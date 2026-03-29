Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

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eileen's avatar
eileen
2d

The same thing happened to chiropractic when they went after the insurance dollar. Insurance is one of the most destructive forces in the health care space, responsible for its skyrocketing costs and poor outcomes. Now to get the insurance dollar, they are restricted to three diagnostic codes and certain techniques (not all are covered by insurance). So they allowed non-nedically trained paper pushers who have ZERO palpatory skills to tell them which technique to use to treat the person whom the paper pusher never has seen. Makes lots of sense to me :)

This is why there are so much bone cracking chiropractors, when using energetic medicine, which has no code, is far more effective than adjusting every out of place bone. Insurance pays according to segments adjusted (like one area, 1-3 areas, extremity, etc, each with its payment schedule). At least it was when I was practicing.

I'm noticing herbalists and Chinese Medicine doctors doing the same thing, essentially leaving people with just a choice of medicine: a pharmaceutical, which is fast acting, a group of supplements (make sure your HSA covers these cuz it can get expensive and lead to supplement graveyards), a bunch of tinctures to put into your coffee every morning or a bunch of proprietary herbs which if you have no knowledge of Chinese, you wouldn't understand the labels. There are now articles in acupuncture journals about how to get reimbursed by insurance.

To stop this we have to demand the non-insurance (cash) rate so the doctor is free to treat according to what his or her gut says is the right thing to do. Chiropractors have to be all cash (no insurance) to have a cash rate, but they are free add anything in that gets the patient better. I think acupuncturists ought to ditch being accepted by insurance and just start treating the person in front of them.

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Butch Parks's avatar
Butch Parks
2d

Excellent historical review and commentary. Thank you. Now let's keep pushing forward.

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