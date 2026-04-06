Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

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Shelly Thorn's avatar
Shelly Thorn
15hEdited

Couldn’t agree more. Around 2008, I moved my children into a Montessori elementary school (not preschool) where I observed teaching that was much more ideal, with wonder and discovery as the primary drivers.

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1 reply by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

Hopefully as one ages, they can see that much of what they were taught in school was indoctrination, lies and misconceptions. The system does not invite free thinking or questioning the agenda.

That agenda is based on control of the many by the few. In a sense, we are marketed toward thinking and acting in predetermine ways that enhance the power, wealth and authority of the few. Dinosaurs are like diseases...they can be invented for their own specific purposes.

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1 reply by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
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