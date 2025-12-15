Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
2d

Many thanks, great summary. This stood out for me.

"When the body is treated as a machine to be controlled rather than an environment to be regulated, escalation becomes inevitable. The naturopath is then called not to cure disease, but to undo interference."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Molly Moblo Perusse's avatar
Molly Moblo Perusse
18h

I love “terrain based care”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dr. Marizelle · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture