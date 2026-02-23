Welcome to Navigating the Terrain a transformative education series designed to guide you and your child through the various lessons of the Terrain Model. In the last lesson, Symptoms Are Signals, Not Enemies, we explored how the body communicates by way of symptoms to listen not define them. Today, we will continue our journey by equipping our children with the tools and strength they need to navigate both their own bodies and the world around them. Don’t forget the images you can print out following the article. Let’s move forward together!