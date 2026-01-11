Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

..."medicine and healthcare enforcing theory before it understands life."...yes, the misunderstanding or complete lack of understanding of the body and how it lives is rampant in today's medical mafia.

150 years later, little progress has been made. It's as if the medical community fakes the science knowing it is not smart enough to understand the workings of the body or nature. It is much simpler and more profitable to simply bombard it with tests, vaccines, drugs and procedures. Yet, these are the very invasions of the body that keep it ill and diseased.

Thanks for presenting this. It makes more sense than anything the doctor could explain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Baya Lazz's avatar
Baya Lazz
2h

The anti-fruitination superspreader RJK jr is infected with pimp protein and needs to be quarantined in a plague hut.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEflP9ONgc8

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Marizelle · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture