If you’ve seen the movie, Snowpiercer, you’ll clearly remember the “protein” bars. They were marketed as efficient, sustainable, necessary, the perfect food for a world that had run out of better options. The reveal of what they were actually made of is one of the film’s most memorable gut-punches, but the real horror wasn’t the ingredient list. It was the philosophy behind them: food stripped down to processed, uniform, industrial matter, engineered to sustain a captive population as cheaply as possible.

That’s the parallel worth examining here. Pea protein isn’t insect sludge but the underlying logic is identical. Take a food source, deconstruct it, reassemble it into standardized units, manufacture it at global scale, sell the result as progress, and market it as “food”. The aesthetic changes: sleek packaging, sustainability certifications, celebrity endorsements, yet the operating principle, identical. What looks like innovation is, at its core, the same old project: replacing the living complexity of real food with something lab-grown that is believed to be optimized, controlled, and distributed by the system that produces it.

Controlled.

Walk through any grocery store today and you’ll see it everywhere and they make it sound natural. It’s in “plant-based meats,” protein powders, snack bars, dairy alternatives, even established into various animal foods. It’s marketed as clean, sustainable, and progressive. A protein for the future. A protein that will save the planet.

“plant-based,” get it now???

But step back and actually look at what’s happening, the story starts to unravel rather quickly. Make no mistake: this innovative product isn’t about nutrition. It is about industry. It is about who funds the studies, who writes the guidelines, and who profits when you follow them. Just like in another movie: Soylent Green. Gross.

Read My Book

From Humble Legume to Billion-Dollar Commodity

No one in the history of human eating ever sat down to a meal of isolated pea protein, not even in a sci-fi movie. Whole peas, certainly — dried, soaked, cooked, fermented, prepared across dozens of cultures for at least a thousand years. But the fractionated white powder now filling protein bars, meat alternatives, and meal replacement shakes is something else entirely. It has no ancestral precedent. It has no culinary tradition behind it. What it has is a balance sheet and a bottom-line.

That shift, from whole legume to extracted isolate, did not emerge from any organic evolution of how people grow or prepare food. It came from investment and the idea to control a food source. Deliberate, coordinated, and enormous in scale. Control. Among the more visible accelerators of this movement are James Cameron, Bill Gates, and Leonardo DiCaprio, all of whom poured significant capital into the plant-based protein industry, with particular focus on companies producing pea protein isolates as the structural backbone of meat alternatives. Further down the celebrity roster sit Jay-Z, Serena Williams, and Katy Perry , backers of Impossible Foods, the Silicon Valley counterpart in the same industrial project. Their involvement is not incidental. It is emblematic of how celebrity capital — tech billionaires, Hollywood actors, and pop stars alike, has become one of the primary drivers of what gets positioned as the future of food for those living way below their echelon. I’ve seen that movie and read that mythology. Elysium.

This was never a matter of supporting some natural progression in agriculture. It was truly the deliberate industrial scaling of a commodity ingredient, one chosen not for its nutritional superiority or its cultural resonance, but for how cleanly it fits the logic of modern food manufacturing. Hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars have moved behind this ingredient. The question worth asking is why.

Why?

The answer is not complicated. Pea protein checks every box an industrial food system requires: it is cheap to grow at scale, straightforward to fractionate into isolates, easily marketed under the language of clean and green, and structurally compatible with the design demands of ultra-processed food. It behaves well in extrusion. It photographs well on packaging. It carries no cultural baggage that might complicate the sales pitch.

This is not food innovation in any meaningful sense of that phrase. It is the same industrial logic applied to a new substrate, a rinse-and-repeat operation no different in its fundamental character from what was done with hemp protein, canola oil, or even avocado oil, once that ingredient found its moment. Each of these followed the same arc: a raw material gets identified, a processing infrastructure gets built around it, a health narrative gets constructed to justify the premium, and an investment ecosystem forms to scale the whole thing before the questions catch up to the claims.

What is being sold as “progress” and on some instances “health” is, at its very core, ingredient engineering dressed in the language of purpose and heroism.

The Processing Nobody Talks About

Let’s strip away the marketing.

Pea protein isolate is not peas. The word “pea” on the label is doing significant rhetorical work, conjuring images of something garden-fresh and whole, when the actual substance in the bag, bar, or cat foodis the product of a multi-stage industrial transformation that bears zero resemblance to the legume it came from. To understand what you are actually consuming, you have to follow the manufacturing process from field to powder, and that process is neither healthy, clean nor simple.

Mechanical Milling

Conventionally grown yellow peas, the overwhelming majority of those used in industrial protein extraction, arrive at processing facilities carrying the full chemical history of the agriculture that produced them. Synthetic herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides are standard throughout the growing cycle. Most significantly, glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup and the most widely used herbicide in the world, is commonly applied not only during the growing season but as a pre-harvest desiccant, sprayed directly onto the crop shortly before harvest to accelerate dry-down and create uniformity at harvest time.

This means glyphosate residues are present on and in the pea at the point it enters the food supply, not as a trace from earlier-season drift, but as a result of deliberate late-stage application. Glyphosate has been classified as a probable human carcinogen (amongst other things) by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Clearly it’s hazardous to health. By classical standards of biological understanding, Its mechanisms of disruption including inhibition of the theorized “shikimate pathway” (does it really exist? we don’t know) in gut microbiota and chelation of essential minerals, remain subjects of deeply contested but increasingly urgent scientific inquiry. We all know it’s bad. Wreaks havoc and it does not simply wash off.

What passes for “cleaning” at intake is primarily mechanical and pneumatic: indent cleaners, sieves, and aspiration systems designed to remove stones, soil particles, and stray seeds such as wheat or barley that might compromise the batch’s “allergen-free” classification. This step addresses physical contamination. It addresses nothing that the pea has already absorbed from the soil and the spray.

Once sorted, the peas are subjected to mechanical milling: ground down into a fine flour using hammer mills or pin mills that apply intense mechanical force to fracture the seed. The goal is particle size reduction: breaking the physical architecture of the pea apart so that its constituent components can be separated in subsequent steps.

Chemical and Enzymatic Separation

Once milled into flour, the material undergoes wet processing. The flour is suspended in water and subjected to either chemical separation, enzymatic separation, or a combination of both. In chemical separation, the slurry is treated with alkaline solutions most commonly sodium hydroxide (lye), to raise the pH and solubilize the protein, pulling it into suspension while starches and fiber are removed. Sodium hydroxide is a highly caustic industrial compound used in paper manufacturing, textile processing, and drain cleaning. Historically it was used for saponification aka soap-making. At the concentrations used in food-grade “protein extraction” (more like creation) it is assumed to be controlled, but its role is fundamentally disruptive: it forcibly dissolves something, considered by the industry to be the “protein matrix” by “breaking hydrogen bonds and disrupting the structural integrity” of the pea’s natural protein architecture.

Enzymatic separation uses proteases and carbohydrases, enzymes to break down non-protein components and liberate protein fractions. While framed as the more “natural” alternative to chemical processing, these enzymes are themselves often produced through microbial fermentation involving “genetically engineered” organisms (chemically & lab created organisms more likely), and they introduce their own interventions into what the think is the molecular structure of the original material.

“Antinutrient” reduction is also pursued at this stage. Raw peas supposedly contain phytic acid, trypsin inhibitors, and lectins: compounds that bind minerals, impair protein digestion, and can irritate the gut lining respectively. These “antinutrients” are only truly found in concerning quantities in industrialized foods. The pesticides and poor farming practices that created oxaltes and phytates within the pea (reflexively produced by the plant as protection against the chemicals and poor soil quality), now need processing which only reduces not eliminates these annoying, sometimes toxic compounds (and they’re only toxic because they are bound to the chemicals that created them within the plant). Phytic acid in particular has been shown to use a strong affinity for zinc, iron, calcium, and magnesium, chelating these minerals and rendering them biologically unavailable. The reduction of phytic acid through processing is often cited as a benefit of isolates over whole peas but this framing glosses over the fact that this type of processing itself strips away the very minerals phytic acid was binding, leaving a protein fraction impoverished of its original mineral/nutrient context regardless.

pH Manipulation

After the protein has been solubilized by the previous processings, the solution is subjected to isoelectric precipitation, one of the more chemically aggressive steps in the process. The pH of the protein suspension is dropped sharply, typically to around 4.5, by the addition of hydrochloric acid or sulfuric acid. At this isoelectric point, the protein carries no net charge and precipitates out of solution as a curd, separating from the soluble sugars, remaining starches, and other compounds still in the liquid phase.

Hydrochloric acid is believed by modern science to be the same acid produced in the human stomach, but it is laboratory created and at the industrial concentrations used here it is a corrosive reagent requiring careful handling. Sulfuric acid is one of the most widely produced industrial chemicals in the world, primarily used in battery manufacturing and fertilizer production.

After precipitation, the pH is raised again, back toward neutral using sodium hydroxide or sodium bicarbonate, another set of chemicals, to improve solubility and palatability of the final product. This repeated acid-alkali cycling has consequences for the product called “protein” itself: it accelerates breakdown and can produce chemical byproducts including lysinoalanine, a compound formed when alkaline conditions cause cysteine and serine residues to react with lysine. Lysinoalanine has been associated with nephrotoxicity(kidney damage) in animal studies, and while human risk thresholds are debated, its formation is an acknowledged consequence of alkaline protein processing.

Isolation of Protein Fractions

The precipitated “protein” curd is separated from the liquid through centrifugation (industrial spinning) at high speeds that segregate components by density. The liquid fraction, called the supernatant, is discarded along with most of the pea’s original water-soluble vitamins, free amino acids, and bioactive compounds. What remains is a concentrated paste with a lab measured protein content typically in the range of 80 to 90 percent by dry weight.

At this stage, additional processing agents may be introduced. Calcium chloride or calcium hydroxide is sometimes added to aid precipitation and improve yield. Calcium chloride is an industrial salt with applications in road de-icing and concrete accelerants; in food processing it functions as a firming and coagulating agent, not at all equivalent to the matrix-bound calcium found in whole foods. Surfactants and emulsifiers such as lecithin (frequently soy-derived, that’s a whole other story. You can read about that here), may also be introduced to improve the functional properties of the paste: its behavior in water, its foaming characteristics, its texture when incorporated into food products. The paste labeled “pea protein” at this point is no longer anything remotely called food. It is just optimized sludge for performance in formulation.

Spray Drying

The paste is then converted into the familiar shelf-stable powder through spray drying: a process in which the liquid slurry is atomized into fine droplets and blasted with air heated to temperatures typically between 150 and 200 degrees Celsius. The water evaporates almost instantaneously, leaving behind solid particles that fall to the bottom of the drying chamber.

The thermal stress of spray drying is the final and perhaps most consequential transformation. Heat at these temperatures causes irreversible damage to anything food-like left in the paste, IF there WAS anything left. Hilariously, it’s called a “protein powder” now. Spray drying also creates the fine particle size that makes the powder so functionally useful in food manufacturing, but it’s still subjected to oxidation during storage.

Anti-caking agents most commonly silicon dioxide or tricalcium phosphate are added post-drying to prevent clumping and maintain the powder’s free-flowing properties. Their presence is a reminder that what is in the bag is an engineered industrial product requiring stabilization agents simply to maintain its physical form.

What Remains and What Does Not

Before considering what the processing has destroyed, it is worth pausing on the environment in which all of it occurred. The tanks, centrifuges, pipes, and drying chambers that processed this paste-to-powder, were last cleaned using industrial Clean-in-Place systems: automated chemical cycling through every surface in the facility. The cornerstone chemical of this process is sodium hydroxide, the same caustic agent used in extraction itself. The disinfection step commonly employs hypochlorite (industrial bleach) or chlorinated alkaline detergents specifically formulated to break down residues on equipment surfaces.

Acid descaling steps use nitric acid or phosphoric acid to dissolve mineral buildup from previous runs. The final sanitization cycle uses peracetic acid, a compound derived from hydrogen peroxide and acetic acid. These chemicals are rinsed from surfaces between cleaning and production, and residue levels are regulated to remain below established thresholds. But thresholds are not zero. The engineering reality of industrial food processing is that trace residues are managed, not eliminated. The powder that emerges from this equipment passed through surfaces last treated with bleach derivatives, acid washes, and chemical sanitizers. None of this appears on the label.

What the processing itself has left behind is a denatured, unnatural concentrated powder that says “pea protein.” Nothing about it has anything to do with a pea. Maybe there is a protein in there. Maybe. But everything else is gone.

All life.

Gone is the mineral matrix that existed in the whole pea — the minerals embedded in the seed’s cellular architecture and bioavailable precisely because of the cofactors and transport proteins surrounding them. Gone are the naturally occurring vitamins, which are heat-labile and water-soluble and exits the process at multiple stages. Gone is the fiber. Gone is the enzymatic context: the living biochemical relationships between compounds that make a whole food behave differently in the body than its extracted components ever can. Gone is the life force, immeasurable vitality that real food imbues when consumed in context.

Gone.

What remains is an item for profits. It dissolves in water. It foams. It gels. It hits a protein percentage on a nutrition label. It can be pressed into a patty or blended into a shake or extruded into something resembling a chicken tender. These are the properties that matter to the food engineer. They are not the properties that determine whether something nourishes a human body in any nutritional or traditional sense.

This is not nourishment as it has been understood across human history, as a whole food consumed within an ecological and biological context that the body recognizes and can work with. It is worse than Dr. Frankenstein’s reconstruction: the industrial reassembly of supposedly one macro-nutrient fraction, stripped from its natural matrix, subjected to repeated chemical insult, processed in equipment scoured with industrial bleach between runs, and delivered to the consumer with the word “pea” on the front of the package.

The pea did not survive the process. Only the paperwork that says protein did. Even Mary Shelly would be horrified at this point.

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The Environmental Myth

The claim is simple, and it is everywhere: plant protein equals sustainable. It arrives pre-packaged in the language of climate responsibility, backed by the social media presence of billionaires and celebrities who have staked both capital and reputation on the idea that swapping animal protein for pea protein isolate is an act of planetary stewardship. Hooray for them. The equation is clean, emotionally resonant, and almost entirely misleading because it only holds if you agree to stop asking questions the moment the pea leaves the ground.

Yes, peas can fix atmospheric “nitrogen” in soil through their symbiotic relationship with (microzymas) rhizobial bacteria in their root nodules. In a small-scale, diversified, rotational farming system, the kind of system that has sustained agricultural land for centuries, that process is genuinely valuable. It reduces dependence on synthetic fertilizers, improves soil structure, and supports the biological complexity that makes land productive over time. This is real. It is also almost entirely irrelevant to what is actually happening in industrial pea protein production, where the word “pea” and “protein” are being borrowed from that tradition while the practice bears no resemblance to it.

What industrial pea protein requires is monocropping: the cultivation of a single species across vast acreages, season after season, in the service of supply chain consistency and processing yield. Monocropping is hostile to the ecological benefits that legume cultivation can theoretically provide. It depletes soil microbial diversity, disrupts the fungal networks that support nutrient exchange, eliminates habitat complexity that supports beneficial insects and predatory species, and creates the conditions of biological vulnerability, uniform types across enormous areas, collapsing the varied ecosystems causing an ever-increasing chemical intervention to maintain. What begins as an argument for the pea’s environmental virtue dismantles itself at scale. There’s your climate change—ecosystem destruction. Mama Earth isn’t happy.

As detailed in the processing part above, the chemical inputs that accompany conventional pea cultivation, glyphosate applied as both herbicide and pre-harvest desiccant, pre-emergent herbicides such as metribuzin and pendimethalin, fungicide rotations to manage mildew and blight, carry environmental consequences that extend well beyond the field boundary and well beyond the harvest date. These compounds persist in soil, accumulate in waterways through agricultural runoff, and disrupt the biology of non-target organisms across entire watersheds. None of this appears in the “carbon” accounting that celebrity investors invoke when they describe pea protein as a climate solution, because the “carbon”accounting is designed to produce a favorable number, not an honest one.

The environmental cost doesn’t stop there. It accelerates. The wet fractionation process is energy-intensive at every stage, the alkaline dissolution, the acid precipitation, the continuous centrifugation, and above all the spray drying, which maintains chamber temperatures of 150 to 200 degrees Celsius across uninterrupted production runs processing tens of thousands of metric tons annually. Spray drying alone ranks among the most energy-consumptive unit operations in industrial food manufacturing (and yet we’re distracted by AI data centers cropping up). A facility of this scale operates as a significant industrial energy consumer by any measure, a fact that disappears entirely from the sustainability narratives attached to the finished powder on the shelf.

The water footprint of wet fractionation compounds this further. The alkaline extraction and acid precipitation steps consume LARGE volumes of water, and the wastewater they produce, carrying residual caustic agents, dissolved organic matter, and the nutrient-rich supernatant liquid discarded after centrifugation, represents a significant wastewater management challenge. This wastewater carries high biological demand and requires active treatment before discharge. It is an environmental liability the industry manages quietly and does not publish alongside its greenhouse gas comparisons.

Then there is everything that happens after the powder exists. It is packaged in multi-layer plastic and foil-laminate materials engineered for moisture barrier performance; materials that are neither recyclable nor biodegradable in any practical sense at current infrastructure levels. It moves through a global distribution chain that may span multiple continents between the Canadian or European prairie where the pea was grown, the processing facility where it was fractionated, the contract manufacturer where it was formulated into a product, and the retail outlet where it was finally sold. Each link in that chain carries an energy cost. None of those costs appear in the headline comparison that produces the claim that pea protein is better for the planet than beef.

That comparison is itself constructed to win. It does not compare the full industrial pipeline of pea protein isolate against pasture-raised animal protein integrated into regenerative land management, because that comparison would be considerably less flattering, and it is never the one being made.

What is being sold as regenerative is, in its actual operation, extractive. It draws down soil biology through monocultural management. It draws down watershed health through chemical persistence and processing effluent. It draws down atmospheric resources through manufacturing energy that never enters the sustainability calculation. And it draws upon consumer trust through a marketing apparatus that has successfully made an industrial chemical pipeline legible as an act of environmental virtue, one endorsed by the same class of celebrity investors whose private aviation habits represent more annual “carbon”output than most families produce in a decades.

It is not regenerative. It is the same extractive industrial logic that has driven every wave of agricultural takeover in the modern era, now dressed in the costume of our own age's most powerful moral language: the language of the planet, the environment, the future.

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What is the Terrain Model?

Teach your children the Terrain Model

The Biological Mismatch

Now step Into the body…

Before examining how what’s called “pea protein isolate” is processed in the body, the term “protein” itself needs to be clarified. It is often reduced to numerical values: grams per serving or daily intake targets, but those figures do not describe how the body engages with what is consumed. Protein refers to a supposed class of “molecular”structures, and its relevance depends on form (found in a lab), composition, and the conditions under which it is ingested.

In whole foods, what is considered a “protein” is present alongside fats, minerals, enzymes, and other compounds that influence digestion, metabolic handling and countless other processes that we don’t know about. What is consumed is certainly not a single component, but a combination of interacting elements, energy and synergy.

The amino acid composition is also relevant in conventional thinking, though not so much for those who know the evils of industrialization of foods. This industrial powder is relatively low in “methionine (let’s go with this line of thinking for argument’s sake)”, an essential amino acid that must be obtained from the diet. Methionine inserts itself into several essential bodily processes, and if a person depended too heavily on this protein powder, their cells could come up short on the genuine compounds they need to work properly. Protein quality is often evaluated using standardized scoring systems such as the Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS). Pea protein performs adequately by this measure. Of course it does. That’s totally equivocal to anything pertinent to the body (*note sarcasm). PDCAAS reflects controlled lab conditions and does not capture almost any variables involved in the living . Other methods, such as the Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score (DIAAS), may produce different results depending on processing and form. Surprise. Lab creation measured by lab evaluation, so true to nature and the body. *note sarcasm.

A broader distinction exists between whole foods and isolated components. Whole legumes provide fiber and other compounds(even ones that have yet to be measured) that interact with the digestive system and gut microbiota. The long-term outcomes associated with regular intake of this (“pea protein”) powder, particularly at higher levels, are not fully established. What makes this more concerning is not that pea protein exists but rather what really IS the powder sold as “pea protein.”

Industrial food systems produce novel ingredients constantly, and the existence of any single one of them is, in isolation, unremarkable. What is remarkable and what deserves far more public scrutiny than it has received is the speed and silence with which this particular ingredient has been inserted into the architecture of everyday eating and pet products, not as a conscious choice that informed consumers are making, but as an invisible infrastructure that most people are moving through without any awareness that it is there.

A decade ago, pea protein isolate was a niche ingredient found primarily in specialty sports nutrition products purchased deliberately by people who had made an active decision to seek out a plant-based protein supplement. That context, whatever its limitations, at least preserved the element of informed consumption. The person buying a pea protein powder knew they were buying a “pea protein” powder. They were making a choice, however imperfectly informed, about a specific product for a specific purpose. That era is over.

A breakfast cereal for humans

Pea protein isolate is now embedded in the food supply at a level of penetration that has effectively eliminated the possibility of conscious opt-in. It is in protein bars and meal replacement shakes, as it always was — but it is also in breakfast cereals, in bread, in pasta, in plant-based milks, in coffee creamers, in soups, in frozen meals, in crackers, in infant nutrition formulas, in protein-fortified yogurt alternatives, in snack foods marketed to children.

Found in fish flakes

Your dogs, cats, goats, and even fish are consuming it. It is in products that carry no obvious protein supplementation framing whatsoever products that a consumer reaches for because they want a bowl of cereal or a cup of oat milk, with no awareness that they are simultaneously consuming a concentrated, industrially processed powdered formulation labeled “pea protein” that did not exist in the human food supply in any meaningful quantity until roughly fifteen years ago.

High protein cat kibble

The ingredient has migrated from the supplement aisle into the entire store, and it did so without announcement. The cumulative exposure this creates is without historical precedent, and that fact alone should give serious pause.

Sadly, a milk alternative for vegan toddlers

A person following a vegetarian or contemporary vegan diet — one that draws on plant-based “milks,” protein-fortified foods, meat alternatives, nutrition bars, and any number of products now routinely containing pea protein as a functional ingredient — may be consuming “pea protein isolate” multiple times daily, across entirely different product categories, in aggregate quantities that dwarf anything a whole-food diet could deliver. They are almost certainly not tracking this. The labeling system does not require them to. “Pea protein isolate” appears as a line item in an ingredients list, in small print, among many other items, with no requirement that its cumulative presence across a day’s eating be disclosed or considered.

This matters enormously because of what has already been established about how the body interacts with this ingredient. The absence of the biological matrix that would normally accompany protein consumption, the potential for disruption to gut barrier function and microbiome composition, all of these concerns become significantly more consequential when the exposure is not occasional and deliberate but continuous, cumulative, and largely invisible. A body that encounters this lab formulated chemical garbage powder once in a post-workout shake is in a fundamentally different situation than a body that encounters it at breakfast, in a mid-morning snack, at lunch, in an afternoon coffee, and at dinner: which is the reality for a growing segment of the population, most of whom have no idea it is happening.

And here is the truth that the industry, the investors, the celebrity endorsers, and the regulatory frameworks have collectively declined to state plainly: there is no long-term safety data on high-volume, multi-source, cumulative daily consumption of this powder, this “pea protein isolate.” None that is adequate to the exposure levels now occurring in the population. The studies that exist examine pea protein in controlled quantities, over defined periods, in specific populations, measuring specific endpoints and they were largely conducted before the ingredient achieved its current ubiquity. They were not designed to ask what happens to gut permeability, microbiome diversity, renal function, nerve signaling, or body regulation when a person consumes this ingredient multiple times a day, every day, for years, across a dozen different product matrices simultaneously.

That question has not been asked in any systematic way. It certainly has not been answered. What has happened and continues to happen instead, is the largest uncontrolled dietary experiment in modern history. It was not announced as an experiment. It was announced as innovation. It was announced as sustainability. It was announced by celebrities on social media and by food companies on packaging that used words like “clean,” “natural,” and “plant-based” to describe something that, as this document has now established in considerable detail, is none of those things, although I’m starting to believe “plant-based” truly means factory (plant)-based.

The absence of long-term data is not a minor regulatory gap to be filled in due course. It is the central ethical problem of this entire enterprise. When a pharmaceutical compound is introduced into widespread human use, the burden of proof is on the manufacturer to demonstrate long-term safety before exposure reaches population scale. The food industry operates under no equivalent standard. Novel ingredients are presumed safe until demonstrated otherwise and the demonstration of otherwise requires the passage of time, the accumulation of exposure, and eventually the emergence of population-level health signals that, by definition, cannot be detected until the damage has already been done. By the time the data exists, an entire generation will have grown up consuming pea protein isolate daily, in quantities and combinations that no researcher designed, no regulator approved, and no consumer consciously chose.

They did not call it an experiment. They called it “the future of food.” Yet, people will still argue: “Peas are healthy.”

These are not peas. Far from it.

What happens when you process, chemicalize, concentrate, industrialize, and over-consume any single component supposedly extracted from food?

Absolute garbage.

The Real Shift

We did not just change what we eat. That would have been a simpler problem, a matter of swap and substitution, one ingredient for another, one meal pattern for a different one. What happened over the course of the last several decades (if not a half of a century) is something more foundational and more difficult to reverse: we accepted a change in what we consider food to be. They changed the definition itself, behind boardroom doors, changing the language of nutrition science and investment prospectuses and celebrity sustainability campaigns, until the change felt like good the masses.

For the entirety of human history until very recently, food was understood, not always consciously, not always articulately, but understood in practice, as something whole, living, and relational. Whole in the sense that it arrived with its parts intact: its minerals, its water, its enzymes, its fats, its bioactive compounds, its structural complexity. Living in the sense that it came from something that was alive, and carried within it the biological organization and informational density that living systems produce and that human physiology learned, across hundreds of thousands of years, to receive and interpret. Relational in the sense that it existed in context: in a cuisine, in a season, in a preparation tradition, in a relationship between a people and a landscape that shaped not just what was eaten but how it was grown, processed, combined, and understood. Food was never just fuel. It was never just macronutrients. It was a form of participation in the living world.

What replaced it, the powder they call “pea protein isolate” represents with particular clarity, is something categorically different. Not food in that sense, but inputs. Isolated, quantified, engineered inputs, optimized not for biological recognition or cultural continuity but for numbers on a clipboard, functional performance in manufacturing, and the metrics that appear on a nutrition label. The laboratory-designed protein gram became the unit of value. Nothing relative to what the body uses. The ingredient list became the proof of legitimacy. Nothing relative to what we grow or should be eating. The processing that destroyed the biological matrix was reframed as purification. And an industrial commodity ingredient derived from a sequence of chemical interventions that would be unrecognizable to any cook in any culture in any century before this one was placed on shelves beside the language of nature, health, and planetary responsibility.

Their powder, this “pea protein isolate,” though never actually isolated (sound familiar) sits squarely at the center of that shift, not as an outlier or an anomaly, but as one of its clearest expressions. It is the logical endpoint of a worldview that treats the body as a machine requiring battery-type inputs and food as the delivery mechanism for those inputs, stripped of everything that cannot be measured, standardized, and scaled.

This is not a (health) food.

This is not a (health) food.

This is not a (health) food.

That designation, casually applied, rarely examined, requires a standard of evidence and a depth of understanding that simply does not exist for this Frankenstein concoction at the exposure levels now occurring in the population.

What “pea protein isolate” actually is, evaluated honestly against the full record of its production and its biological effects, is a highly processed commodity item: manufactured through a sequence of mechanical force, alkaline dissolution, acid precipitation, and high-heat drying; backed by hundreds of millions to billions of dollars in celebrity and institutional investment; scaled through industrial mono-crop agriculture with its attendant chemical inputs and ecological costs; and inserted into the global food supply under the banner of sustainability and plant-based virtue, with a marketing apparatus sophisticated enough to make all of the above invisible to the people consuming it.

And you CANNOT make me believe otherwise.

In small, microscopic amounts, it is not inherently catastrophic. The body is resilient, adaptive, and capable of processing a great deal that falls outside its evolutionary template without immediate or obvious consequence. Occasional exposure to a novel, processed, possibly toxic ingredient, in the context of an otherwise varied and nutrient-dense diet, is a different proposition than what is actually happening, which is daily, cumulative, multi-source consumption at concentrations and frequencies that have no historical precedent, embedded invisibly across product categories that most consumers do not identify as protein supplements at all. Alarm bells should go off now.

As a foundational daily protein source, the primary or a dominant source of dietary protein for people or animal caretakers who have accepted the “plant-based” (used to be called vegetarian; notice how marketing changes word use) framing and restructured their eating accordingly, “pea protein isolate” is an unvalidated experiment conducted on a willing but largely uninformed population. The long-term data does not exist. The questions about chronic gut barrier disruption, microbiome alteration, cumulative anti-nutrient load, “methionine” insufficiency over years, the biological and environmental implications of daily exposure to chemicalized, manufactured proteins — these have not been answered because they have barely been asked, and they have barely been asked because asking them would interfere with an investment thesis worth billions of dollars. I’m not lying. Look it up.

We are still living out this story. The consequences, whatever they prove to be, will emerge slowly, diffusely, and in a population already so metabolically compromised by decades of industrial food that isolating the specific contribution of any single novel ingredient will be methodologically difficult and commercially inconvenient. That is not an accident. Epidemiological noise is a feature of a system that introduces changes at population scale before the science has caught up. By the time we know what we have done, we will have been doing it for a generation. And of course when another 2020 rolls around, we won’t be blaming the industrial slurry we’ve all been eating.

The pea was never the problem, granted some of us prefer not to eat them. But the pea, in its whole form, fed people for thousands of years without problem or controversy. Oh, what was done to the poor pea!: the fractionation, the chemical processing, the industrial scaling, the insertion into everything, the rebranding of the result as nature’s protein, that is the problem. And it is a problem that will not be resolved by better labeling or cleaner processing or a slightly improved amino acid profile.

It will only be resolved by returning to the question that should have been asked before any of this began: not whether we can engineer a plant into a protein powder, but whether we should, at all, and what we lose, biological, emotionally, even spiritually, when we decide that we can.

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