Watchout! A tick might make you sick!

When a 47-year-old JetBlue pilot died hours after mowing his lawn, medicine did what it always does when confronted with uncertainty: it reached for whatever pre-packaged explanation was trending in the fabrication aisle in the social media market. A year after the man’s death, a team of physicians offered a dramatic conclusion (pom pom POM): a tick bite caused him to develop a deadly allergy to red meat. His hamburger commited his final death blow.

That’s the official storyline.

Which also happens to be held together with duct tape, assumptions, unproven mechanisms, and a complete disregard for basic logic. In other words: textbook modern medical reasoning.

Curtsy. Exit stage left.

This case is an almost perfect microcosm of how medicine manufactures causation out of convenience — and how both conventional and holistic practitioners alike have uncritically embraced the “alpha-gal syndrome” narrative as if it were settled science.

Let’s pull the curtain back, shall we?

The autopsy said it plainly: Sudden unexplained death.

That should have been the end of the story. But modern medicine despises with a capital “D” uncertainty. It must name the killer, even if it has to conjure one. So a year later, someone stitched together the perfect headline:

A tick bite caused a meat allergy that caused [delayed; Author] fatal anaphylaxis.

It’s emotionally compelling. It’s exotic. It’s clickable.

It must be true.

It’s also built on zero demonstrated causation. Zero.

“Medical science hates a vacuum; so it fills it with fiction”

Let’s take a look at all the neat logical fallacies that could fill a textbook from this assumed cause.

Fallacy #1: Affirming the Consequent

If a person has antibodies linked to meat allergy, and this person died after eating meat, then the meat allergy must have killed him.

Buzzzz. Wrong. That’s not how logic works.

It is how modern medicine works, though.

Fallacy #2: Post Hoc Ergo Propter Hoc

He ate a hamburger → he died → therefore the hamburger killed him. This is the exact reasoning they use for viruses, spike proteins, synthetic vitamins, fluoride, and a dozen other theories that collapse under scrutiny.

Fallacy #3: Ignoring Alternative Explanations

We know he:

ate

exercised heavily

vomited

collapsed

And did they rule out:

heat exhaustion

cardiac arrhythmia

dehydration

electrolyte imbalance

stroke

toxic exposures at the barbecue

lawn chemicals

environmental fumes

medications

sleep deprivation

acute neurological events

Etc, etc, etc, etc….

Because why investigate ANYTHING ELSE when you can point to a tick?

Fallacy #4: Argument From Novelty

Alpha-gal syndrome is “new,” therefore it must be real. A decade ago nobody had heard of it; now everyone “knows someone who knows someone” who has it.

Sound familiar?

It’s the rise of “long COVID,” “post-viral syndromes,” “spike protein shedding,” “POTS,” “mold illness,” and countless other diagnostic placeholders that thrive in uncertainty. The science of medicine has gone by way of the Dodo bird. So it makes illogical stories to fulfill its imaginary narrative.

Anti-intelligence test

History (fairytale) of Alpha-gal

Alpha-gal is a carbohydrate sugar (galactose-α-1,3-galactose), not a protein or toxin, that supposedly exists naturally on the cells of most non-primate mammals but is not made by humans or other Old World primates. Because we apparently do not produce it, humans commonly carry baseline “antibodies”(what is an antibody exactly?) against alpha-gal without this meaning disease or danger. It is found in red meat, organ meats, gelatin, and some medical products derived from mammals, which is how people encounter it in daily life, for hundreds if not thousands of years. The “alpha-gal syndrome” theory claims that certain tick bites somehow drives the body to make hyper sensitive (IgE) antibodies to this sugar, turning it into a delayed allergy trigger hours after eating meat.

Alpha-gal syndrome traces back to the early 2000s, when researchers noticed a cluster of patients reacting hours after eating red meat. They too happened to have antibodies called IgE to a sugar found in…… How did they discovered new antibodies is a whole other bag of tricks.

But I digress.

The entire alpha-gal framework rests on a dramatic interpretative overreach, not on biological proof. One study attempts to establish causation from association, leaning on THREE anecdotal cases, geographic clustering, and antibody correlations to imply that tick bites “cause” a meat (or animal product) allergy, despite never demonstrating a mechanistic pathway by which an enzyme from the tick creates this “immunogenic” response. This other clinical review, despite its polished authority and volume of patients, actually reinforces the weakness of the model rather than resolving it: it openly concedes that alpha-gal IgE titers do not predict reaction severity, that many sensitized individuals remain asymptomatic, that reactions are widely inconsistent, dependent on vague co-factors, and that patients can fluctuate between tolerance and reactivity without explanation.

But the most devastating contradiction remains untouched by either paper: true “IgE mediated”— by their science— are immediate, yet this reaction to alpha-gal, found in many foods, are delayed by 3 to 8 hours, a temporal pattern incompatible with classical allergy science. Instead of investigating the breakdown in logic, both papers and many other sources, declare the reaction “novel” (oooo where did I hear that before?!?), sidestepping the uncomfortable reality that NO IgE model explains a delay measured in hours. How convenient. IgE binding is now seen as a ticking time-bomb problem, its presence mistaken as a cause (ooo I’ve heard that one too - does that remind you of HIV/AIDS?), and correlation is quietly rewritten as the mechanism. Shameful.

This correlation became the cornerstone of the theory (Them: Correlation -> Causation).

But here’s what they didn’t have:

direct observation of the mechanism

proof that there IS an antibody

proof that this “antibody” shows a specific pathogenic reaction

proof that the tick injects something to create a sensitivity to alpha-gal

proof that alpha-gal in food triggers systemic collapse

proof that an antibody alone causes fatal anaphylaxis

proof that alpha-gal syndrome is not simply the body expressing metabolic or detox overload

In other words, it’s immunology’s version of virology:

find an antibody

declare it causal

connect it to a convenient organism/microorganism

build an entire disease model around it

Everything is inferred, not demonstrated.

Just like PCR was never demonstration of a virus.

Just like fluorescent dyes were never proof of spike proteins.

Just like synthetic fluoride was never proof of fluoride deficiency.

This is a pattern.

You know what? The timeline doesn’t even fit. Considering Alpha-gal reactions are:

delayed (3–6 hours after ingestion)

highly variable

NOT typically explosive and instantly fatal

The man ate at 3 PM.

He collapsed over four hours later — after heavy exertion in heat, dehydration potential, and exposure to environmental factors.

Truthfully his sudden collapse aligns far more with:

cardiac electrical instability

exertional heat stroke

electrolytic crash

neurovascular event

chemical exposure

acute arrhythmia

But none of these create a nice, neat headline for sensationalism.

No one asked:

What was his hydration level?

His cardiac history?

His micronutrient status?

His sleep schedule? (pilots often have chronic circadian stress)

What chemicals were on his lawn?

What was served at the barbecue?

How much alcohol did he drink at the barbecue?

What was his toxin load?

What was happening in his liver, kidneys, or autonomic nervous system?

What medications or stimulants he used?

“Alpha-gal syndrome is the new spike protein: an unproven mechanism used to explain everything they don’t understand.”

The Medical Machine doesn’t like you poking the overly inflated bear of lies. It wants to creates another invisible predator. Another sales pitch. Another marketable product.

Because of modern medicine, ticks join the ranks of:

viruses

spike proteins

"deadly" bacteria

mold spores

cholesterol

sugar

meat

sunlight

your own immune system

There’s always something trying to harm or kill you.

This keeps the system in business.

“Sudden unexplained death means exactly that — unexplained. Anything added on top is mythology dressed as medicine.”

It reinforces externalized causation of an organism and not the possible proper external instigator of toxic substances from the environment. If a tick did it, you have no agency. Your body is not intelligent.

Your terrain is irrelevant.

It creates endless testing, billing, and treatment pathways for conventional (and holistic) healthcare.

Antibody panels

Epinephrine prescriptions

Diet restrictions

Allergen specialists

Repeat testing

Fear is profitable.

⸻

“Sudden unexplained death” — but don’t worry, the tick did it. Amazing how medicine can’t explain myocarditis, strokes, “autoimmune” chaos, idiopathic whatchmacallits or sudden death…but it can retroactively diagnose a hamburger allergy a year later.

A tick allegedly injects a something molecule that allegedly creates an antibody that allegedly turns food into poison that allegedly killed a healthy man four hours after exercise.

SCIENCE

And anything that questions the “science” = conspiracy theory.

Got it.

I don’t know how to say “I don’t know”

Here’s the real story:

A man died and the doctors didn’t know why. That should have been enough. The end. But humility is not a medical virtue. So they had to find something, anything, like an antibody and called it the smoking gun.

This is how modern medicine builds its mythology:

Observe correlation. Declare causation. Add a dramatic narrative. Publish it as fact. Let the public panic.

It’s the same playbook used for:

polio

Spanish flu

AIDS

COVID

Lyme

long COVID

peanut allergies

synthetic vitamin deficiencies

And now: red-meat allergy from a tick.

