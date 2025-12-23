This article was originally written before the genetic article I wrote, but I chose not to publish it until a separate piece addressing the myth of genetic determinism was published first [See below]. The reason I did so is because in practice, I’ve watched too many patients be told, with such certainty from medical “authority” figures, that their heart disease is “genetic,” inevitable, and something they can only hope to manage or prevent. That framing repeatedly shuts down curiosity and agency before any meaningful investigation or understanding can begin. I ultimately decided the genetics article needed to stand as a preface to this one, because heart disease so clearly exposes the failure of that explanation when it is applied to real, living physiology. This piece follows not as an extension, but as a reinforcement. Genetics is Not a Fraud, it’s Worse Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed · Dec 13 Read full story

The phrase “heart disease runs in my family” is so culturally embedded that few people pause to question it, even with their “holistic doctors.” It is repeated as though it were an established biological law, a foregone conclusion written into each and every cell itself. And yet, it is not. Heart disease aka Cardiovascular disease (CVD) does not reside silently in human genetics, waiting to be activated at a particular age. It does not pass invisibly as some program from parent to child as a defective biological code. What passes between generations is not a disease entity, but a way of life; and adaptation behavior pattern. Diet, stress physiology, metabolic conditioning, emotional coping strategies, sleep routines, chemical exposures, and environmental context are shared across households and across time. These factors shape biology far more decisively than any supposed isolated genetic marker.

When similar conditions produce similar outcomes, medicine calls it heredity. In reality, it is replication of behavior responses.

If heart disease were genetically determined, behavior would be irrelevant. Nutrition would be a footnote. Sleep and movement would be superficial. Psychological stress would be immaterial. But decades of clinical and epidemiological evidence show precisely the opposite: these variables shape how the body deals with negative stimuli, alter outcomes, and even reverse pathology. One does not observe “genetic”disorders unwinding through improved sleep or better nutrition. Yet such reversals are routinely observed in so-called “heart disease.” Arterial narrowing diminishes. Blood chemistry stabilizes. Inflammatory markers fall. Energy returns. These are not signs of what is considered genetic phenomena. They are physiological ones.

It’s known:

A gene cannot occlude an artery.

A gene cannot oxidize lipids.

A gene cannot calcify tissue.

A gene cannot inflame endothelium (Although there are new blood tests that coming up with stories that there are genes for all the above).

But lived conditions can—and do.

When individuals are told they possess “bad genes,” something insidious occurs. Responsibility becomes abstraction. Agency dissolves into fatalism. Medical intervention and bloodwork replaces biological inquiry. The genetic narrative, though seemingly scientific, trains helplessness with impressive efficiency. It is worth emphasizing that truly inherited cardiovascular disorders are rare, well-defined, and usually present very early in life. They do not calmly wait for fifty years while metabolic instability, chronic inflammation, nutritional depletion, environmental toxicity, and psychological strain accumulate. They do not spontaneously reverse with lifestyle change.

This distinction matters. Whatever “genes” are, they do not direct health. They respond to it.

Your body is influenced by internal chemistry, nervous system signaling, micronutrient sufficiency, circadian rhythm, inflammation burden, and psycho-emotional state. Human biology is not prewritten, it is adaptive. So when someone states that “heart disease runs in my family,” what they are truly describing is the inheritance of a behavior and the way the internal terrain reacts, comes with that. Patterns of nourishment, patterns of stress, and patterns of depletion are far more reliable predictors than any “gene sequence.” Disease is not passed down. Response behaviors are. Which leads to an uncomfortable yet liberating question about heart disease (CVD):

What if it’s not a disease at all?