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What is the Terrain Model?

Teach your children the Terrain Model

There are few things more universally accepted than dinosaurs. Children learn their names before they understand where food comes from. They can pronounce *Tyrannosaurus rex* before they have learned to question a premise. They memorize timelines of extinction before they have ever been taught to observe life directly. And no one pauses to ask a very simple question: Why?

Why are these creatures, allegedly gone for tens of millions of years — introduced so early, so vividly, and so confidently into the minds of children? Because this is not about dinosaurs. This is about training the mind to accept narratives before it learns how to question them.

Authority Before Observation

A child does not discover dinosaurs, a child is told about dinosaurs. They are shown bones in museums, diagrams in books, and animations on screens, each presented not as interpretation but as fact. No uncertainty is offered. No competing viewpoints are raised. No explanation is given for how these conclusions are actually reached, only the assertion that this is what existed.

Before a child learns to ask “how do we know,” they are trained to say “that must be true.” Where is the discernment? Where is the questioning? Where’s the logical thinking?

Want to learn a little more about critical thinking? Watch this episode.

Because once the mind becomes comfortable accepting claims without direct observation, it does not stop at dinosaurs. That pattern extends into how a person comes to understand their own body, how they interpret disease, how they define health, and how they relate to authority and expertise. What begins as passive acceptance in childhood becomes a framework through which nearly all later information is filtered. By the time it reaches these more personal and consequential domains, the pattern is no longer visible as a pattern. It simply feels like reality. And by then, it has already been set.

The Replacement of the Living with the Abstract

Instead of first teaching a child to observe what is immediately present: the soil beneath their hands, insects moving through it, animals in their natural environments, the visible cycles of decay and renewal unfolding all around them, we redirect their attention toward things they cannot directly encounter. They are introduced to extinct creatures, to speculative reconstructions built from aged fragments, and to timelines that lie far beyond any possibility of personal verification.

This is not a neutral substitution. It subconsciously alters the child’s relationship with reality itself.

Rather than developing trust in their own senses through direct engagement with the living world, children are trained to engage with representations, images, models, and narratives that stand in for experience. Over time, this cultivates a subtle but powerful shift. The child begins to imagine before they have learned how to observe. They learn to memorize descriptions of the world before they have meaningfully experienced it. And perhaps most critically, they begin to trust mediated representations over direct interaction.

What could have been a foundation rooted in contact with texture, movement, change, and relationship becomes a foundation built on abstraction. Once that orientation is established, it does not remain limited to childhood learning — it becomes the lens through which reality itself is interpreted. The person who does not trust their own observation will always defer to someone who claims to know better.

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The Normalization of Inference as Reality

Dinosaurs are not observed; they are inferred. They are pieced together from parts (some assumed to go together): bones, partial remains, and impressions preserved in rock, much as other large-scale or inaccessible phenomena are constructed through layers of interpretation rather than direct, continuous observation.

From these hyberbolized fragments, a sequence unfolds. Remains are assembled into skeletal forms analogous to what is known; those forms are then interpreted to suggest structure and function, again analogous to what is currently known; and then they are extended further still, animated into movement, given color despite the absence of direct evidence, and described in terms of behavior, environment, and ecological interaction.

Consider something much closer to home: if you were to encounter only the skeletal remains of a beaver, without ever having seen the living animal, you would be hard-pressed to imagine the full reality of what a beaver actually is, its dense fur, its flattened tail, its movements through water, its behavior, its role in shaping its environment. The gap between bone and living organism is vast, and yet it is routinely collapsed when constructing images of creatures no one has ever directly observed.

What begins as incomplete physical evidence becomes a fully realized narrative. Each step moves further from what is directly available and deeper into what is inferred, imagined, and ultimately presented as fully known. At no point is the child taught where observation ends and imagination begins. That line is blurred early and once it is blurred, it becomes easier, later, to accept:

invisible causes (e.g., viruses, pheromones) theoretical mechanisms (e.g., genetics, receptors, enzymes) models presented as reality (e.g., light transmission, oxygenation of tissues, biological pathways)

Not because these things are proven, but because the mind has already been trained to accept inference as if it were direct seeing.

Time, Dating, and the Authority of the Unseen

The timelines attached to dinosaurs are not simply descriptions. They are constructed through methods such as radiometric dating, layered with assumptions about decay rates, initial conditions, and closed systems, conditions that are rarely, if ever, directly verifiable in the world being described. Those timelines are then woven into a larger narrative of evolution, where fragments of bone are placed into a sweeping story of transformation across millions of years. Tiny pieces of DNA, often from degraded material, reconstructed or inferred are used to suggest ancestry and biological relationship. Each step builds on the last without separate validation. Each step increases confidence without proof.

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But each step also increases distance from direct observation.What begins as measurement becomes interpretation. What becomes interpretation becomes narrative. And what becomes narrative is taught as reality.

This is not just about dinosaurs. It is, at its core, about how certainty is constructed, how confidence is built around claims that extend far beyond direct observation until that confidence no longer feels like a question at all. Once a person becomes accustomed to accepting unobservable timelines, inferential dating methods, and reconstructed biological histories as established reality, they are not just absorbing information. They are adopting a framework that cripples their ability to analyze and observe.

Within this, explanations that begin with fragments, move through layers of interpretation, and arrive at firm conclusions start to feel normal, even when applied to something as immediate and personal as the human body.This is where the cost begins.

Storytelling and the Warping of Adaptation

Another concept lost in this process is something fundamental: the understanding of adaptation as mere observation, not as a story built without basis.

Instead, adaptation is framed as a narrative unfolding across deep time: random mutation, gradual change, distant ancestry. It is presented as something that happens far away or across unpredictable spans, rather than as something immediate and observable.

In doing so, it shifts attention away from what can be directly seen, how a living organism responds to its environment, how it adjusts under stress, how it changes in relation to nourishment, light, water, and natural rhythms. Adaptation is no longer recognized as something unfolding in real time but as something abstracted into a distant, theoretical past.

The present becomes interpreted through the past. It is like trying to understand a living, flowing river by studying an old photograph of it: the movement, the changes, and the responsiveness are lost, and what remains is a fixed image mistaken for reality.When adaptation is no longer something you recognize as it unfolds around you, you begin to lose your ability to understand your own body as adaptive. Especially if you are told the finality of genetics and evolution.

In its place, you begin searching for fixed causes, fixed identities, and fixed dysfunctions as though the body were static and predictable rather than responsive and changing. What was once understood as a dynamic process becomes reduced to labels, and rather than simply observing the living response, a rigid explanatory story is imposed in its place.

Storytelling in Health and Why It Matters

This is where believing in dinosaurs because someone said so stops being notional and becomes a full paradigm shift.

This thinking — consciously or not — is applied to the story of your own body. What begins as an interpreted pattern: a lab value, an image, a symptom, becomes a marker. That marker is given meaning, and that meaning is solidified into a diagnosis. From there, the diagnosis expands into a narrative: one that explains not only what is happening, but who you are in relation to it.

That narrative is delivered with confidence and finality: “this is what is happening, this is why it is happening, and this is what it means for you.” The tone leaves little room for uncertainty, even when the underlying elements are not directly observed. Mechanisms are inferred, pathways are modeled, and outcomes vary from person to person yet the conclusion is still presented as fully established reality.

What is rarely acknowledged is that storytelling in health is far from “doing no harm.”

Once a person internalizes a story about their body, whether it frames them as broken, under attack, or inherently deficient, that story begins to organize their internal world. It shapes how they interpret sensations, how they anticipate outcomes, how they make decisions, and how they respond to their own experience. The body is no longer encountered directly; it is filtered through the narrative that has been assigned to it. You become a diagnosis, not a dynamic and unique individual.

And that is not easily undone. Because what was absorbed was never just information. It was a foundation for perceiving and relating to oneself and once that thinking takes hold, it can persist long after the original explanation is questioned.

A child stands in a museum, looking up at a skeleton, and feels small. The child believes it is real. Not curious to challenge what they have been told.

Just impressed.

That emotional state matters because it mirrors how many adults later relate to everything they are told. They do not question. They relinquish their own authority of thinking, of troubleshooting.

So are dinosaurs the problem? No.

The problem is not the existence of dinosaurs as an idea. The problem is how they are introduced:

- without epistemology

- without uncertainty

- without teaching the difference between observation and reconstruction

They are one of the earliest examples of “this is true because we say it is.” And once that template is installed, it gets reused everywhere.

A Different Way Forward

Imagine if instead, children were taught:

- how to observe before being told what to see

- how conclusions are formed, not just what the conclusions are

- where knowledge ends and interpretation begins

Imagine if the first lessons about the natural world were not about extinction but about life. About soil. Breath. Water. Transformation.

Because the way a person learns to see the world is the way they will learn to see their own body. Stories, fairytales, and myths are not necessarily dangerous or harmful. But the way they are used might be not because they mislead children about the past, but because they may teach them not to question the present, question authority, scrutinize consensus.

The conversation was never about dinosaurs. It was always about who gets to decide what is real.

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