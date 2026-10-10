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Toilet paper.Apparently civilization poops a lot when it’s falling apart. Or people are using it to construct their off-grid dome homes.

Canned beans. For nutrition, barter, and clearing a room. Nothing says survival better than bloating and gas. Maybe this why we need more toilet paper.

A can opener. You’d be surprised how many survival plans fail to include this. This the tool of choice. Mass destruction be damned. Your can opener will save you. Save us all.

Batteries. In every size except the ones that fit in your flashlight, radio and watch.

Candles. Ones that smell like “Cozy Autumn” and “pumpkin spice” while you contemplate the end of society.

A flashlight. Keep that in a safe place, somewhere hidden. Somewhere no one will steal it.

A second flashlight. To look for the first one.

Coffee. You’ll need to stay alert and vigilant. Neurotic to the point of paranoia. The caffeine will keep you safe. It’s also good for bartering with other addicts.

A French press. Because the apocalypse is no excuse for acting like a barbarian. Plus you can also use it to filter your urine if you really want to get creative.

A printed map. So you can discover you never really got a new one since your family road trip in 1996.

Seeds for a vegetable garden. Something you’ve been meaning to start since 2012. The older the seeds the better. Always fun to see which sprout. Fun game for the family.

A book on edible plants. Learn to discern the asphalt crack weed from the sidewalk dirt plant. ‘Cause you ain’t going in the woods. Excellent for bartering or leveling a wobbly table.

Duct tape. It does a lot. Can’t say for certain what but every other survival list has it. So get it. Although it’s really good for “quieting” the complainers.

Comfortable shoes. Nobody talks about how important this is for fleeing whatever the internet says is coming.

An emergency radio. Preferably one that is complicated and has lots of buttons. Makes everyone feel really safe.

A notebook. To record which predictions came true. It may remain blank. And if you don’t have a pencil, oh well.

A calendar. So you can cross off the latest date the world was supposed to end.

Bottles of water. It’s best in plastic so that it really tastes like it’s been sitting in your hot basement for years.

A friend. So they can say repeatedly, “Remember when we first did this in 2008?”

Hazmat suit. Might as well just live in your own little biodome. They’re just as good as masks, maybe better! Make sure to limit your exposure to fresh air and sunlight or let your skin breathe for that matter. Eat extra beans before you wear it.

These are the essentials. But please feel free to add to this so you can be fully over prepared for nothing.

Happy Y2K to everyone!

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