Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

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Sixth Sense Consulting's avatar
Sixth Sense Consulting
3d

I'm 73, and I've watched my whole life as the marketing has pushed us to eat as if we are living in a spaceship. The first thing I remember is Tang, the fake orange drink that was marketed as great because the astronauts drank it. As if somehow the glamor of space travel made Tang better than real orange juice. And the marketing worked; as a kid, I loved the idea of space travel and these 'special' foods. Lately, the push across the board is to replace natural protein sources like meat with sources that sound like food you'd eat on a spaceship, totally disconnected from the Earth, marketed as if they are 'as good as' the real thing. Along with shaming folks for eating real meat and punishing farmers and ranchers for providing real food, the whole thing is obviously behavioral engineering to make people accept fake food over real food. Why must we live as if we are in a spaceship when we live on Earth? Why is there such a pervasive push to make life 'un-natural', and what's in it for 'them'? Money, of course, since you can't patent natural foods. Power, of course, because getting control of food production is better than just holding the purse strings. This is a very long-term project, one that bemuses me a bit, because it is longer than one lifetime, and it seems to be going in a certain direction. So it's like a negative version of planting trees for future generations. The people pushing this agenda may be making money, but it goes beyond that. Or maybe their greed feeds into someone else's bigger purpose...

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1 reply by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Dawn Lester's avatar
Dawn Lester
3d

Another excellent article, thank you Marizelle.

It's so important to expose the lies we are being made to swallow (pun intended) about food. People need to realise that many of the substances referred to as 'food' - or used as ingredients of food products, such as 'pea protein' - are little more than industrialised 'sludge', the perfect word you've used to describe the goop that emerges from such processes. This is not food!!

The tragedy is that this is sold to us as being 'beneficial' not only for us but also for the environment, when the complete opposite is true!

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1 reply by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
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