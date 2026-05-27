Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

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Tray B's avatar
Tray B
4d

Seems most test are like instagram . You are only getting a snap shot and basing your life or someone else snap shot. There is way more to the picture . Great article

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1 reply by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Brenda Kell's avatar
Brenda Kell
4d

Great article! What is the terrain thought on HRT for someone who has had a total hysterectomy? Can the body adapt when those organs have been removed without the need for HRT?

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1 reply by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
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