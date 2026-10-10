Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

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Baldmichael
Oct 10

Great fun. I would add box of matches so you can light the gas produced by the beans. This might make an effective weapon against unwanted intruders if suitably timed!

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PAUL LIFE's avatar
PAUL LIFE
Oct 10

Condoms for the sake of preserving the over-proliferated species homo sapiens stupidus.

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