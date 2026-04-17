Lesson 6: Teaching Hygiene Without Fear

Welcome back to Navigating the Terrain a transformative education series designed to guide you and your child through the various lessons of the Terrain Model. In the last lesson, Dirt, Touch, and the Myth of Sterility, Why children’s bodies were never meant to grow up in sanitized worlds. We will continue our journey by learning how to care for the body without turning cleanliness into anxiety. Don’t forget the images you can print out following the article. Let’s move forward together!