Genetics as seen in a lab, and only there.

Modern genetics occupies a privileged status in modern science and is widely presented as foundational both explanatory and predictive that explains inheritance, disease, and development through the operation of discrete genetic units encoded in DNA. DNA is routinely likened to a “blueprint,” genes to “code,” and the body to a biological machine executing internal programming. This view has become so culturally entrenched that its metaphors are rarely questioned, and its assumptions are widely accepted as evidence.

But here’s the plain truth, stripped of reverence, mythology, and institutional loyalty:

Genetics is not what people think it is.

It is not a proven causal system in the body. It is an explanatory overlay, a story placed on top of biochemical observations; a system of interpretation layered onto chemical findings. Its conceptual foundations rest more on correlation, metaphor, and statistical inference than on direct physiological observation. The gene, treated as a discrete and controlling entity, turns out to be neither observable nor experimentally isolated in living systems. What is labeled “genetic” is largely inferred after outcomes are observed, not demonstrated beforehand as origin.

The current genetic model in which genes govern biology as an internal command system — is unsupported by observation and sustained by circular logic, technological mediation, and rebranding rather than by direct evidence.

Truth: no one has ever seen a “gene” operating inside a living organism.

What has been seen:

•Extracted nucleic acids from shredded cells.

•Chemically fixed strands under electron microscopy after freezing, staining, dehydration, and magnetic alignment.

•Electrical diffraction patterns rendered into neat graphics by software.

•Computer-generated sequences assembled from fragmented signals.

What has not been seen:

•Genetic “code” being read inside living tissue.

•DNA deciding outcomes in real time.

•Genes initiating disease.

•Genes acting independently inside intact organisms.

A gene is not a visible object. It is a coordinate in a database, not a structure in a body, as shown from the list above. Many people get confused by the notion that something was seen in an electron microscope. But electron microscopy does not reveal genes operating in vivo. It displays molecular remnants after extensive chemical preparation: fixation, staining, dehydration, freezing, coating, and digital reconstruction. The stylized images familiar from textbooks and lecture slides are not photographs of living cell processes. They are graphic reconstructions, composites of electronically processed contrasts rendered through software for visual coherence. Basic high-tech fakery. Just like with viruses.

Not a single person has witnessed DNA initiating a biological event. DNA has never been observed reading itself, issuing instructions, or directing cellular processes. Genes, as such, have never appeared as anatomical structures.

I repeat: a gene is not located in tissue. It is plotted in databases.

Genes Were Invented, Not Discovered

The gene was not discovered like a deep-sea organism, a tissue type, a bacterium, or an anatomical structure. It was constructed conceptually.

Early observations of inheritance in plants and animals produced statistical regularities, not physical entities. Gregor Mendel himself never described genes; he spoke only of abstract “factors,” mathematical conveniences used to account for ratios observed in pea plants. These factors were not claimed to be material objects, nor were they localized within cells. Decades later, in 1909, Wilhelm Johannsen formally introduced the term gene, explicitly defining it as a conceptual unit, an accounting device for heredity rather than a demonstrated physiological structure.

Nevertheless, as patterns of inheritance demanded explanation, biology chose abstraction over conditions. Instead of examining the environmental, developmental, and physiological circumstances under which traits reappear, medicine invented units of transmission. Invisible carriers, conceptual parcels of inheritance, were postulated to preserve a mechanistic narrative (a move that should sound familiar). These constructs were eventually labeled “genes,” and over time, the language of genetics disguised this origin story.

What researchers actually detect are “molecular” sequences (what’s a molecule?: article for another day), chemical reactions, and statistical associations. Gene boundaries are not observed; they are inferred, mapped from population studies, sequencing algorithms, and computational models. With each technological advance, the definition of the gene shifts, expanding or fragmenting, even adapting to the data rather than being independently verified by it.

Genes, therefore, were not found.

They were declared into existence to make patterns intelligible within a mechanical worldview. The gene is not an observed biological entity but a name assigned to associations, layered with assumptions and supported by weak correlations that are repeatedly mistaken for causation.

What Is DeoxyriboNucleic Acid (DNA)?

DNA is commonly described as a chemically responsive polymer: a phosphorus-rich molecular structure composed of repeating units that supposedly be isolated, fragmented, heated, oxidized, denatured, and recombined under laboratory conditions. It is demonstrably sensitive to heat, light, acidity, pressure, hydration, ionic concentration, enzymatic activity, and electromagnetic exposure. Under stress it mutates, under ultraviolet light it degrades, under heat it denatures, and depending on surrounding ionic conditions it coils or relaxes. These behaviors are well documented as chemical properties observed in vitro.

This is not the behavior of a blueprint.

There is no direct evidence that DNA governs cellular behavior. There is, however, abundant evidence that cells regulate DNA. Structure, timing, tissue integrity, blood chemistry, metabolic state, oxygen tension, and environmental conditions determine how DNA behaves and whether it is accessed at all. The metaphor of “genetic code” has conflated description with command. DNA does not instruct the cell; it responds to the terrain. Change the environment and DNA expression shifts, not the reverse.

The blueprint narrative collapses under basic observation. Identical DNA routinely yields different phenotypes. Organisms with heavily altered or rearranged DNA often develop and function normally. Environmental changes rapidly and reversibly alter DNA expression. CRISPR interventions, often cited as proof of genetic control, produce unpredictable, unintended outcomes. In some contexts, cells deprived of DNA continue limited metabolic and electrical activity for a time.So what is DNA, and what was actually discovered?

That myth of DNA collapses as soon as you observe:

identical DNA → different phenotypes

severely mutated DNA → normal organisms

environmental changes → DNA expression flips•CRISPR edits → chaotic, unintended results

DNA removed from cells → cells continue some activity for a while

At most, DNA is a chemically real but a theoretically inflated substance: a molecular library defined through laboratory extraction, chemical manipulation, and statistical interpretation. Its role as a governing entity is inferred, not observed. Whether DNA exists or functions in the intact living system in the same way it appears under artificial laboratory conditions remains an open and largely unexamined question.

“Genetic Proof” is Circular Reasoning Disguised as Discovery

The logic used to “prove” genetics looks like this:

Someone has a condition. A DNA variant is located. The location is named a “gene.” The disease becomes “genetic.” The gene is now “proven.”No experiment ever independently verifies causality here.

This is not science. This is naming correlation and calling it origin.

Nowhere in this cycle is an independent demonstration of causation achieved. No gene is shown to initiate illness in isolation. No sequence is shown to operate autonomously. Instead, identification follows outcome, and explanation is retrofitted after observation.

Correlation does not become causation through repetition.

Why Electron Microscopy Doesn’t Validate Genetics

Electron microscopy doesn’t reveal DNA in living systems. Despite the pretty pictures they show from them. What it reveals are highlights in chemically altered remnants that may once have been living material. Contrast is converted into illustration by software. Colors are artificial. Edges are refined. Noise is filtered. The whatever that is trying to be analyzed is no longer remotely alive by the time it is “seen.” These images do not display function. They display structure after disassembly.

Everything you see in textbooks was:

Fixed

Flattened

Filtered

Processed

Colored by software

You are not looking at genes just like you’re not looking at viruses in electron micrographs (electron microscope images).

CRISPR: What It Actually Does (And What It Doesn’t Prove)

CRISPR is widely invoked as confirmation that genetics is real and causal: if DNA can be edited, then DNA must be central. This conclusion is logically flawed.

CRISPR did not originate as proof of genetic control, nor was it discovered as a gene-editing system. It arose from late–twentieth-century observations made during bacterial “genome sequencing,” when researchers noticed repeating “DNA sequences” interspersed with fragments of “viral material” (if I put anymore quotes in this sentence, it would officially become theoretical fiction). These patterns were later interpreted—by inference rather than direct observation—as part of a bacterial response to stress. The system was named CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats), along with associated enzymes (Cas proteins), and described metaphorically as a form of molecular “memory” or “immunity,”(I know, more quotes). Only later was this bacterial stress-response model repurposed as a laboratory tool.

In experimental settings, CRISPR is used to cut DNA at targeted locations using guide RNAs (Im tired of putting quotes) outside the organism’s natural physiological context and under conditions of cellular distress. This technical capability was quickly promoted as evidence that DNA functions as editable code and that genes therefore govern biological outcomes, a leap that far exceeds what the technology actually demonstrates.

What CRISPR demonstrably does is straightforward:

Cuts DNA strands outside the organism’s natural context

Reliably damages DNA

Introduces modified material into stressed cells

Forces cellular repair mechanisms to respond to traumaWhat follows is not controlled.

Cellular repair is variable and often chaotic, involving unintended deletions, insertions, silencing, rearrangements, or long-range genomic disruption.

CRISPR does not prove biological programming.

It does not demonstrate:

That genes govern traits

That DNA is deterministic

That disease is genetic

That coding equals causality

CRISPR demonstrates only that damaging molecules produces changes. That is chemistry under stress, not command of biology, and not evidence that life is governed by genetic code.

From a terrain perspective, CRISPR illustrates not genetic control but the capacity of microzymas and living tissue to reorganize structure and function in response to molecular damage and environmental disruption.

Why Twin Studies Don’t Prove Genetic Inheritance

Twin studies are built on one dishonest premise: that twins share “genes” but not environment.

In reality, twins share:

The same womb

The same blood chemistry

The same mother

The same stress exposure

The same diet

The same home environment

The same emotional climate

The same medications

The same schooling

Often the same illnesses

That is not genetic isolation or proof.

When twins resemble one another, genetics is invoked. Convenient. When they diverge, epigenetics is invoked. Even more convenient.

The theory cannot fail. No outcome falsifies the theory.

This is not science.

That’s pseudoscience.

You know what it’s also pseudoscience?

Saying we inherit something that hasn’t been proven to be inherited or exist in the way they describe. Inheritance only estimates how consistent traits appear across groups. That pattern statistics, that doesn’t reveal cause. Calling genes “inherited” doesn’t make them biological.

Epigenetics: The Patch on a Broken Theory

Epigenetics was invented because genetic determinism failed. Instead of abandoning the model, medicine added a modifier:

“Genes change based on environment.”

Which quietly admits: Environment controls the behavior of the body (and mind). That flips the original theory upside down. What was once presented as internal control is now admitted to be externally governed. But rather than admit the terrain model…Genetics rebrands its collapse as “epigenetics.” Epigenetics doesn’t save genetics. It exposes its weakness and admits that the environment actually comes first. Terrain model for the win.

So here’s the uncomfortable truth of science and the belief in genetics: There is no such thing as a “genetic disease.”

There is environment imprints such as:

Toxic external environment

Disrupted development

clean air deprivation

Nutrient reduction

Structural stress

Emotional and energetic strain

Chemical overload

Tissue breakdown

Etc

And the only thing we inherit, is the pattern with which we respond to the above. The science of genetics doesn’t explain these. It steals them when convenient.

Genetics is not a fraud, it’s a model that forgot it was a model.

It is an overly relied upon interpretive system elevated way beyond its evidence. It mistakes correlation for cause, software for biology, and symbol for substance. The body is not governed by code, it is shaped by context.

Genetics is a fairytale story told confidently using software instead of physiology, all the while rescuing itself with the terrain model when it has to. The body is not built by code. It is cultured by environment.

As long as biology clings to the metaphor of coded instruction, it will fail to see the organism as an active, self-organizing ecology. Life does not await commands, it emerges from context; thinking, adapting, responding, and reorganizing. The sooner science accepts this, accepts the terrain model as the grounding reality that speaks the language of life and its patterns, the sooner it will begin to understand what it claims to study and see beyond the fruitless syntax of machine-driven models.

