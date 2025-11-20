Dr. Marizelle

Topher's Charmismatic Black Gold
The power of Biochar
On this VERY special holiday installment, I talk with Topher Gardner about life, dome houses and BIOCHAR! Listen and learn how this black gold can be used for soooo many things!

Visit:
www.blackgoldbiochar.com
Discount code for your first purchase : BIOCHARGE
Substack: @biocharisma
youtube: @BioCharisma
instagram: BioCharisma

