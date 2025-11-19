“The water supply system of this city is not a gigantic medicine bottle into which one may combine ingredients and shake well before using.” — Arthur C. Ford

For decades, the story has been told: add fluoride to communal water, teeth get stronger, cavities go down and we all benefit. But if you’re operating from a terrain-based, pleomorphic, naturopathic standpoint, the story demands a much deeper look. What exactly is being added? Why do we assume we “need” it? And what about the individual body, nutritional status, toxin burden, and structural growth of jaw and teeth that conventional commentary glosses over?

Here, we will revisit the origins of water fluoridation, explore the chemical and physiological realities the mainstream narrative ignores, integrate the warnings of early holistic pioneers Royal Lee and Weston Price, and re-frame the issue from a terrain-medicine vantage.

Where did fluoride in water come from and who “needed” it?

The modern fluoridation movement began with curious epidemiology and I say curious with a clear cynicism. In Colorado Springs in the early 1900s, dentist Frederick McKay observed children with “Colorado brown stain” on their teeth and puzzlingly, those same children seemed to have less dental caries. Subsequent research, most notably by H. Trendley Dean, hypothesized that higher natural fluoride in the water might protect enamel (the classic “correlation = causation) thus the idea of (staining everyone’s teeth) adding fluoride to public water supplies was born.

In 1945, Grand Rapids, Michigan became the first U.S. city to intentionally fluoridate its water supply. From there the concept spread widely.

Thank the fertilizer lobbyists for that.

The logic used was reverse-engineered. That’s called laughable assumption. Because high-fluoride water was associated with fewer cavities (and more enamel mottling), the proposed solution was: we’ll add fluoride at a “safe” dose so we get the caries benefit without the mottling.

Genius. Eye-roll.

But note what was never done (or rarely acknowledged), ready?:

•There was no well-defined human “fluoride deficiency” disease or missing-nutrient syndrome.

•The biochemistry of fluoride inside the body (form, distribution, optimal levels) was not clearly established before the mass dosing began.

•The form of fluoride to be added (leftover from the fertilizer industry) and individual variation in uptake/excretion—was assumed to behave as the natural mineral background did, without adequate terrain nuance.

As the holistic critic Dr. Royal Lee nailed:

“Mass medication is the issue. … The placing of fluorides in the communal water supply is a criminal encroachment on your constitutional rights. It is forcing you to take a medical remedy for a common deficiency disease known as tooth decay.” (Royal Lee, circa 1952)

Industrial vs natural forms

What many public-health sources don’t emphasize or possibly not realize (or maybe even care), is that the fluoride compounds added to water are not simply the benign trace mineral found in nature. The most commonly used additives are fluorosilicic acid (H₂SiF₆) and sodium fluorosilicate, chemicals sourced from phosphate-fertiliser by-product processing. Some say these are hazard-waste-derived. Though the standard line is that they dissociate into fluoride ions like “natural” fluoride, your terrain model asks: does origin, co-contaminants, dose kinetics, and individual excretion matter?

Absolutely.

And is it found in the body and does it belong there?

Whatever fluoride is and whatever form is found of it, fluoride is not recognized as an essential nutrient. That means the idea that “we need fluoride” to prevent cavities is scientifically shaky. The logic used historically goes: high-fluoride water → fewer cavities → therefore add fluoride.

But the missing link is:

What is the baseline physiological role of fluoride?

What is “natural” internal fluoride (and in what chemical form is it even remotely its equivocal)?

What inter-individual differences affect its safety?

These questions are largely unanswered.

The Toxicity Paradox: How Fluoridation Chemicals Are Really Made

Fluoride’s public image as a gentle, protective mineral clashes sharply with how it is actually treated at industrial scale. The fluoride added to municipal water is not a naturally occurring mineral gently collected from pristine springs, it is a manufactured industrial by-product captured during the production of phosphate fertilizers. When phosphate rock is treated with sulfuric acid to make fertilizer, toxic gases are released, primarily hydrogen fluoride (HF) and silicon tetrafluoride (SiF₄). In the past, these emissions vented into the atmosphere, killing nearby crops, damaging livestock teeth, and triggering lawsuits against fertilizer companies. To comply with air-pollution laws, factories installed “wet scrubbers” to trap the gases. The resulting condensate is fluorosilicic acid, a corrosive liquid that would be costly to neutralize and dispose of as hazardous waste.

Instead, it is repackaged and sold to water authorities, creating a profitable outlet for what is essentially an environmental contaminant captured from factory smoke stacks. The process is so caustic that the chemical must be transported in special tanks lined to resist acid corrosion—yet once it reaches municipalities, the public is encouraged to drink it daily. The fluorosilicic acid used in water systems is classified as a toxic, corrosive substance, and workers at water treatment plants must handle it in full hazmat protection—acid-resistant suits, gloves, face shields, and respiratory gear—because the chemical burns skin, eyes, and lungs on contact. The same compound that requires airtight handling protocols upstream is somehow framed as harmless once diluted into the population’s drinking supply.

This origin story, grounded in industrial necessity rather than biological need, raises an obvious question: if a substance is too toxic to release into the air or dispose of cheaply in soil, how did it become suitable for mass consumption?

Hmmmmm………

This double standard didn’t emerge organically. As documented in Randall Fitzgerald’s The Hundred-Year Lie, the early push for fluoridation was heavily driven by industrial lobbyists who needed an outlet for fluoride by-products generated by aluminum and fertilizer production. Ramiel Nagel, in Cure Tooth Decay, later underscored that fluoride’s dental “benefits” were aggressively marketed long before its systemic toxicity was understood and long after safer, nutrition-based alternatives were widely known. Today, even biological and holistic dentists avoid fluoride entirely, recognizing its potential to disrupt thyroid function, weaken enamel through fluorosis, and compromise long-term bone health. Their departure from fluoride is telling: the practitioners most invested in dental wellness—the ones who actually examine enamel, gum terrain, and structural jaw development daily, are the ones who refuse to use it.

From a terrain standpoint, we must consider:

•Nutrient status especially low endogenous mineral reserves that may magnify fluoride burden.

•Excretory capacity and toxic load – poor detox or renal compromise may mean the same or even less of a fluoride dose becomes deleterious.

•Structural growth dynamics of bone, teeth, jaw – children’s developmental contexts matter hugely; thus one “dose” for all is HUGELY flawed.

•Systemic bio-accumulation – fluoride deposits in bone and teeth over time; the individual long-term retention curves vary.Indeed, critics point out that fluorosis (enamel mottling) is the first visible sign of overload and in many high‐fluoride regions, skeletal fluorosis appears.

The assumption that adding fluoride is benign ignores that context.

Voices of early holistic-nutrition critique

Dr. Weston Price’s work in the 1920s-30s focused on traditional diets, dental development, jaw structure and mineral nutrition. While he died in 1948, the foundation named in his honor, later published a strong critique of fluoridation:

“The obvious question is this: How can the CDC consider the addition of fluoride to public water supplies to be a public health success while admitting at the same time that fluoride’s benefits are not ‘systemic’, in other words, are not obtained from drinking it?” (Weston A. Price Foundation)

Price’s model emphasized nutrient‐dense, fat-rich diets, strong skeletal-dental matrix, and growth environment as the preventive focus, not chemical dosing.

Another advocate against fluoride was Dr. Royal Lee. Lee’s open “Letter to the People of San Diego About Water Fluoridation” (circa 1952) is prophetic in tone: he challenged fluoridation as

“treatment by force of a type of starvation with a poisonous drug that you never would consider acceptable as a possible contaminant of your food or drink under any sane set of circumstances.”

Lee’s framing is important: fluoride addition = mass medication, bypassing individual choice and ignoring root causes (poor diet, structural deficiency, toxins). His view argued the cause of dental decay is not “lack of fluoride” but “lack of vital nutrients, damaged soil, processed foods, structural deficiency.”

Remember the logic fallacy from the beginning?

“We added fluoride → cavities dropped”

This is where my critique comes full “circle” (circular reasoning):

1.High-fluoride areas showed fewer cavities.

2.Therefore add fluoride to achieve fewer cavities.

3.Observe fewer cavities after implementation (though methodologically questioned).

4.Conclude fluoride is needed.

One big circle.

But with a little critical thinking you can ask questions like:

What if the fewer cavities were also due to nutritional, mineral, or socio‐economic differences in the populations?

What if the form of fluoride in the body, uptake kinetics, excretory capacity, and structural development mattered more than just “fluoride presence”?

The argument skips the step of establishing “fluoride is missing and needed” treating from deficiency. Instead, the whole population becomes “treated.” Not to mention who decides what chemical derivative should be used and where IS the science (not theoretical model) to show that?

Health is not built through blanket dosing of a chemical of questionable essentiality, it is cultivated through environment, nutrition, detoxification, growth, and structural integrity. Fluoride may seem to offer a topical benefit (and many agree the mechanism is likely topical rather than systemic) but systemic dosing via water ignores individual tolerances/intolerances and bypasses root causes.

Focus needs to be made on a nutritional backbone:

Emphasis on vitamin-rich foods that supply A, D, K₂, calcium, magnesium, trace minerals rich foods. This can include but is not limited to organ meats, raw dairy, hoof/horn/bone broths, nutrient-dense seafoods.

Structural growth dimensions need to be better understood, including jaw development, cranial growth, tongue posture, breathing, orthodontics, pleomorphism—these affect enamel and tooth integrity far more than simple chemical prevention.

•Environmental/toxic load influence: Recognise that industrial exposures (leading to excess fluoride, heavy metals, mineral displacement) injure the body’s (and the environment’s) terrain and make the “optimal chemical environment” elusive.

•Individualized assessment: Rather than mass dosing, assess each person’s kidney health, bone turnover, toxin burden, nutrient reserves, and dental/cranial development. Adjust accordingly.

•Choice and consent: Given that fluoridation is effectively medication via public water supply, raise the ethical question: is this in line with a health ethic of personalized, informed care?

•When fluoride might have a role: If you use fluoride in your practice (and I really hope you’re not), consider it as a conditional adjunct (I would say more an absolute non-necessity), not a foundational therapy.

Only after addressing nutritional and physical deficits, detox burden, structural factors should it even be on the table—and only in forms you trust, doses you tailor, and always with exit strategy/monitoring.

The addition of fluoride to public water may have begun as a well-intentioned public-health intervention—but its justification rests on shaky logic when viewed through a logical lens. There was no verified human fluoride deficiency disease, the chemical added is industrial in origin, individual terrain factors are glossed over, and blanket dosing sidesteps foundational structural and nutritional realities that you consistently teach.

As Dr. Royal Lee warned in the 1950s: this is “mass medication” without consent. Weston Price’s nutritional framing remains more relevant today than ever: if you want healthy teeth, build the body—not just add a chemical to the water.

For practitioners and educators in the holistic health space, the mandate is clear: reinterpret dental/structural health through nutrition, growth, detox and individual context—and treat fluoride not as the silver bullet but as a non-player.

