where the (their) logic held that a weakened viral strain might pass from the vaccinated person to someone nearby, producing a milder version of the original disease.

That is what is called theoretical scaffolding aka “house of cards.”

Now watch what happens to it.

In the current narrative, shedding has been detached from its original premises and reattached to vaccines that contain no live virus whatsoever—including mRNA injections. When that specific terminology doesn’t settle cleanly for some, the language shifts to “exosomal release” or “budding.” Different words. Same claim. Something physical, expelled from one body, entering and affecting another. ALL THEORETICAL based on STILL-FRAME MICROGRAPHS FROM THE TOXIC SOUP that is electron microscope samples. Never, EVER seen in real life!

Yet it is STILL accepted. And here is what that claim actually requires you to accept:That you can be harmed by someone else’s biology, involuntarily, without recourse, and regardless of your own health status.

Not only is that NOT a terrain model-based perspective, but completely illogical. That is contagion logics with different vocabulary.

Shedding, in any form it takes, is a synonym for contagion. Period. In my view it’s even worse. It’s giving credit to science/scientists that believe they can be more powerful than the brilliant intelligence of our body’s created by infinite wisdom. But here’s the deal, it does not matter whether the proposed mechanism is a virus, a spike protein, a toxic adjuvant, or an exosome. If the argument is that something leaves one body and damages another, the underlying architecture is identical to the germ theory framework, an enemy model concept (germ theory: Author) that immobilizes critical thinking and logical comprehension.

And don’t get me started on the pheromone parallel, which is worth naming directly: the idea that invisible biological signals pass between bodies and compel involuntary physiological responses was tested, scrutinized, and ultimately unsupported by evidence. The concept of human pheromones as a driver of measurable biological change was largely disproven. The shedding narrative recycles the same structural logic built on nothing more than fabrications disproven by experimentation—invisible signal, involuntary response, external source of internal disruption, all out of your control. So think, more importantly than the gelatinous narrative that structures spike protein and shedding: who benefits from this belief?

Not the person made anxious by proximity to a vaccinated family member. Not the individual convinced their body is under siege from someone else’s biological emigration. The beneficiaries are the same ones who have also profited from contagion fear: those positioned to sell the intervention.The shedding narrative pulled in a segment of the population that was otherwise resistant to pharmaceutical messaging: terrain-adjacent thinkers, skeptics of conventional medicine, people who had made genuine philosophical breaks from germ theory orthodoxy. And it recruited them back into the same consumer loop by renaming the threat. Shameful.

There is a more coherent psossiblity, one that does not require victimhood as its foundation. Something we can all agree with that doesn’t need a fairytale explanation. Bodies communicate. They respond to environmental signals, to the presence of others, to shared exposures and shared stressors. If two people in close contact both show signs of detoxification or physiological shift, the more honest interpretation may not be that one poisoned the other, but that both carry similar internal burdens and are responding to similar triggers. The body’s intelligence in this process is not well understood. It has not been seriously studied outside of frameworks that assume external “contagious” causation.

What we can say is this: a body cannot be compelled to excrete/eliminate what it does not already contain. If a signal prompts a response, that response belongs to the body receiving it. This returns an understanding of agency to the individual.The shedding narrative removes it.

The Fastest Pivot in Medicine: From Claim to Product

And then, without hesitation, the solution appears.Validation via statistics. No meaningful explanations. No pause to ask whether the premise itself holds up.

Just: “Here’s what breaks it down.”

Nattokinase. Bromelain. Curcumin. Zinc. Monoclonal antibodies. Packaged, branded, and sold.

Let’s be direct: this is not careful healthcare unfolding over time. This is a compressed pipeline from fear to product, a sprint from alarming claim to retail checkout, without the necessary scrutiny asked along the way.

There is no robust, widely accepted evidence showing that these compounds selectively and meaningfully “remove spike protein” in living humans the way it’s being implied.What exists instead are:

Broad, nonspecific biological effects observed in isolated or preliminary studies

Loose associations and correlations stretched well beyond what the data can support

And marketing language pushed to the limit, that evidence cannot support

And yet the claim is delivered as if it’s settled. As if the debate happened and the science is in. It isn’t. And it didn’t.“

The World Has Been Poisoned” That’s Not a Finding, That’s a Weaponized Phrase

And this is where the real damage happens. Statements like “it’s as if the entire world has been poisoned” are not neutral observations. They are not measured conclusions drawn from evidence. They are psychological disruptions, phrases engineered to land in the nervous system before the mind can evaluate them.They do something very specific to a person: They collapse nuance into crisis thinking and override the innate thinking patterns creating urgency without clarity. This then implants a sense of internal contamination that is nearly impossible to reason your way out of. Once that idea takes hold, the body is no longer something to understand. It becomes something to fear. Something that requires monitoring, management, and inevitably, external correction.And from that point forward, the individual is far easier to direct—toward tests, protocols, and products.Call it what it is: fear-based influence dressed up as “alternative” health concern.

This Is Not Rebellion. It’s a Mirror Image

Many of the loudest voices pushing this narrative built their reputations by criticizing conventional medicine, its conflicts of interest, its captured institutions, its willingness to subordinate patient welfare to financial incentive.

Those are legitimate criticisms. Some of them are well-founded. And yet, here we are. Same structure. Same psychological leverage. Same compressed path from alarming claim to recommended purchase. The only thing that changed is the branding and the identity of who benefits.

This isn’t a revolution in health thinking.It’s a perfect reflection of the system they claim to oppose.

So let’s talk about harm, because there is harm being done. The damage here isn’t hypothetical. When you repeatedly tell people that something dangerous is inside them, that it may persist for years, that it could affect multiple organ systems, that conventional medicine won’t acknowledge it and only a specific protocol can address it, you are not informing them. You are conditioning them. You are shaping how they experience their own body. You are replacing internal trust with internal suspicion. You are creating a chronic state of low-grade vigilance that doesn’t switch off when the supplement bottle runs out.And for many people, that becomes:

Anxiety that attaches itself to every unexplained symptom

Hyper-focus that interprets ordinary bodily variation as evidence of harm

Constant searching for the next protocol that finally resolves the threat

And significant financial drain from ongoing interventions that promise resolution but require continuation

That is harm. That is ABSOLUTELY unethical.

It may not show up on a lab report, but it shows up in how people live, in the quality of their attention, their relationship to their body, and their ability to feel well without external validation.The shedding narrative extends this harm further. It doesn’t just make people afraid of their own biology. It makes them afraid of each other. It turns proximity into threat assessment. It reframes human contact as a vector of involuntary contamination. That erosion of trust—in the body, in other people, in one’s own resilience, is not a side effect of the messaging.It is the main effect.

When the Conclusion Is Always “Buy This,” Pay Attention

At this point, it has become impossible to ignore this repetitive pattern.The bold claim was made and now made again. A invisible threat is continually being amplified. A solution is introduced and reintroduced. Another product is offered. And statistics appear to seal the case, often vague, often self-reported, rarely contextualized:

“71% reported decreased spike levels.”

“77% reported improved energy.”

Reported by whom? Measured how? Over what timeframe? Compared to what baseline? Funded by whom?

If those questions don’t have clear, accessible answers, the numbers are not evidence. They are decoration, quantitative language performing the function of proof without delivering it. Numbers to dazzle you into keeping you believing in spike proteins and shedding.

You don’t need to dismiss every concern about post-vaccine biology to reject exaggeration and unsubstantiated claims. You don’t need blind faith in institutions to recognize when influence tactics are being deployed regardless of which side of the debate deploys them.And you don’t need to stay quiet when narratives, no matter who delivers them, begin to distort uncertainty into certainty, convert hypothesis into diagnosis, and transform fear into a revenue stream.

Skepticism applied selectively is not skepticism. And we all have to be skeptical of products and treatments for fabricated stories.

If every road leads to “you’re at risk and here’s what you need to take,” then the issue isn’t just the claim being made. It’s the system producing it, the incentive structure that makes fear profitable and uncertainty a sales opportunity. Because real understanding does not begin with fear. Ever. It begins with honesty about what we know, what we don’t, and what it costs someone to keep you convinced that you’re in danger. And it certainly doesn’t end with a lifetime protocol or a checkout page.

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