Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

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Walking Disease Vector's avatar
Walking Disease Vector
7dEdited

People have been conditioned to seek relief from even a second a of the slightest hint of discomfort of any kind. And the modern world provides them with an almost-endless buffet of products with which to either suppress the symptom(s) or distract themselves.

They have completely lost touch with their own bodies (and the natural world with which it’s inextricably interconnected) and its rhythms and the ability to understand its messages. They don’t want to take the time to listen or make the effort to look at the way they’ve been living, let alone act on it and make changes. I see this phenomenon every day with family members.

All of it goes to back to childhood trauma and the original disconnection when it was too painful to be fully present with what was happening. Those wounds occurred so long before they were ever conscious or able to remember or form words or thoughts that they’re not aware of it because it’s so deeply embedded their sense of reality/self via unconscious beliefs.

And nothing in the medical industrial complex or mainstream culture addresses that original pain that haunts and unconsciously drives most people’s entire lives - feelings, reactions, decisions, behaviors, relationship dynamics, etc. It’s a tragic case of mass alienation from everything essential that brings wholeness and makes life meaningful. And everyone’s desperately running around like hungry ghosts hellbent on doing and consuming anything and everything that will fill the emptiness however superficial, however briefly, and however harmful in the longterm. Because it’s too excruciating to just *be*.

And the ruling class understands all of this all too well and exploits this sad situation to the fullest by first creating then perpetuating the conditions that bred trauma, stress, loneliness, alienation, and addiction; then by conjuring up the bogus “theories” in politics/economics/science/medicine that absolve them of any responsibility and blame the victims as defective; and finally, as mentioned, by selling the false “solutions” that never address the root causes, whether of individual suffering or our collective crises. For that requires time, energy, attention, intention, and sacrifice that very few people are capable of or willing to commit to. Ultimately it requires taking responsibility, which is terrifying to them.

That’s where the blind obedience to authority comes from. Starting in childhood with parents, most people are conditioned to rely on someone else to tell them what to believe/do, and many are happy to swallow it and follow along without question because they equate it with safety.

We need profound healing at the roots, and it requires a monumental effort just to transform ourselves let alone the larger society. The forces aligned against us in either endeavor are many - and extremely powerful.

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1 reply by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Rider's avatar
Rider
6d

Good points, thank you.

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