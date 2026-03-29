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What is the Terrain Model?

Teach your children the Terrain Model

Somewhere in the early 20th century, naturopathy didn’t just drift apart, it ripped apart from internal struggles, splintering into groups with variations of philosophical intentions. To this day most people, including professionals of the philosophy were never taught this and most schools never knew this to begin with. As usual, an uncomfortable history swept under the rug.

“If someone desires health, one must first ask whether they are ready to do away with the causes of their disease.” Hippocrates

Naturopathy did not begin as a softer, “alternative” version of medicine, though the title was modern, Naturopathy is as ancient as the first breastfed baby. It formally began as a rejection of the entire premise that the body is inherently flawed and in need of correction. Early naturopaths were not trying to swap drugs for herbs; they were working from a completely different orientation—one that saw the body as adaptive, intelligent, connected, self-regulating, and expressive. Symptoms were not seen as enemies to suppress or fix, but a language to understand, something that has always resonated with me despite my contrarian training. Health was taught that it was not something to impose, but something to uplift and support through environment, rhythm, nourishment, and the removal of interference.

And because some naturopaths believed their tools inadequate, naturopathy fractured.

The Split That Changed Everything

“Disease is not a thing, but a process.” Dr. Benedict Lust, Father of Naturopathy

The major inflection point came in the early twentieth century, particularly around 1925, when a divide emerged within the field itself. On one side were the traditional naturopaths, the “drugless practitioners”, who held firmly to the original principles of vitalism, non-intervention, and terrain-based thinking. On the other side were those who wanted legitimacy within the growing medical system. They wanted the authority to prescribe, to diagnose in the conventional sense, and to operate within a framework that mirrored medicine. That desire created a new identity: the naturopathic doctor (ND/NMD), essentially my schooling.

This was not just a new change in title. It marked a philosophical departure.

What began as a push to incorporate limited prescribing authority and an acceptance by the American Medical Association (AMA), did not stop. Over time, it expanded into minor surgical procedures and a broader adoption of medicalized thinking: diagnoses, protocols, and specializations. The more THIS naturopathy was pushed to try to gain recognition by aligning with conventional systems, the more it absorbed their assumptions: The germ theory was the biggest. The language then shifted. The goals for the profession and patients shifted. And eventually, the entire orientation shifted. Naturopathic medicine became a contorted perversion of Naturopathy. And the original naturopaths lost the power to maintain it.

Schooling became more dogmatic and instead of being taught to ask, “Why is the body expressing this?” the question was reinforced repetitively by professors in school, “What natural substances can we use to stop or control this?”

Though the tools may have looked different—herbs instead of pharmaceuticals, fasting instead of drugs—the logic was the same for allopaths and naturopathic doctors: Intervention replaced observation. Control replaced interpretation. Labs and assays replaced Nature’s signs.

That was the birth of what can only be described as green allopathy. And once that door opened, it did not close, the doorway just bigger and bigger.

Fast forward to present day, and the divergence between Naturopathy and naturopathic medicine is no longer subtle, it is unmistakable. The term “naturopath” has become a derogatory word and even seen as an insult in the medical academia world to signify a lack of medical understanding and a stray from “science.” I know this because I clearly remember being taught to make sure to tell people the significance of the difference. Today, the title “naturopath” is being used by anyone believing to be natural. The use of the term is so diluted that it often signals nothing about philosophy or training. People using herbs, suggesting dietary changes, or recommending fasting adopt the label without any grounding in the historical or conceptual framework that gave those practices meaning in the first place. Techniques have been separated from their roots, and without that context, they are easily repurposed into the same symptom-management model they were originally meant to move away from, especially if the mindset of the practitioner is still steeped in the germ theory—the fundamental opposite of Naturopathy.

Where Naturopathy Stands Now

Perhaps the clearest illustration of how far things have drastically drifted came very recently. During the fear-driven climate of 2020, many naturopathic institutions did not simply comply with the prevailing system, they actively participated in it. Some programs volunteered to help build contact tracing infrastructure. Others required students to undergo testing protocols and, in certain cases, to take the injection once it became available in order to attend classes or sit for board examinations. At least one institution went even further, incorporating counseling frameworks centered around gender affirmation into its curriculum.

Whatever one’s personal views on those topics may be, the broader point is difficult to ignore: these are not decisions rooted in the original principles of naturopathy. Vaccinations, chemical hormone blockers, circumventing a person’s freedom of choice—all reflect alignment with institutional medicine, public health enforcement, and sociopolitical frameworks, none of which formed the basis of early naturopathic thought.

The irony is difficult to miss. A field once defined by its independence from medical control, its skepticism of intervention, and its commitment to understanding the body as an adaptive system has, in many cases, become an extension of the very structure it once stood apart from. Meanwhile, the terrain model, the idea that environment, condition, and context shape biological expression, has been pushed to the margins, treated as fringe even though it was foundational to the original philosophy. Many early naturopaths were deeply acceptant of pleomorphic thinking, with the understanding that biological forms are not fixed enemies but responsive participants in a dynamic internal environment. They were not asking what external agent caused disease, but what internal and environmental conditions gave rise to certain patterns.

That question changes everything. And it is largely absent now.

What remains is a profession divided in parts, some following one philosophy, others another, a third following a combination of the two, though all of it often goes unacknowledged. On one extreme side is the modern, institutionalized version—diagnosis-driven, protocol-based, and increasingly indistinguishable from conventional care aside from its materials. On the other extreme side are those who still orient themselves around observation, context, and the terrain model, who see symptoms as meaningful expressions rather than malfunctions to be corrected.

They all may share a name, but not a philosophy. Definitely not. And that is the real issue. Because the word “naturopath” no longer protects what it once represented, it has become a label that can be applied to fundamentally different and often opposing approaches.

“The art of healing comes from nature, not from the physician.” Paracelsus

So the distinction now is not in what someone calls themselves anymore, now it is how they think and what philosophy they truly follow. Do they see the body as something to manage, or something to understand? Are they looking for a “root cause” or understand there is no such thing as single causality? Do they move to intervene, or do they first ask why the body is doing what it is doing? Do they interpret symptoms as failures, or as adaptations? Do they stand on the ground of certainty or still seek knowledge and ask questions?

This is where you will see the distinction. And if there is any path forward, it is not in trying to reform the label, but rather in restoring the philosophy, clearly, unapologetically, and without compromise. This is the reason I wrote an open letter (below) to my fellow naturopaths and to those naturopathic doctors who, like myself, remained sympathetic to these principles during 2021. It was clear that many had lost their way, and others were losing their flame.

To my fellow Naturopaths and Naturopathy sympathizers, There is hope. Always. We are that hope. We have always stood as the beacon of hope. When people have been denied treatment of a questionable disease, when a patient had nowhere to go for help because of a diagnosis of unknown origin, we have been there for those who are lost or hopeless.Now is the time to stand together. Now is the time to dig deep and hold strong to our roots of origin.From the time the title “naturopath” came onto the health scene in the late nineteenth century, we stood together to educate the public on the falsities of medical marketing and treatments. Many were injured or died due to the “innovations” of chemical and/or synthetic medicines that abort the natural process of healing. We advocated for those people and for ourselves—the choice of following the righteous path of healing by Nature.While others turned to putrid materials injected into people, and more so infants, we stood our ground against the false science of inoculation.Once again, in these times, we are asked to stand our ground and support those and ourselves who do not buy into the current propaganda.Our flame of enduring belief that the body is intelligent and strong cannot go out.Hand-in-hand, we must show our support for each other, for those who choose the natural way to elicit optimal health, so that the communities that need us most can see us through the dark fog of ignorance and medical misinformation. Do not waver from your beliefs. Do not doubt your choice.A naturopath will always promote what is right and good for the body, not to intervene especially with a synthetic, untested chemical injected into the body. In what way is that natural? In what way does that not harm the body? In what way does that promote a natural function internally?Fear not the germs, the contagious lies, or the “virus” of media-marketed epidemics.Our foundation of naturopathy is the oldest and the strongest.Hippocrates laid the foundation of naturopathy and that foundation is not lost, it is alive—it is us because, We Are Naturopathy!

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