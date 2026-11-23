I did something I don’t usually do: I read The Week, well only part of the magazine.

Its coverage of the measles outbreaks went after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and, in the same breath, every parent who has chosen not to vaccinate. I was taken aback, less by the criticism of Kennedy than by how easily it folded those families into the indictment.

I share some of the skepticism Kennedy and his administration have raised about compulsory vaccination. But let me be clear: questioning the article’s claims is not the same as taking Kennedy’s side. Terms like “dangerous quack” and “anti-science zealotry” generate outrage. Sell magazines. Feed the fear and make it a weapon. They do not establish which decisions caused which outcomes.

Likewise, blaming “the unvaccinated” for outbreaks turns a blanket accusation into something that adds more powder to that weapon of fear. Vaccination status alone does not show who introduced an outbreak or who infected whom, let alone prove transmission of measles in the first place. Assigning responsibility requires evidence of transmission first. Only then can anyone speak of a chain.

What is the Terrain Model?

The article’s 96% statistic is another problem. It combines people classified as unvaccinated with people whose vaccination histories are unknown. The CDC’s detailed 2025 report also counted someone as vaccinated only if they had a documented dose at least 14 days before rash onset. How many recently vaccinated patients sit inside the combined category behind the 2026 figure? Readers aren’t told.

How convenient.

Then there is “patient zero.” The first identified case is not necessarily the original source. The CDC’s early investigation of the large Texas–New Mexico–Oklahoma outbreak never identified that source (any source for that matter, like a chemical or environmental influence etc but that’s for another story), so its vaccination history was never established either.

What the article leaves out—what most articles leave out entirely is that published investigations have documented measles “transmission” from vaccinated people, including two-dose recipients. Responsible reporting would acknowledge those findings and explain how vaccination histories are actually classified and not automatically blame what they don’t know or whom is at fault, if anyone is at all.

My scrutiny also extends to the tests themselves, the ones every article and study points to as the end-all-be-all for determining what is what, especially when it comes to viruses.

What exactly does an antibody assay establish about protection? Or exposure?

What validation or verification is used that is not circular?

What evidence supports a strain designation, and what are the method’s limitations?

In my view, these questions deserve examination down to their foundational assumptions: what is being measured, how independently it has been validated, and whether the conclusions exceed the observations. A laboratory classification should remain open to scientific scrutiny. These questions belong at the start, before anyone turns observations into facts in their little magazine articles. We should demand transparency about what the evidence establishes, and about what remains uncertain.

Listen, Kennedy deserves scrutiny, but so do his critics. Readers deserve evidence, clear definitions, and honest uncertainty, not moral judgment dressed up as scientific conclusion. That slippery slope only leads them off a cliff.

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