Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

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Petra Lackey's avatar
Petra Lackey
6d

This is a beautiful reprogramming guide.

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AMZNGRZ's avatar
AMZNGRZ
4d

Agree totally. But has our cultural norm of scarcity morphed into wanton, reckless use of disposable everything? This also creates more dependency.

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