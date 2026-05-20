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What is the Terrain Model?

Teach your children the Terrain Model

We stretch our legs after sitting too long. We roll our shoulders after typing for hours. But our eyes, the organs working tirelessly from the moment we wake, rarely get the same attention. In a world dominated by phones, tablets, and computers, our vision is under constant demand in ways nature never designed us for.

The result?

A new kind of repetitive motion injury, “tech strain,” that slowly reshapes how our eyes function and feel.

Your Eyes Are a Musculoskeletal System Too

Vision is more than a camera capturing light. It’s an intricate collaboration between the cornea, retina, brain, and a network of muscles, both external (six extraocular muscles that aim and track) and internal (ciliary muscles that adjust focus). Like any muscle, they need a variety of movement and periods of rest. Hold them in one fixed position for hours—like staring at a glowing rectangle 12–24 inches away and they eventually lose flexibility, coordination, and stamina.

Think about what happens to the shoulder of someone who works at a desk with poor posture, the muscles shorten on one side, weaken on the other, and the joint eventually stops moving through its full range. The same principle applies to your eyes. When screen use dominates your visual life, the ciliary muscle spends the majority of its day contracted, locked in close-focus mode. Over time, it struggles to release. This is part of what drives the myopia epidemic now well-documented in populations with high rates of near-work exposure: the eye itself begins to physically change and sometimes elongate in response to chronic demand, and distance vision blurs as a consequence.

The extraocular muscles are meant to work in dynamic coordination, converging and diverging, tracking movement, scanning across a landscape, holding gaze at varying depths. Screens collapse most of this range into a narrow band. Convergence is held almost continuously, while divergence, the relaxed, wide-focus state natural to distance viewing, rarely gets practiced. The result is a functional imbalance: eyes that converge easily but struggle to release, producing strain, headaches, and the paradoxical fatigue of eyes that are never actually moving.

This is the overlooked logic of outdoor light and open space. When the eyes are asked to track movement at multiple distances, adjust to changing light, and scan a genuinely three-dimensional world, they are doing what they were built to do. Research suggests outdoor light may also regulate the axial growth of the eye through certain pathways in the retina, a layer of protection that screens cannot replicate.