Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3d

Very introspective. I doubt many E-N-T specialists could explain this in such a manner.

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1 reply by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Deborah Guerrero's avatar
Deborah Guerrero
3d

“…it is a serious mistake to isolate one symptom from the total picture of the patient’s condition.”

That’s Osteopathic medicine distilled, really. Brilliantly written, thank you.

My hometown is where Osteopathic medicine originated and I’ve been fortunate to be treated not only by Dr. Still’s progeny but too by the medical community steeped in that philosophy.

Wonderful article.

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3 replies by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed and others
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