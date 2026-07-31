Teach your children the Terrain Model

After nearly two decades in practice, I have found myself reflecting on something I never expected to notice. Many of my older patients twenty years ago approached illness with remarkable patience. They rarely expected overnight improvement. They understood that recovery took time, and they often accepted that years of neglect could not be undone in a matter of weeks. They listened carefully, followed recommendations, and measured progress in months rather than days.

Today, I am seeing something different. Many (not all) of my patients from the Baby Boomer generation arrive understandably wanting relief, but often expecting it immediately. They want the inflammation gone, now. The arthritis resolved, now. The fatigue gone, now. The weight lost, now. The decades of accumulated imbalance corrected in a matter of weeks.

Some, I have come to notice, arrive almost the way a child arrives at a front door on Halloween: bag open, expectant, confident that if they simply knock and wait a moment, someone will drop something sweet and immediate into it.

This is not a criticism of any one individual. Rather, it raises a fascinating question: What if every generation carries into the doctor’s office the values of the culture that shaped it?

The generation that came before the Boomers lived through economic depression, world wars, rationing, and scarcity. Delayed gratification was not a self-help concept, it was simply life. You repaired things instead of replacing them. You waited. You persevered. Health was often approached in much the same way, and sometimes not because they wanted to but because they knew their health was important to the financial and/or household security and stability.

Baby Boomers, however, came of age during one of the greatest periods of technological (and financial) optimism in history. Medical breakthroughs arrived one after another. Antibiotics conquered the fearful propaganda of infections. New chemically-based pharmaceuticals disguised as healthful promised relief for nearly every symptom. Joint and organ replacements restored mobility. Imaging and electron microscopy allowed physicians to “see everything.” Every decade thereafter seemed to introduce another medical miracle, and the miracles rarely came with a warning that they might one day wear off.

With economical and corporate intention, medicine itself became associated with speed and certainty (unbeknownst to most of the people at the time).

If something was wrong, surely there was a pill. If the pill failed, there must be another. If improvement wasn’t immediate, perhaps the treatment wasn’t working or perhaps the practitioner wasn’t good. And if the answer was a change in diet or lifestyle, well, that was far too slow. Something quicker was surely out there.

And like candy, the quick fix often worked exactly as advertised: fast, sweet, and mostly gone by morning, leaving the patient back at the counter asking for one more.

Those expectations did not develop because people were weak. They developed because the surrounding culture repeatedly reinforced the idea that every problem has a rapid solution.

Then came the digital age.

Today, almost everything arrives instantly. Information. Entertainment. Food. Shopping. Transportation. Communication. A package that takes three whole days to arrive now registers as a mild personal insult.

Waiting and being patient has become increasingly foreign to everyday life. You can see it from infancy (watching iPhones in supermarkets) to elderly (honking their car horns the moment the light turns green).

Unfortunately, biology (and health) has never agreed to participate in that arrangement. The body, stubborn thing, still does not offer expedited shipping. Cells regenerate according to their own timelines. Connective tissue heals slowly. Malnutrition is rarely corrected overnight. Metabolic dysfunction that developed over thirty years rarely disappears in thirty days. The human body still operates rhythmically, according to seasons and daylight, not software updates.

This creates an increasingly common tension inside the office of a true holistic practitioner. Patients often ask, “How long until I feel better?”

Perhaps the better question is, “How long did it take to arrive here, and do I have the mindset to change?”

If decades contributed to the current condition, then restoration may also require time, consistency, observation, and patience. Yet time and patience are only part of it.

Restoration often asks for something harder: the willingness to step outside the comfort zone. A pill demands nothing of you. It lets you keep every habit exactly as it is. Real change is far less accommodating. It asks you to give something up — the evening routine, the familiar food, the comfortable pattern worn smooth by years of repetition. This may be the quiet paradox of a generation raised on convenience. The very comforts that made daily life easier ( and most likely “unhealthful”) can make the discomfort of change feel unreasonable, almost impossible. And so people arrive at the doctor/practitioner’s office hoping to feel different while doing everything the same.

But the body does not reorganize itself while the life around it stays untouched. It responds to change by changing and change, by its nature, is rarely comfortable.

One of the greatest gifts a practitioner can offer is not simply treatment, it is helping people develop a new relationship with time and the way the body responds to that.

Healing is less like repairing a broken appliance and more like cultivating and tending to a garden.

You cannot demand that a seed become a tree by Friday. The tomato is indifferent to your schedule, and no amount of standing over it with your arms crossed will hurry it along. You prepare the soil. You nourish it. You remove obstacles. Then you allow life to do what life has always done. With patience.

But a garden also asks something of the gardener. It is tended on your knees, hands in the soil, willing to disturb what had grown settled and pull out what no longer belongs. Comfort, for all its appeal, has never grown a single thing worth harvesting.

And perhaps that is worth remembering when the goodie bag comes back out. The treat truly worth having was never the kind handed over at a door in a single evening. It was the kind that had to be grown.

Perhaps the greatest medicine our culture needs today is not another breakthrough technology. Perhaps it is the rediscovery of patience.

Just a thought…

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