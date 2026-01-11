Love my work, buy my book!

The 19th-century book An Attempt to Prove That Vaccination with its Compulsory Law, Instead of Being a General Blessing, is a Universal Curse, in a Series of Letters Addressed to the Right Honorable H.A. Bruce (“Vaccination” for short) by John Fraser, is not subtle. With its 1871 viewpoint, it does not hedge, soften language, or appeal to authority. It challenges vaccination and more importantly, compulsory vaccination, not a technical procedural argument, but as a violation of biological law, philosophical humility, and individual conscience. That alone makes it uncomfortable reading for most today. Why? Because people have forgotten there are many facets to our existence, yet medicine wants to make us believe there is only one, science. sThe author argued from this standpoint not because he lacked intelligence or observation, but because the modern medical framework has trained us to equate dissent with ignorance. Vaccination stands as a reminder that resistance to medical consensus once emerged from reasoned disagreement, not from fringe irrationality.

I agree with the foundational position of this work. Not because it “proves” vaccines are harmful in the way modern readers or scientific religiosity demand proof but because it exposes a pattern that has never gone away: medicine and healthcare enforcing theory before it understands life.

Disease as a Process, Not an Enemy

The Fraser, the author of Vaccination begins from a premise that modern medicine quietly abandoned: that the body is active, intelligent, and purposive.

He writes:

“My rule of judging is—follow, assist nature—never oppose it.”

This single sentence places the author firmly within what we would now call a terrain-based model. Disease, in this view, is not a hostile invasion but an internal reorganization, an attempt by the body to restore balance under strain. Throughout the book, smallpox eruptions, fever, inflammation, and discharge are framed not as failures, but as expressions. The skin, in particular, is understood as a route of safety:

“Nature…seizes on a suitable opportunity…to expel small-pox humour from the blood to the skin.”

The author’s objection to vaccination is therefore not merely about what is introduced into the body, but about what is interrupted. Vaccination, he argues, interferes with the body’s chosen path of resolution and replaces it with an imposed one. Whether one accepts the language of “humours” or not, the logic is consistent: suppression changes outcomes.

Vital Force and the Intelligence of the Organism

The book repeatedly references what it calls vital force, a concept modern science prefers to avoid because it cannot be isolated, measured, or patented.

Yet the author is explicit:

“The function of the vital force is to drive all foes to health and life out of the body.”

In this framework, fever is not pathology. It is an effort on the part of the body to remove that which it does not want. Convulsions are not random malfunctions, they are signs of struggle and a push towards rebalancing. Ulceration at the vaccination site is interpreted not as success, but as the body attempting to expel what was introduced.

The Fraser states plainly:

“A fever in all cases is simply a vital effort to expel morbid humour from the body.”

This is where modern readers recoil but should pause. Because while the language is old, the question is timeless: What is the cost of interfering with the body’s adaptive response?

Modern medicine is trained to interpret fever, inflammation, eruptions, discharge, and even behavioral changes as problems to be corrected. The moment the body deviates from statistical normalcy, intervention is framed as rescue. Yet this reflex reveals more about our discomfort with uncertainty than it does about biological wisdom.

Fraser viewed these expressions differently. Fever was not an enemy to be crushed but a physiological effort, an organized mobilization of energy toward resolution. Eruptions were not failures of containment but routes of elimination, chosen by the body when internal pressure demanded release. Even convulsions, frightening as they appear, were understood as signs of intense systemic work, not senseless malfunction. This perspective unsettles modern medicine because it refuses to equate symptom with mistake.

The deeper question, then, is not whether intervention can stop a symptom, it often can, but what trajectory is altered when it does. When fever is suppressed, when discharge is halted, when inflammation is chemically silenced, the visible problem disappears. But disappearance is not resolution. It is redirection, and it may not be a good one. Biology does not simply abandon a task because we interrupt it.

The cost of interference is rarely immediate, which is why it is so easily dismissed. The body may comply in the short term, but compensation often reappears later as chronic inflammation, altered reaction and response, neurological sensitivity, metabolic dysfunction, or recurrent disease patterns that no longer make sense within a linear cause-and-effect model.

The author of Vaccination intuited this long before the language of modern biology existed. He recognized that the body does not forget an interrupted process, it stores it, reroutes it, or delays it until conditions allow expression again. What was once an acute, visible event becomes a quieter, deeper, and more persistent one. Modern medicine excels at managing crises. It is far less honest about the downstream consequences of suppression. We are rarely taught to ask whether preventing an expression today may require paying for it tomorrow often in ways that are harder to trace, harder to treat, and easier to label as “idiopathic.”

This is the tension the book exposes and refuses to resolve neatly. To interfere with an adaptive response is to assume we understand the full intention of the organism. That assumption has not aged well. The question, then, is not whether we can intervene, but whether we have earned the wisdom to decide when not to.

Statistics as Theater, Not Truth

One of the most intellectually honest moments in Vaccination is when Fraser dismantles statistical certainty. He does not deny numbers. He exposes their malleability:

“The statistic argument adduced on your side is eaten up by the statistic argument adduced on my side… the doughty figures sometimes tell exactly the opposite tales you tell. Pray, now, what is the use of such a line of argument as this? How can it settle the question?”

The author, Fraser, through epistemological clarity shows that statistics are divorced from context: sanitation, nutrition, housing, stress, crowding, become tools of persuasion and faith, not instruments of understanding or truth. He notes that regions with less vaccination sometimes experienced less smallpox, while heavily vaccinated regions did not escape epidemics and he does not present this as a triumphant refutation, as he should, but as a problem that statistics alone cannot solve.

Drawing from hospital records and regional reports in England and France, the author observes that outbreaks did not follow a clean, linear pattern. Highly vaccinated districts still experienced waves of smallpox, sometimes severe ones. Meanwhile, areas with lower vaccination rates were not reliably devastated in the way official narratives predicted. Furthermore Fraser highlights something more unsettling: epidemics obey patterns that exceed any single intervention. They rise and fall according to conditions: crowding, sanitation, nutrition, seasonality, prior exposure, and the general vitality of the population, factors that were poorly measured then and are still inadequately accounted for now. His frustration is not with data, but with the confidence placed in partial data. When vaccination rates rose and disease still appeared, the failure was explained away. When disease declined, vaccination was credited—even when declines coincided with improvements in living conditions or shifts in epidemic cycles. In other words, vaccination was treated as causative when outcomes were favorable and ignored when they were not.

Fraser refuses this asymmetry.

He points out that if the process of vaccination were truly the controlling force it was claimed to be, its effects should be consistent, dominant, and reproducible across regions. The fact that it was not, that similar outbreaks occurred under vastly different vaccination conditions, suggested to him that something more fundamental was at work and that vaccination was not only not working, but possibly detrimental by its over-reliance and over-dependence but medicine.

From a terrain perspective, this observation is not surprising. Epidemics do not behave like switches that can be turned off by a single measure. They behave more like expressions of collective condition, emerging when thresholds are crossed and receding when those conditions shift. Vaccination, the act, by conventional medical standards only, at best, becomes one influence among many, not the master key it was made out to be (believing in the Terrain model, vaccinating is highly unnecessary practice). This is why the author repeatedly resists conclusions drawn from isolated correlations. He understands that when outcomes are complex, simple explanations become ideological, not scientific. The insistence on attributing epidemic behavior to one intervention signals confidence in belief, not observed fact.

Philisophically, what he is really challenging, then, is not vaccination itself, but the myth of singular causation, though he does posit that introducing foreign substances (like vaccines) could weaken and harm the system and cause various ailments rather than providing protection. There is no one-to-one. There is not one thing that creates a disease manifestation. And the myth— that vaccines are very helpful and not harmful in almost anyway, more than any particular medical practice—is what continues to distort public health discourse today. The conclusion he comes is not that statistics are useless, but that they cannot settle philosophical or biological questions alone.

I think that critique has aged remarkably well, yet totally ignored.

The Ethical Line: Compulsion

Where this book, Vaccination becomes truly poignant and powerful then and now, is in its presentation to show that medicine, conventional medicine (known as Allopathy) is not divorced from power.

Fraser asks, repeatedly and unapologetically:

“What right has the State to adopt any medical theory, and then force it on the acceptance of the people?”

He compares compulsory vaccination to compulsory religion or diet, systems that also claim moral urgency, but are rightly barred from enforcement.

He continues:

“Allopathy [a name for conventional medicine] is not a demonstrated true system at all—it is not a science—it is devoid of consistent principles…a mere trial of blind experiments.”

That sentence alone explains why such texts as these were sidelined. It threatens the authority of medicine not by rejecting care, but by refusing unquestioning obedience.

Corrupted Matter and the Question of Introduction

The Fraser’s language surrounding vaccine material is deliberately provocative for the time:

“Vaccine matter[ingredients]…is essentially gross, abominable, diseased, corrupted matter.”

It’s provocative for this time, in my view. Most do not realize or comprehend the implications of what foreign substances, many coming from biologically degenerated material. The author argues that material expelled by the body as waste is not rendered beneficial simply by re-introduction. He rejects the idea that two pathological substances neutralize each other by contact, writing:

“Two dunghills united would not alter the obnoxious character of the united substances.”

Fraser is not merely being comical. He is explicitly challenging cleanliness itself as medicine defines it. He rejects the idea that a substance becomes biologically acceptable simply because it has been selected, handled, or introduced deliberately. In his view, “clean” does not mean authorized, prepared, or medically sanctioned. Clean means compatible with life, with the internal environment, with the organism’s own order, to which I agree. This is a direct assault on one of medicine’s most enduring assumptions: that laboratory manipulation confers purity.

Fraser’s perspective, material expelled from a body, whether human or animal, is expelled for a reason. It represents matter the organism has identified as incompatible with internal harmony. To extract that material, as they do when creating vaccinations in a lab setting, label it “pure,” and then reintroduce it into another body is not cleanliness.

At all.

This is why he dwells on the grotesque. He is stripping away euphemism. The comparison to filth, refuse, and waste is intentional. He wants the reader to confront the biological reality that what the body rejects does not become wholesome simply because we rename it. The lancet, the laboratory, and the physician’s intent do not alter the nature of the substance itself. And this is where his argument becomes uncomfortable for many who are just learning about how vaccines are made.

What is the meaningful biological difference between material introduced through a sanctioned puncture and material introduced through an accidental wound? The skin does not know intention. The blood does not recognize credentials. The body’s response, what he would have called the vital force, does not pause to ask whether the breach was approved. A dirty knife and a medical lancet differ in symbolism, not in principle. In both cases, the body responds with inflammation, containment, and repair. Any subsequent adaptation is a response to injury, not proof of benefit.

This is why Fraser refuses the claim that vaccination material is “pure.” He argues that purity cannot be assigned by procedure alone. If a substance were truly harmonious with the body, it would not need to be forced past protective barriers. It would enter through nourishment, respiration, or environmental exposure,routes the body has evolved to regulate.

An injection bypasses innate biological (and intuitive) discernment.

From a terrain-based perspective, this matters profoundly. Cleanliness is not the absence of visible dirt. It is the absence of burden. A sterile insult is still an insult. A filtered toxin is still a toxin. A controlled injury is still an injury, an example of that is surgery. The author’s discomforting language forces a question modern medicine still avoids:

If the body must mount a defensive response every time a substance is introduced, on what grounds do we call that substance needed or “clean”?

And if adaptation follows, are we witnessing biological agreement or merely biological endurance?

That is the challenge he is making. And that is what needs to be contemplated even today by all types of practitioners, yet it is not. And it is a challenge medicine has never fully answered, yet continues to rely on its therapeutic creations as validated substances that help.

Why I Agree with An Attempt to Prove That Vaccination with its Compulsory Law, Instead of Being a General Blessing, is a Universal Curse …

I agree with this work because it insists on principles modern medicine still struggles with which makes it very relevant for today:

The body is not passive

“Disease” is a process, not an enemy

Suppression alters trajectory

Statistics are not wisdom

Authority is not truth

Compulsion to ‘fix” is not care

Most of all, I agree because it refuses to confuse intervention with understanding. A very important logical distinction.

Let this be clear: This book, Vaccination, Fraser’s words, does not offer modern experimental proof. The book does not meet contemporary evidentiary standards, nor does it attempt to. But dismissing it entirely is a mistake of equal magnitude because we are not just chemical sacks that can be understood by lab experiments.

He closes the philosophical loop when he writes:

“The authority, the voice, the laws of my own nature, are to me paramount, supreme, and above all human authority.”

To read John Fraser’s Vaccination from 1871 is not to unearth a relic for mockery or a scripture for worship. It is to hold up a mirror to a time when medicine stood at a crossroads: to trust in the wisdom of nature, or to command it. That crossroads was never left behind; we live in its shadow. The crushing weight of chronic disease in our modern world is a testament to the path that was chosen for our predominate healthcare system.

Fraser’s work recalls an age before medicine became managerial, pharmaceutical, and compulsory—an age when a far more dangerous question was asked of its rising authorities:

What happens when we lose faith in the intelligence of life itself?

The question hangs in the air, unanswered. The relevance of the body’s vital force has never been dismissed, only ignored. And in that defiant, lingering question, the power of his work, Vaccination endures.

Thanks for reading and hope you enjoyed it. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment