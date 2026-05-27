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What is the Terrain Model?

Teach your children the Terrain Model

There is an assumption woven into modern discussions of hormones, so common that it often goes unquestioned: That a hormone is a thing. A discrete, measurable substance. A lever that can be turned up or down to control the body. Nowhere is this more obvious than any article, office or commercial written around the topic of estrogen.

Everyone is told:

Estrogen can be “too high”

Estrogen “dominant”

Estrogen must be “balanced”

Estrogen may need to be “blocked”

Estrogen “positive”

Entire industries have formed around this premise, industries built not only on measuring hormones, but on interpreting those measurements as problems to be corrected. Laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, supplement manufacturers, and wellness programs all participate in a cycle where a number is identified, labeled as imbalance, and then targeted with interventions designed to suppress, replace, or “rebalance” it. What started as a conceptual sleight of hand, fixing a dynamic signal into a stable, nameable substance, rapidly metastasized into an economic ecosystem sustained by the belief that hormones like estrogen are simultaneously measurable dangers and manageable ones.

But what if the premise itself is flawed? What if, in our effort to define and control the body, we have mistaken movement for malfunction and communication for error? What if the very act of reducing a living, adaptive process to a measurable substance has led us down a path where we mistake the body’s signals for problems, responses for dysfunction, and natural variation for disease? And worse, what if the hormone doesn’t even exist in the way we know, inside us?

From Living Signal to Isolated Substance

What we call “estrogen” did not begin as a clearly defined substance. It began as an observation of certain biological states like pregnancy or phases of the reproductive cycle, produced consistent changes in tissue, mood, and physiology. Following that, with the use of chemistry is what really has caused the problem and confusion.

In the early 20th century, researchers such as Adolf Butenandt and Edward Doisy worked to extract biologically active compounds from ovarian tissue and the urine of pregnant women. These efforts did not begin with a known molecule, structure or a known compound, but with a repeatable effect, what was then called “estrus-producing activity,” coming up with ESTRO - GEN. These researchers extracted compounds from biological material and defined “estrogen” as:

that which produces these effects

Adolf Butenandt worked primarily with ovarian tissue and later large volumes of urine from pregnant women. His step-by-step method included (simplified):

•Massive raw material collection

thousands of liters of urine or kilograms of tissue

•Solvent extraction

He used organic solvents (ether, alcohols) to:

dissolve fat-soluble compounds separate them from water-soluble waste

•Fractionation

The extract was then:

separated into multiple fractions each fraction tested separately

Techniques included:

repeated solvent partitioning evaporation and re-dissolution precipitation steps

•Bioassay testing

Each fraction was tested in animals usually immature mice or rats. They measured:

uterine weight increase vaginal changes induction of estrus

He kept the fractions that produce the effect and discarded the rest

•Repetition

This process was repeated many times:

each round removing more “inactive” material enriching the fraction that still caused the effect

•Crystallization

Eventually, a fraction yielded: visible crystals. This became estrone (one of the first identified “estrogens” in the chemistry world)

•Chemical characterization

Once crystals were obtained, they analyzed:

melting point “elemental” composition (carbon, hydrogen, oxygen ratios)

Later: structural determination

Edward Doisy worked in parallel, but he focused more on urine. He used enormous amounts of urine from pregnancy, refined the purification process (using more and more solvents and chemicals) and “confirmed” Butenandt’s work by finding similar compounds.

Two wrongs still don’t make a right. Neither still discovered a compound in isolation (prior to all their witch’s brew mixing: credit Dr. Jordan Grant). They added to the urine before “extracting” a compound that was acting similarly to that which was found in pregnancy urine. This is where Edgar Allen’s early estrogen bioassays come into play. He along with George Washington Corner (“pioneer of the Contraceptive pill, but lets not get into the unethical experiments conducted by Gregory Pincus and John Rock in 1955 in Puerto Rico who created the birth control pill), developed “tests’” that showed effects of extracts on tissues:

uterine weight assays

vaginal cytology

estrus cycle induction

They showed repeatability (when you hear this word, run, has nothing to do with what is happening in Nature) across animals and batches they made. But this was pure chemistry.

PURE LAB-MADE CHEMISTRY.

Compounds were purified, crystallized, and eventually synthesized. “Molecules” such as estradiol and estrone were identified and standardized.

BUT HERE’S THE PROBLEM: The entire process was guided by effect. They didn’t isolate first and test later. They tested first and isolated based on retained effect. These chemicals and solvents were used to “extract” what they believed to be the active components. How would they know what to extract or if the chemical/solvents altered even slightly the characteristics? How did they know they didn’t destroy the whole of the compound, discarding parts of it with the rest of the urine discard? How do they know those parts were not important?

THEY DIDN’T.

In this way, the concept of “estrogen” emerged not from the isolation of a pre-known entity, but from a process in which effect and substance were defined simultaneously. Thus turning a living, dynamic signal into a static chemical entity. Bottom line was early researchers used bioassay-guided extraction, a process that was iterative, effect-driven, chemically refining to something they never actually discovered first. The “compound” called “estrogen” emerged through the method not before it. An observed response was given a name, and the name was mistaken for a thing, worse a thing mistaken to be inherent in the body. From there, the abstraction hardened into a target, one we now attempt to regulate as if it exists independent of the system that produces it. A certainty now used in labs.

What Gets Lost in Isolation

In a living body, whatever we call “estrogen” is never acting alone, (mind you we don’t even know if “it” is a compilation of many different factors or exists in the way we think AT ALL). It is not a fixed substance moving through the body unchanged, but a constantly shifting expression—appearing, transforming, binding, releasing, and disappearing in response to internal and external conditions.

Yet even in standard thinking it is:

bound to carrier proteins

converted into multiple forms

released in pulses, not steady streams

interpreted differently by different tissues

part of feedback systems involving the brain, ovaries, liver, and beyond

And even this list only scratches the surface. It does not account for the influence of nutritional status, light exposure, circadian rhythm, emotional state, environmental inputs, or the countless bio(chemical) exchanges occurring moment to moment. Nor does it capture how the same signal can mean something entirely different depending on timing, location, and the condition of the surrounding terrain. It is not a single thing. Truthfully, it was never a single thing. Never proven to be. It is a relationship within a system, intelligently made by, whole, by the system. It is part of a continuous conversation, one that cannot be reduced to a number, a molecule, or a static definition on a lab evaluation without losing its meaning entirely.

When we “isolate” anything, measure it, or manipulate it, we are not working with the same phenomenon. NEVER.

NEVER.

We are (possibly) working with a fragment removed from its context. A fragment that has been stabilized, separated, and stripped of the very conditions that gave rise to it—its timing, its interactions, its purpose within the whole.

And yet, that fragment is treated as if it explains the whole. As if by capturing one piece, we have understood the system. As if by manipulating that piece, we can direct the intelligence that produced it in the first place.

The Birth of “Estrogen Dominance” and the Need to Control It

Once estrogen became a “thing,” it became possible to frame it as a problem. And once framed as a problem, it naturally followed that it could and should be controlled by medication, of course.

The concept of “estrogen dominance” gives the false suggestion that:

estrogen is too high

too powerful relative to other hormones

the body is producing more estrogen than it should

estrogen is accumulating rather than being cleared

estrogen is driving symptoms and dysfunction

progesterone is insufficient to “balance” estrogen (what’s progesterone 😉)

external exposures (plastics, foods, environment) are increasing estrogen burden

the liver is failing to properly metabolize estrogen

the gut is reabsorbing estrogen instead of eliminating it

estrogen receptors are overstimulated

certain tissues are “too sensitive” to estrogen

hormonal imbalance is the root cause of a wide range of symptoms

reducing or blocking estrogen will restore balance

estrogen itself is the primary problem rather than a response

Are we to believe these symptoms are caused by an undiscovered substance, something so small within us, yet powerful enough to dictate the entire system? But what is actually being measured?

My Take….

What is being measured? A moment in time. A concentration in blood or urine. A number detached from rhythm, context, and adaptation.

What is mistakenly labeled as “too much estrogen” may instead reflect:

altered metabolism

shifts in cellular function

changes in tissue sensitivity

stress signaling

nutritional state

environmental inputs

Etc

In other words, not excess, but rather an adaptative response. And yet, from mistaken, “isolated” interpretation emerges an entire framework of intervention, created by an industry of profit, that does not ask why the signal is present, but only how to reduce, alter it or override it. Therefore, for them, if estrogen can be measured, it can be monitored. And if it can be monitored, it can be judged. And if it can be judged, it can be manipulated. This line of thinking gave rise to a wide spectrum of “estrogen control” strategies, both conventional and natural.

Conventional hormonal contraception was developed not to understand the reproductive cycle, but to suppress it, introducing synthetic hormones to override endogenous signaling and in effect prevent ovulation altogether. Rather than working with the body’s rhythms, chemicals override and replace natural processes with a steady, external input. Menopausal hormone therapies followed a parallel path. The natural transition of the body was reframed as deficiency or disease, and the solution became replacement, often with isolated or synthetic forms intended to mimic what had been reduced, without fully accounting for the broader systemic shifts taking place.

Later, pharmaceutical approaches expanded into direct suppression for tumors supposedly created by estrogen gone awry. So-called “estrogen blockers” were designed to interfere with receptor(is that real?) signaling or reduce communication pathways, not by restoring context, but by interrupting connections or suppressing the symptoms of imbalance altogether. These man-made substances do not resolve why imbalance signals are present; they mute them.

Across all of these approaches, a common thread emerges: the assumption that “hormonal” signals are problems to be corrected rather than responses to be understood. This assumption reinforces a cycle that modern medicine believes to be reliable and repeatable: identify a number, label it abnormal, intervene to bring it “back into range.” But the range itself is constructed, often without regard for individual variation, timing, environmental context, or any other unscrutinized variable, seen or unseen. In this way, the concept of “estrogen dominance” does more than describe a state, it creates a target. And once a target exists, say it with me, the tools to control it inevitably follow.

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From Misunderstanding to Fear

The impulse to isolate, measure, and control is deeply ingrained in modern medicine. This impulse accelerated throughout the 20th century alongside advances in industrial chemistry and pharmacology, where the goal became not just to understand biological processes, but to modify them predictably and at scale.

Once a substance is framed as out-of-control or dangerous, fear follows quickly. By the mid-20th century, synthetic hormones had already entered widespread use, heavily promoted, way before long-term effects were understood. One of the most striking examples is Diethylstilbestrol (DES), introduced in 1938. It was prescribed to millions of women for pregnancy support, based on the belief that increasing estrogen levels would prevent miscarriage. Decades later, DES was linked to rare vaginal cancers in daughters exposed in utero, reproductive abnormalities for the offspring and in general, increased cancer risk across generations. DES was not an anomaly, it was a reflection of a model that assumed if a hormone is beneficial, more of it or a synthetic version of it—must also be beneficial. Because of terrible response from the DES which was believed to raise estrogen, common narratives began to take shape because of it:

estrogen causes cancer

excess estrogen causes pregnancy malfunctions

estrogen needs to be blocked as a preventative

This fear fueled the need to constantly test and a fearful preoccupation with “balancing hormones.” And perhaps most significantly the normalization of suppression of symptoms that are believed to indicate an association with “estrogen.”

The Rise of “Estrogen Blockers”

Pharmaceutical development continued to follow the same path — drugs created for one purpose, then discovered to be useful for something else entirely. For example, Tamoxifen was originally developed in the 1960s as a potential contraceptive by ICI Pharmaceuticals. It failed in that role but was later repurposed when researchers observed its ability to block estrogen signaling in certain tissues. This marked a turning point: estrogen was no longer just something to replace, it became something to suppress when deemed “life-threatening” as in the case of “estrogen positive cancer.”

Drugs such as anastrozole and letrozole were developed to go further than (theoretical) receptor blockade, to reduce supposed estrogen production altogether. They are believed to do this by disabling aromatase, the enzyme responsible for converting androgens into estrogen. In standard doses, both drugs almost totally shut down this process, and circulating estrogen levels fall to undetectable levels in many individuals.

But despite what the clinical language implies, these substances do not simply “block estrogen.” The intervention reaches considerably deeper than that. They alter activity, interfere with cellular signaling, and suppress pathways that the body depends on for more than just “cancer management.” Research has shown, for instance, that anastrozole does not only suppress estrogen synthesis, it also acts directly on cellular surfaces deemed “estrogen receptors,” degrading them in ways that go well beyond what the drug’s name or primary function would suggest. The disruption of feedback systems is perhaps the most consequential and least discussed dimension of this intervention. Under normal circumstances, the body regulates its own “hormone” production through a feedback loop involving the hypothalamus and pituitary gland (and I’m sure other organs as well). These pharmaceuticals can trigger a paradoxical response: the brain, sensing an apparent change considered an “estrogen deficit,” begins secreting more of the signals that drive “hormone” production effectively pushing back against the drugs effect, suppression. The body, in other words, does not simply accept the intervention. It compensates.

When resistance to these drugs develops, the reasons are telling: the body activates alternative signaling pathways, enhances cellular survival mechanisms, and selects for cells that no longer depend on whatever “hormones” are at all. None of this means the drugs effects do not work. We see its effects in countless people. It means they work by overriding some sort of regulatory processes or some sort of pattern of response by not by resolving whatever caused those processes to shift in the first place. The terrain that gave rise to the imbalance remains, largely, unaddressed.

The Cost of Suppression

Whatever the body produces that pharmaceutical science has labeled “estrogen” and whether that label accurately captures what it truly is, there is clearly something present in living tissue that performs a range of functions essential to health. The isolability of that substance, or lack thereof, does not diminish the reality of what something somewhat related inside the body does.

Something acts. Something regulates.

And whatever that something is, its function within the body is not optional. This endogenous signal or network of signals, an organic painting of patterns, appears to play roles across nearly every major system. It participates in brain function, influencing mood, cognition, and neurological stability. It shows us it maintains bone integrity, helping to govern the constant cycle of breakdown and renewal that keeps skeletal tissue alive and responsive. It is implicated in cardiovascular health, in the signaling that governs reproductive processes, and in the ongoing work of tissue repair that the body performs without interruption throughout a lifetime. These are not peripheral roles. They are central to the body’s ability to sustain itself.

When drugs like anastrozole and letrozole are introduced to suppress whatever this substance is, the consequences follow logically. Mood disturbances emerge. Fatigue sets in. Joints become painful, bones begin to thin, and metabolic patterns shift in ways that can persist long after treatment ends. These are not side effects in the incidental sense, they are the body registering, loudly, that something it relies upon has been forcibly withdrawn.

But perhaps the subtler cost is conceptual, more so the NOCEBO effect. The premise underlying this class of intervention is that the body’s own signals have turned against it, that what the body is producing is the problem, rather than a response to one. This is a significant philosophical/psychological/emotional claim dressed in the (not well-intentioned) neutral language of pharmacology. It positions suppression as correction, and in doing so, forecloses the more searching question: what conditions in the terrain gave rise to this pattern in the first place, and what might the body have been attempting to do in producing it? To suppress the signal is to silence the messenger. The message, whatever it was, goes unheard.

A Different Lens: Estrogen as Communication

The classic conventional clinical question: “Is estrogen a problem?” already contains an assumption. It assumes that the substance in question is a quantity to be measured and managed rather than a pattern to be understood. It positions the body as a system prone to error, and the physician as the corrective force (the machine and the mechanic). But there is another way to frame the same observation entirely.

Instead of asking whether a measurement is too high or low or whatever, we might ask: what is the significance of this finding and possibly what is the body responding to?

Whatever this endogenous patterning is, this substance that pharmaceutical science has named, measured, and targeted without ever fully isolating it from living tissue, it does not arise arbitrarily. What’s seen as “hormonal activity” of any kind reflects something. It is the body’s ongoing attempt to communicate its internal state, to coordinate its systems, and to adapt to the conditions it finds itself in. Whatever these hormones are, they certainly are not commands issued from a central authority. They are messages, fluid, contextual, and relational, that carry meaning only in relation to the environment that produced them. And as it was said before, the conditions that shape those messages are many.

Environmental exposures: chemical, electromagnetic, nutritional, emotional, etc, alter the terrain in which these signals are produced and received. The availability of internal resources, from minerals to fatty acids to sleep, determines what the body has to work with and what it must compensate for. Stress and recovery cycles shift “hormonal” patterns in predictable ways, as the body continuously reallocates its resources between immediate survival and long-term maintenance. Developmental needs change the picture further still, as the body moves through phases that require different things from its own stored resources (which the conventional world calls “biochemistry”) at different times. Seen through this lens, an elevated hormonal signal is not a malfunction. It is a reading, one that points back toward conditions, not toward the pattern of expression itself as the source of the problem. This reframing does not make the symptoms less real. It makes the question more honest.

IF (big if) the body is producing something in abundance or irregularly, the terrain framework asks: why and what’s the purpose? What has shifted in the internal environment that would make this response necessary or useful? What is the body attempting to do?

Estrogen or whatever we are actually measuring when we use that word, is not, in this view, something to fight. It is something to listen to, interpret, and to understand. And this observation requires curiosity rather than suppression, investigation rather than intervention, and a fundamental respect for the possibility that the body, in its complexity, knows something about its own situation that a pharmaceutical protocol does not.

Living systems do not behave like isolated parts. A cell is not an island. An organ is not a machine component. A hormone is not a switch. Every structure, every signal, every process exists within a web of relationships so intricate and so dynamic that isolating any single element for study or intervention is, by definition, an act of distortion.

They behave like ecosystems, in the same way that removing one species from a forest does not simply create a gap, but triggers a cascade of adjustments throughout every layer of the environment, altering what grows, what survives, and what the soil itself becomes. The body is no different. Its internal ecology is maintained not by the dominance of any one element but by the ongoing negotiation between countless interdependent processes, each responding to the others in real time. They behave like networks, where meaning does not reside in any single node but in the relationships between nodes. Pull on one thread and the tension redistributes across the whole. Sever a connection and the network reroutes, compensates, or degrades, often in ways that are invisible until the damage is already systemic. In a network, there are no truly local interventions. Every action has reach. They behave like adaptive processes, systems that are not static but perpetually in motion, reading conditions, revising responses, and reorganizing around whatever is present. This is not dysfunction. This is intelligence.

The body is not passively subject to its chemistry; it actively participates in shaping it, moment to moment, in response to an environment that is itself constantly changing. When we reduce all of this to a single variable — one enzyme, one hormone, one measurement on a blood panel — we do not gain precision so much as we gain a narrow window into a landscape we are no longer appreciating at in full. The variable becomes the story. Everything outside the frame disappears. And what disappears is often exactly what matters most: the context, the pattern, the direction of movement, the question of what the body was attempting to do before the intervention interrupted it.

When we lose the whole, we do not simply lose information. We lose our bearings entirely. And an intervention made without bearings, however technically sophisticated it may be, is, at its core, a blind one. It acts without understanding. It solves for the number on a piece of paper while leaving the body’s terrain, and the intelligence embedded in that terrain, completely unaddressed.

The Way Forward

This is not an discussion about chemistry, measurement, or even the intervention of “hormone” therapy. It’s more about argument for context. The recovery of context and pattern recognition as a prerequisite for understanding, and understanding as a prerequisite for intervention. Context means recognizing that a molecule is not a system. However precisely we can identify and quantify a substance in the blood, that precision does not tell us what the substance is doing, why it is present in the amount that it is, or what the body is attempting to accomplish by producing it.

A measurement captures a moment. It does not capture a story. Numbers just like stories, exist within interpretive frameworks, and those frameworks carry assumptions — about what is normal, what is excessive, and what constitutes a problem requiring correction. When those assumptions go unexamined, the number does the thinking for us. We act on the reading without asking what the reading reflects. And so perhaps the question is not “how do we block estrogen?” Perhaps the question, the more honest, more searching, more genuinely clinical question is:

why is the body speaking this way?

What has it encountered, absorbed, or been deprived of that would make this response necessary?

What is it trying to say, and to whom, and about what?

For those who still seek to suppress or control what the body is producing, the argument here is not that an intervention is never warranted. It is that intervention without understanding is a different thing entirely and a more dangerous one. Before disrupting a message, it is worth pausing long enough to ask what the message says. The body has been speaking longer than pharmacology has existed to override it. The least we can offer it, before silencing what it is trying to communicate, is the willingness to listen.

Stay tuned for a story about women who tried with hormone therapy….

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