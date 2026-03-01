Learning about terrain..

What is Terrain?

Teaching your family about the Terrain model? Follow this:

In the world of holistic and integrative healing, there is a crucial idea that rarely receives enough attention: incoherence. As human beings, we are not single, unified “selves,” but rather a constellation of experiences, emotions, and memories spanning every stage of our lives. Many of these experiences, especially in childhood, get frozen in time when we are too overwhelmed to process them. These unintegrated parts — our inner children — remain within us, carrying unfinished emotional business that can subtly or dramatically disrupt our sense of wholeness.

If these different-aged inner children are ignored, judged, or suppressed, we become a fractured orchestra, playing out-of-tune. Our lives then echo discordance — manifesting as emotional triggers, physical sensitivities, or persistent patterns of suffering.

Meeting the Many Selves

I recently spoke with a patient who carried a lifetime of hypersensitivities — to foods, relationships, even to environmental stimuli. As we explored together, it became clear that she had been asked repeatedly, from a young age, to confront challenges and digest experiences for which she had no readiness or support. Instead of moving through these situations with safety and trust, parts of her remained stuck, overwhelmed, and fragmented.

When a child is pushed to do things they have not yet comprehended or are deeply uncomfortable with, their authentic voice is further diminished. They lose confidence in setting healthy boundaries, struggle to accurately assess relationships, and sometimes learn to cope through instant-gratifying forms of stimulus as a substitute for genuine safety and connection. Over time, this creates a breakdown in their ability to self-regulate and discern — leading to both internal and external incoherence.

It is a universal pattern. When we force ourselves (or are forced) to “grow up” too soon, to resolve conflicts before we have the skills, or to meet demands that exceed our capacity, parts of us get left behind. These parts do not simply vanish; they live on within us, like young children still waiting to be seen, comforted, and understood.

The Discord of Stuck Moments: A Cultural Legacy

The roots of this inner incoherence are not purely individual; they are woven into our American (westernized/modernized) culture. In the decades following World War II, there emerged a social code that prized conformity and obedience, especially in children. Phrases like “children should be seen and not heard” carried enormous weight. Children were expected to respect and obey elders without question, their authentic voices silenced before they even learned to speak for themselves.

This cultural pattern shut down the organic, exploratory, emotionally honest voice of childhood. The result was a generation (and arguably many generations) who were trained to suppress their own needs, their own truths, and even their own pain — because speaking up was labeled as “disrespectful” or “rebellious.”

In college, I wrote about the cultural phenomenon of Rebel Without a Cause — a perfect example of a generation’s pushback in the 1950’s. That so-called “rebellion” was, in truth, a cry of authenticity from youth who had been denied the right to be fully themselves, to be nurtured and coddled as infants and children in the ways attachment-focused experts like Gabor Maté describe. In his book Hold On to Your Kids, Maté reminds us that when attachment is disrupted or made conditional, children lose a sense of secure belonging, forcing them to adapt to survive rather than to thrive as their genuine selves.

“When we thwart the child’s attachment needs in order to make them behave, we end up having to control them more, because they have lost the connection that would make them want to follow our lead.” Gabor Maté, Hold On to Your Kids

These children and later, these adults carry frozen moments within them: moments when they were too afraid or too dependent to challenge the adult power structures that shut them down. These moments hold a powerful emotional charge, waiting for the day they can finally be acknowledged and released.

But it’s vital to emphasize: these frozen parts of the self do not need validation from the outside world to heal. They need validation, acceptance, love from within. Integration is an inner process. You do not need to expose your wounds to the world in a spectacle of social media confessions or public displays of pain. Healing happens in the intimate, honest space you create for your own younger selves. It is the adult you — today — who must stand as the loving witness for those inner children. That witnessing is what unlocks their frozen authenticity, so they can feel welcome in the orchestra of your being.

“One does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious.” Carl Jung, Psychology and Alchemy

A Harmonious Orchestra of Integration

The antidote to incoherence is what I like to call the symphony of integration. Each inner child, each age, each moment deserves to be welcomed home. We must meet them where they are, with kindness and validation. It can sound strange at first, but telling your 5-year-old self, “I love you. You are safe now. You can be fully authentic,” is a profound act of healing.

Carl Jung spoke of the shadow, those hidden, denied, or disowned aspects of ourselves. Inner child work is one path of shadow integration: rescuing the parts of us banished into the shadows, bringing them into conscious awareness, and offering them acceptance. Only then can we move through life with coherence: where mind, body, and spirit act in unison rather than conflict.

The journey of healing is not about becoming someone new, but about gathering all the “someones” you have ever been and helping them belong. It is about transforming the incoherence of a fragmented musical piece into a symphony of wholeness. In embracing your inner children, no matter how old they are, you reclaim the harmonious, authentic life that has always been yours to live.

And in doing so, you begin to create a balanced terrain, one where emotional, physiological, and energetic systems no longer operate in conflict, but in coherence. It is in this integrated inner environment that true health, resilience, and clarity can emerge.

Emotional integration is not separate from physical health. The internal environment, psychological, relational, and physiological, forms the terrain upon which resilience or dysregulation unfolds.

