Welcome to Navigating the Terrain a transformative education series designed to guide you and your child through the various lessons of the Terrain Model. In the last lesson, The Terrain Is You: Teaching Children About the Inner Ecosystem, we explored how to communicate with our children about their bodies, fostering observation and confidence in their understanding. Today, we will continue our journey by equipping our children with the tools and strength they need to navigate both their own bodies and the world around them. Don’t forget the images you can print out following the article. Let’s move forward together!

