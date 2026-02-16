Disclaimer: This article represents the author’s opinion and perspective based on a review of available data, historical precedent, and clinical reasoning. It does not assert absolute conclusions. Its purpose is to examine unaddressed assumptions and to question whether all relevant factors, including necessary and unnecessary medical interventions were adequately considered for the person.

In late 2024, actor James Van Der Beek shared publicly that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer the year prior after undergoing a colonoscopy prompted by changes in bowel habits. That detail alone is enough to spark a cultural reflex: “See? Screening saves lives.” But there’s a more complicated conversation hiding underneath that headline. After over a year of treatment and public updates on his health journey, Van Der Beek died on February 11, 2026, at age 48 after a years-long battle, a GoFundMe established to help cover his mounting medical bills and support his family has raised millions, underscoring the severe economic strain that intensive treatment regimens can impose on patients and families alike.

Modern oncology now openly acknowledges something once whispered: treatment itself can be economically and biologically destabilizing. The term “financial toxicity” has entered peer-reviewed literature to describe the measurable stress caused by treatment costs — lost income, travel, co-pays, childcare burdens, debt accumulation, and long-term economic strain. Families navigating chemotherapy often experience both physiologic depletion and financial erosion simultaneously. But beyond cost lies a deeper question rarely asked aloud: how many detected abnormalities truly require maximal intervention? Overdiagnosis does not only expand incidence statistics, it expands exposure to surgery, radiation, and systemic chemicals. When aggressive therapy is applied to lesions that might have remained indolent or self-contained, the harm is not theoretical. Toxicity becomes literal. The body absorbs it. The mind absorbs it. And the system records it as “care.”

The Culture of Searching

“Exact Sciences” — the maker of Cologuard — has built one of the most aggressive direct-to-consumer screening campaigns in modern medicine. Commercials, mailers, digital ads, and insurance reminders all echo the same message:

If you don’t look or examine, you’re irresponsible.

Screening has shifted from a medical decision to a moral obligation, brainwashing people into believing that declining a test is reckless, irresponsible, even self-destructive, that vigilance equals virtue and hesitation equals negligence. And when you build an entire system around detection, you will detect things.

This is the byproduct of a culture organized around diagnosis and the compulsive need-to-know — a culture that attempts to define first and question later, manufacturing certainty where uncertainty is intrinsic. Especially when the parameters themselves are narrow, filtered through histological stains, abstracted imaging, and subjective assays that translate living, dynamic tissue into static labels. When the lens is limited, the conclusions are too yet they are delivered with the confidence of finality.

Symptom vs. Surveillance

Van Der Beek reportedly sought evaluation because of a shift in bowel habits. A change in bowel function — persistent constipation, narrowing stool, unexplained bleeding, fatigue — warrants concern. That is basic clinical reasoning. Observation matters. Investigation is appropriate.

But what is striking is not the decision to evaluate, it is how quickly evaluation collapses into foregone conclusion. Modern healthcare often overlooks the basic questions.

Dietary history?

Examination of possible long-term pattern of fiber abuse, ultra-processed foods, seed oils, alcohol, medications, stress load, travel, antibiotic exposure, circadian disruption?

Assessment of bowel mechanics, hydration status, micronutrient sufficiency, liver and bile flow, or the microbiome as an adaptive ecosystem rather than an enemy to be eradicated?

Modern medicine rarely stops to examine things here.

Instead, subtle functional changes are rapidly filtered through narrow (and subjective) diagnostic lenses — imaging, scopes, stains, molecular assays — tools that are excellent at labeling tissue but poor at contextualizing terrain. The body is not asked why it is responding; it is just labeled and fit into a nice clinical “box.” And once something is named, the momentum is difficult to stop.

This is where precaution insidiously becomes pursuit and driven from the system that stands to profit from it.

The pursuit of certainty replaces the tolerance for biological ambiguity. Surveillance escalates. Intervention upon intervention follows. The system moves faster than the physiology it claims to protect.

And the deeper question still remains: At what point does precaution turn into toxic pursuit? And when does pursuit — relentless, narrow, and label-driven — begin to generate the very pathology it set out to prevent?

The Biology of “Findings”

Colorectal cancer screening is supposedly designed to identify:

Polyps

Dysplasia

Early tumors

“DNA fragments” in stool

Occult blood

But here’s the problem the medicine doesn’t mention: not every abnormality is or becomes life-threatening.

Autopsy studies have long shown that many people die with small “cancers”, not from them. The colon, like the prostate and thyroid, can host slow-growing or even biologically inert lesions and masses. When screening expands, diagnoses expand. What does that mean?

Overdiagnosis.

Overdiagnosis doesn’t mean the finding isn’t real. It means we cannot always know whether the finding would have ever harmed the person if left alone.

The Illusion of Molecular Certainty

Modern screening increasingly leans on “DNA”-based assays and “molecular” markers, marketed as objective, precise, and cutting-edge. But molecular detection does not escape interpretation. These tests do not “see cancer” in action, they detect supposed fragments of DNA, “methylation” patterns, or statistical signatures associated with cellular irregularity. Even if we were to believe in the DNA narrative (click here for the story about genetics), a “DNA” fragment in stool does not tell us whether a lesion would ever grow, spread, or impact health. It signals subjective association, not destiny. A consensus-designed diagnosis.

Every molecular test relies on human-determined thresholds — created (think by who?) cutoffs that define what counts as positive and what counts as negative. Those boundaries are not biological cliff edges; they are points selected along a continuous spectrum. Raise the sensitivity, and you detect more. Lower the threshold, and diagnoses expand. The data may be real, but the meaning imposed on that data is constructed. Think about what that means. Histology, often presented as the gold standard, is no less interpretive. Tissue is stained, sliced, examined, graded. A pathologist assigns a label based on visual criteria shaped by training, consensus guidelines, and classification systems. These are frameworks, not revelations.

When molecular assays are presented as if they eliminate uncertainty, what actually happens is that uncertainty becomes less visible, options seem less optional. Statistical association is translated into a diagnostic identity. Population risk curves are applied to individual bodies. A probabilistic signal becomes a definitive label. Fear is written, bottled and served.

And in a culture that equates detection with virtue, many jump at the chance to find out.

The Escalation Cascade

Once something is labeled “stage 3,” the medical machine activates their recommended treatments:

Surgical consult

Resection

Chemotherapy

Radiation (in some cases)

Surveillance scans

Repeat colonoscopies

Colorectal chemotherapy regimens are not benign. Agents like oxaliplatin are neurotoxic. They suppress bone marrow. They weaken appetite. They disrupt the microbiome. They inflame the liver. Sounds lovely.

Aggressive intervention can leave a body depleted — metabolically, neurologically, immunologically. That depletion is rarely part of the marketing. And they certainly don’t put it on the label. Maybe at the very bottom of the fine print on the insert paper nobody reads.

And this is where interpretation matters: as to what the stages of cancer really mean.

It is naïve to treat a “stage” label as an automatic mandate for systemic chemical assault. Chemotherapy is, by design, a potent physiologic stressor. If cancer were to be understood not as an invading enemy but as a manifestation of deep toxic trauma the body is attempting to manage, then the narrative shifts.

What is labeled “lymph spread” can also be viewed as mobilization: the routing of damaged material through regulatory and elimination pathways. Tissue does not disappear; it must be metabolized, transported, neutralized, or sequestered. The lymphatic system is central to that process. In that light, what is called “stage 3” may represent an organism actively attempting containment and clearance under heavy burden rather than passive failure. From this perspective, the priority becomes support: drainage, nourishment, restoration of terrain, and coherent cellular regeneration not reflexive escalation to chemicals because a classification sounds ominous.

Risk Reduction vs. Risk Expansion

Colorectal cancer mortality has declined over recent decades. Screening is often credited as a primary driver. But correlation does not equal causation, and large-scale shifts in mortality rarely have single explanations.

Over the same period, there have been massive changes in sanitation and building infrastructure, refrigeration and food preservation, improved emergency surgery techniques with imaging, better dietary understandings, improved understanding of lifestyle correlations, and supportive nutritional healthcare. Mortality curves reflect all of this not screening in isolation.

Meanwhile, incidence has increased in younger adults. When younger adults show rising colorectal cancer incidence, it is another biologically oversimplification to attribute the phenomenon solely to “better detection.” Screening rates in younger populations have historically been lower, not higher. Something in the external terrain has shifted. That deserves serious investigation rather than reflex reassurance. What has changed in the past 40–50 years? Is it diet? Metabolic disease? Microbiome disruption? Environmental toxicants? Chronic inflammatory load? Pharmaceutical exposure patterns? All are plausible contributors. None can be dismissed without careful analysis.

Ultra-processed food consumption has surged. Diets higher in refined seed oils, synthetic additives, preservatives, emulsifiers, and mix-fiber industrial carbohydrates have become normal. Metabolic dysfunction — obesity, insulin resistance, fatty liver disease — has increased dramatically. Sedentary lifestyles have intensified. Antibiotic exposure in childhood is higher. A tripling of neonatal vaccinations. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals — BPA, phthalates, PFAS, microplastics — are ubiquitous. Air quality in many regions has worsened. Chronic stress and circadian disruption are now baseline. Environmental toxic load is not theoretical. Persistent organic pollutants accumulate in adipose tissue. Agricultural chemicals alter soil and gut ecology. Heavy metals remain in water systems. Industrial byproducts are measurable in blood samples across populations. This can all shift the health balance of the mucus membranes of the gut.

The danger lies in prematurely crediting one intervention, screening, for complex population shifts while ignoring the systemic environmental transformations occurring in parallel.

The Fear Economy on the Psychological Part of the Terrain

Direct-to-consumer testing transforms (brainwashes) subtle bodily variation into threat language.

A little mucus.

A different stool pattern.

Occasional bloating.

These become “red flags” in the modern healthcare world. When a system financially rewards diagnosis and detection, guess what happens? Who benefits?

Again, the question is not whether colorectal degeneration and the development of masses exists. It does. The question is whether relentless searching reshapes the baseline of what we call “cancer.”

There is another very important cost rarely discussed: Once labeled “cancer patient,” identity shifts and guess to which direction? Subconsciously or consciously the word cancer cripples the mindset that a person is powerless to its existence. Welcome to victimhood.

Even after treatment, surveillance scans become ritualized anxiety events. Every ache becomes suspect. Every lab fluctuation gains symbolic weight. The body becomes a battlefield under constant monitoring.

That has severe physiological consequences.

Keep Seeking and Ye Shall Find Anything

When you look hard enough, you will find abnormalities. Human tissue is not geometrically perfect. Cellular replication is messy especially when it undergoes stress. Variation is constant. The challenge is not whether to look. The challenge is knowing what to do with what we find.

There is wisdom in evaluation when symptoms persist. There is also wisdom in restraint.

The future of medicine will not be built on blind avoidance or need of screening nor on reflexive escalation of every irregularity.

It will require:

Discernment of understanding the language of the body

Precision in defining risk

Humility in interpreting data if imaging tools are used

Transparency about overdiagnosis

Courage to tolerate uncertainty

Until medicine confronts its own diagnostic inflation, we will continue confusing detection with salvation. We will keep expanding labels, escalating interventions, and congratulating ourselves for finding what we subjectively and algorithmically trained our instruments to see.

A culture obsessed with naming abnormalities will always generate more patients.

The real question is not how early we can detect. It is whether we have the wisdom to distinguish between an emergency that may demand immediate intervention and physiology, a terrain, that demands support. Acknowledging that difference will help determine whether screening becomes a tool or a factory.