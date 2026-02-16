Dr. Marizelle

Late last year, I received a free Cologuard box in the mail. I didn't open it and it promptly got tossed into the trash dumpster. My last colonoscopy was about 10 years ago, at age 66. That's it...no more. In fact, no more tests for anything unless I start having severe troubles.

Me irresponsible? For what, not padding the pockets of health care? My life = my decision. I am not falling into that trap of feeling guilty. NO WAY. I figure if I have cancer, the odds are that modern oncologists will NOT fix me. That my own body has a greater chance then they do.

Van Der Beek is the perfect example and he was only in his late 40's. I figure as we age they want to do more tests and they WILL find something. And that something will likely be nothing. But they will try and scare the heck out of you. They will try and panic you with the threat of dying if you do nothing. Guess what, we are all going to die eventually.

"Colorectal cancer mortality has declined over recent decades. Screening is often credited as a primary driver."

Screening has increased the denominator in the mortality to incidence ratio, so if the measure of colorectal cancer mortality declining is stated in percentage of total cases, the supposed decline is suspect.

