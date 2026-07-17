What is the Terrain Model?

Teach your children the Terrain Model

Modern society increasingly speaks of the Earth as though it were a dying machine. How long have we’ve been told that we are running out of oil (remember “peak oil”?), running out of water, running out of helium (remember when we had limited access to getting helium tanks?), running out of fertile soil (farmland is supposedly losing all nutrients), running out of resources, running out of energy( natural gas is limited apparently) running out of space, running out of time, and that we may eventually run out of life itself. The modern world has become psychologically organized around depletion. We do not simply worry about specific shortages; we have absorbed depletion as a mood, a background hum beneath our planning, our politics, and our private fears.

Yet history repeatedly shows that what we call “resource depletion” is often far more complicated than disappearance. In many cases, the issue is not that materials vanish from existence. It is that access changes, that ownership centralizes, that extraction becomes more expensive, that distribution becomes politicized, or that fear itself becomes economically useful. The language of scarcity has become one of the dominant psychological tools of modern civilization and it really started with those that were impacted by WW2.

This does not mean limits do not exist. Local depletion is real. Pollution is real. Mismanagement is real. An aquifer drawn down faster than it recharges is genuinely diminished, and a forest cleared to bare soil does not regrow on command. But there is a profound difference between responsible stewardship and a civilization conditioned to believe collapse is always imminent. That distinction matters. Because once people become psychologically convinced that the essential elements of life are perpetually disappearing, they become increasingly willing to accept centralized systems of control in exchange for perceived security. Fear becomes infrastructure. Hook, line and sinker.

Consider oil. For decades, the public has repeatedly been warned that oil would soon disappear. In 1956, the geologist M. King Hubbert predicted that American oil production would peak around 1970 and decline thereafter, and for a generation “peak oil” was treated as a near-certain countdown. Yet “proven reserves” continually expand. This is not because oil magically appears. It is because technology changes, economics change, new deposits become viable, and previously inaccessible reserves become extractable. Shale formations that were worthless in 1980 became some of the most productive fields on Earth once hydraulic fracturing made them reachable. What was once considered impossible becomes profitable. The issue was never simply geology. It was economics, infrastructure, and control.

Helium has been framed through the same recurring panic cycles. Headlines regularly warn the public that helium is “running out,” often implying near-total disappearance from the planet. Yet helium continues to be discovered, extracted, recycled, and technologically reevaluated. Much of the recurring “shortage” has traced back not to the universe running dry but to the peculiar politics of a single stockpile, the United States National Helium Reserve outside Amarillo, Texas, whose release and pricing have shaped global supply for decades. The issue is not that the universe suddenly stopped containing helium. The issue is that extraction, refinement, and distribution are deeply tied to industrial and geopolitical systems. Additionally the biggest demand of helium in the world comes from United States and the biggest user of helium is the medical device, aerospace, and telecommunications industries.

Water may become the ultimate example. The emerging language of “water bankruptcy” reframes water not as part of a living planetary cycle, but as a managed financial asset. When Cape Town approached its “Day Zero” in 2018, the conversation shifted almost overnight from rainfall and reservoirs to allocation, pricing, and emergency authority. This is important to know. Because once a society accepts that water itself is fundamentally disappearing, the public becomes psychologically prepared for rationing, for metering, for surveillance, for commodification, for financialization, and for centralized management. The fear of scarcity often becomes more powerful than scarcity itself.

The Scarcity Narrative on Our Plates

Perhaps nowhere is the psychology of scarcity more visible today than in our relationship with food. Increasingly, the public is told that the Earth cannot sustain traditional animal agriculture. We are warned that there is not enough land, not enough water, not enough feed, and eventually not enough livestock to nourish a growing population.

Whether these claims are fully justified, partially justified, or context-dependent is less important than recognizing the psychological effect they produce. When people become convinced that one of humanity’s oldest food sources is destined to become scarce, they naturally begin searching for substitutes. And the sub-conscious seed is planted: “I’m not good enough.”

Throughout history, some people have embraced vegetarianism for ethical, religious, philosophical, or health reasons. In modern times, however, concerns about environmental limits, resource use, and future food security have become increasingly prominent in discussions surrounding reduced meat consumption. These concerns have also fueled an enormous market for highly processed “plant-based” meat analogues—products often promoted not because they more closely resemble whole foods, but because they are presented as necessary replacements for an allegedly unsustainable food system. More recently, the same narrative has helped justify the development of laboratory-grown meat. What was once considered a technological curiosity is now increasingly presented as an inevitable solution to an impending crisis.

Regardless of one’s opinion of these products, the underlying message remains remarkably consistent:

The traditional way cannot continue.

Nature is no longer enough.

Technology must replace what the living world can no longer provide.

Whether that conclusion ultimately proves correct is a question worthy of open scientific and public debate. But it illustrates a recurring pattern throughout this essay: when a society becomes convinced that abundance has given way to unavoidable scarcity, it becomes far more willing to accept artificial substitutes for what previous generations regarded as ordinary parts of life.

Scarcity Has Always Been a Tool of Power

The psychology of scarcity is not new. Throughout history, rulers understood that controlling access to essential resources often meant controlling people. From pharaohs managing grain stores along the Nile, to emperors monopolizing salt, to kings restricting forests, hunting lands, mining rights, and waterways, power was frequently exercised not simply through military force, but through control of life’s necessities.

The pattern is old enough to appear in our founding stories. In a biblical account, it is Joseph’s command of Egypt’s granaries during seven years of famine that converts a starving population’s dependence into Pharaoh’s ownership of their land. In ancient Rome, the grain dole, the *annona*, was never mere charity; the man who fed the city held the city.

Salt offers perhaps the clearest case of all. For centuries states taxed and monopolized it precisely because every human being needs it and no one can manufacture it at home, and as late as 1930 the British salt monopoly in India was so emblematic of imperial control that Gandhi could strike at the entire structure of empire simply by walking to the sea and gathering salt. In medieval England, the Forest Laws turned vast stretches of land into the king’s exclusive preserve, where an ordinary person could be punished for taking a deer or even gathering wood, and the later enclosure of common fields fenced off what had once been shared.

In many societies, the issue was not whether a resource existed. It was who was permitted to access it. History is filled with monopolies, exclusive charters, taxation systems, and legal restrictions that concentrated resources into the hands of governments, royal families, aristocracies, or privileged merchant classes. The result was often the same. The result was dependence. Those who controlled essential resources gained tremendous political, economic, and social influence over those who did not. Scarcity, whether naturally occurring or institutionally reinforced, became a powerful instrument of governance.

Modern civilization has largely abandoned crowns and kingdoms, yet many of the underlying dynamics remain remarkably familiar. Today, access to energy, water, land, housing, food production, data, intellectual property, and even genetic material is increasingly shaped by large institutions, multinational corporations, financial markets, and regulatory systems. The names have changed. The technologies have changed. But the relationship between access, dependency, and power continues to deserve careful examination. A patent on a seed performs much the same function a royal charter once did; a proprietary dataset can fence off knowledge as effectively as a wall once fenced off a forest.

This is not to suggest that every shortage is manufactured or every regulation is malicious. Rather, it is to recognize a recurring pattern throughout history. Those who influence access to essential resources often acquire extraordinary influence over society itself. Perhaps the most enduring form of wealth has never been ownership alone. It has been the ability to determine who gets access, and under what conditions.

Interestingly, modern medicine frequently speaks about the human body in remarkably similar terms. The body is portrayed as perpetually deficient: lacking nutrients, lacking hormones, lacking “immunity,” lacking protection, and constantly vulnerable to breakdown. It is described less as a self-regulating organism than as a leaking vessel that must be continually topped up from outside. Likewise, the Earth is increasingly portrayed as fundamentally incapable of sustaining life without continuous technological intervention. Both narratives encourage dependence upon centralized “wiser” systems of management. Both reduce dynamic living systems into fragile machines awaiting collapse that can be controlled.

Perhaps the deepest form of scarcity, however, is not material at all. It is psychological. Children raised in environments dominated by fear, instability, or economic anxiety often absorb far more than financial habits. They inherit an entire worldview. They inherit a worldview where there is never enough, where resources must be guarded, where people cannot be trusted, where life is fundamentally competitive, and where security is always fragile. In many families, scarcity becomes emotional culture. It is in the tone at the dinner table, in the flinch when a bill arrives, in the way an unexpected expense can darken an entire week. Children quietly learn that survival depends upon withholding, upon overworking, upon people-pleasing, upon self-sacrifice, upon manipulation, or upon constant struggle. Even success becomes psychologically difficult to sustain, because rest itself begins to feel unsafe.

Across generations, these beliefs are often passed down not intentionally, but as inherited survival strategies. Parents who lived through war, famine, economic collapse, migration, discrimination, or chronic financial insecurity may teach their children to conserve relentlessly, to trust cautiously, to avoid risk, and to prepare for the worst. The grandmother who lived through the Depression and washes and reuses aluminum foil long after she can easily afford more is following an instruction that was once a matter of survival and is now simply a reflex. What once served as an adaptive response to genuine hardship can continue long after the original circumstances have changed.

Likewise, some families, communities, and cultural traditions place a strong emphasis on scarcity, sacrifice, and constant striving. Children may grow up hearing that resources are limited, that opportunities are few, that success must always be fought for, and that one person’s gain often comes at another’s expense. Over time, these lessons can shape not only financial behavior but interpersonal relationships and more largely, communities.

When scarcity becomes the lens through which the world is viewed, relationships themselves can become transactional. Giving may carry an expectation of return. Kindness may become a form of leverage. Generosity may feel dangerous. Trust becomes conditional, because every interaction is unconsciously measured against the possibility of loss. Some people develop a persistent fear of inadequacy, as though there will never be enough money, enough love, enough recognition, enough security, or enough opportunity. Others swing toward the opposite extreme, believing that they deserve more than everyone else, or that they must acquire more at any cost, because life is fundamentally a competition for limited resources. Neither response arises from abundance. Both are different expressions of the same underlying psychology: a nervous system shaped by perceived scarcity.

When these beliefs are transmitted across generations, scarcity ceases to be merely an economic condition. It becomes an inherited worldview that quietly influences identity, relationships, parenting, leadership, and the structure of entire communities. People become less collaborative, less generous, less trusting, and more protective of status, of money, of opportunities, and even of affection. Communities weaken because fear narrows human behavior.

Ironically, many of the most materially abundant societies in history have simultaneously become emotionally conditioned by chronic perceptions of insufficiency. The result is a civilization materially full yet psychologically starved. It is the strange spectacle of a culture that has never had more, and has rarely felt it had enough.

This conditioning also limits imagination. When children repeatedly hear that something is “too expensive,” that “life is hard,” that “money doesn’t grow on trees,” that “you must suffer to survive,” or that “only a few people get to succeed,” they often internalize limitation as reality itself. They internalize it not merely financially, but creatively, socially, and spiritually. The ceiling they were warned about becomes the ceiling they build.

This does not mean hardship is imaginary. Nor does it mean effort is unnecessary. But there is a profound difference between respecting effort and worshipping struggle, thinking it’s the only way to live. A society deeply conditioned by scarcity eventually loses the ability to perceive abundance even when surrounded by it.

And perhaps that is the deeper issue modern civilization faces. The problem is not simply the fear that resources may seem to disappear. It is the gradual loss of faith in the regenerative capacity of life itself, in its constant, unrecognized power to recover. Sometimes the greatest scarcity being manufactured is not material.

It is faith in life.

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