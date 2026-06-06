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Previously, I discussed my perspective on what hormones are or perhaps more importantly, what they are not.

I explored how a dynamic biological process can become reduced to a measurable substance, and how that shift in thinking can fundamentally change the way we view the body. This article is less about hormones themselves and more about the real-world consequences of how hormones are interpreted. It is about what happens when a person comes to believe that a number on a lab report explains their suffering, that a symptom is evidence of hormonal dysfunction, or that healing depends on correcting a chemical imbalance.

Over the years, I have worked with countless women (and some men) who arrived convinced that their hormones were broken. They had been told they had estrogen dominance, progesterone deficiency, were hormonally imbalanced, or suffering from some variation of endocrine dysfunction. Many had spent years trying to lower, raise, block, balance, optimize, or regulate their hormones. Yet when we looked beyond the hormone narrative, a different story often emerged.

What follows are examples drawn from common patterns I have observed in practice. While details have been changed to protect privacy, the experiences are real. More importantly, they illustrate how the misrepresentation and misinterpretation of hormones can profoundly shape a person’s understanding of health, illness, and healing and how often the perceived hormone problem turns out to be something else entirely.

She came to my office convinced that her hormones were not only broken but that she was unfixable, not because she had reached that conclusion herself, but because she had spent years being told she was. Sitting in in the chair before me, she described how she had seen practitioners, completed various bloodwork, tracked her cycle, and researched endlessly online. She knew all the fancy-schmancy lingo well. Low progesterone. High estrogen. Estrogen dominance. Hormonal imbalance. At this point, she could practically recite the lab values herself. What she couldn’t understand was why nothing seemed to be changing.

Nothing.

The supplements changed, the protocols changed, the practitioners changed, and yet somehow she remained, the same, exhausted. The weight continued to be a problem. The headaches, same. The anxiety, sometimes worse. Her sleeping schedule, all over the place. Her moods, her body, felt unpredictable, and every time there was a new symptom, it seemed to confirm what she already feared: her hormones must be getting worse.

What struck me was not how different her story was. It was how shockingly familiar it was to me. Over the years, I have met countless women carrying variations of the same narrative, going through the same medical hoops. Many had spent years on hormonal birth control followed by “natural” regulation with supplements. While taking the pill, they often felt relatively stable: their cycles were controlled, their symptoms appeared manageable. Some were told the pill was correcting an imbalance; others were told it was regulating their hormones. Then they stopped, and everything shifted. Irregular cycles reappeared. Mood changes intensified. Headaches re-emerged. Weight became difficult to manage. Fertility concerns surfaced. The conclusion was almost always the same: my hormones are a mess and they need fixing.

But another possibility existed. What if nothing had suddenly gone wrong? What if the symptoms had never truly disappeared in the first place, what if they had simply been suppressed?

Imagine placing a blanket over a smoke alarm. The sound stops, but the fire does not. For many women, symptom suppression creates a similar illusion. The symptoms become quieter while the underlying internal terrain remains unchanged, and years later, when the suppression is removed, the body resumes communicating, not because it is broken, but because it never stopped trying to adapt.

One woman came seeking help because she wanted to become pregnant, another story yet all to familiar. She had already been told “the problem”: low progesterone, high estrogen, her body supposedly dominated by the wrong hormone, out of control. The proposed solutions centered entirely on manipulating hormone levels: boost progesterone, lower estrogen, balance the hormones, all with “bio-identical hormones.” Yet when we stepped back, a different picture emerged. She was under tremendous stress from her job, her family — life. Her sleep was fragmented, her circulation poor, her digestion inconsistent, her partner, emotionally absent. Her moods fluctuated with exhaustion, and her cycles lacked rhythm, disconnected from nature. Nowhere in our work did we attempt to lower estrogen or wage war against a hormone. Instead, we focused on supporting the terrain.

We worked to improve circulation to the pelvis and uterus, focused on nourishment, improved sleep quality, and addressed stress patterns, embracing her life. We restored rhythm to her days, stabilized her mood by connecting her to her lower chakras and supported digestion and elimination.

Gradually her cycle became more predictable, her energy improved, and her sense of well-being returned. Shortly thereafter, she conceived. Was estrogen the problem? Or was her body (and mind) simply participating in a larger adaptive process? Those questions matter to me.

Another woman I worked with had been diagnosed with PCOS years earlier or rather, what is now being called PEMOS (Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome). Interestingly, the condition itself has already undergone multiple reframings and renamings over the years. Earlier medical literature referred to it as Stein-Leventhal syndrome, and more recently there has been increasing discussion around renaming or reclassifying it altogether, because many researchers and clinicians acknowledge that the term “polycystic ovarian syndrome” is often misleading. Some women diagnosed with PCOS do not even have ovarian cysts (shocking:*sarcasm), while others with cysts do not fit the broader symptom picture. Even the language surrounding the diagnosis remains unsettled.

Why?

Because the constant redefining of these conditions is often presented as scientific advancement, when in reality it’s simply a reflection of an ongoing uncertainty about what is actually being observed. The labels become more elaborate, the explanations more biochemical, the testing more extensive and for many women, the experience itself becomes more confusing, not less. She too had spent years trying to “fix” the diagnosis: hormone supplements, restrictive diets, ovulation tracking, medications, and endless online advice about balancing estrogen and progesterone. Yet despite all of it, she still felt disconnected from her body.

What stood out most was not that there were signs that her ovaries were failing in anyway, but that she too, just like the earlier woman discussed, appeared overwhelmed: chronic stress, poor sleep, unstable blood sugar, digestive disturbances, emotional exhaustion, and a near-total absence of rhythm in daily life. The diagnosis had narrowed her focus almost entirely to hormones, laying blame to them, making her feel like a victim to her own body, while the environment with which she was living, breathing, and emotionally tied to was left relatively unaddressed.

And over time, she began identifying more with the label than with her own lived experience. Every symptom became interpreted through the diagnosis. Every fluctuation became evidence that the syndrome was worsening.

But as we focused less on “correcting hormones” and more on restoring the homeostasis as well as establishing a heightened resilience, something shifted. Her cycles became more predictable, her energy improved, and her moods stabilized. And perhaps most importantly, she stopped seeing herself as hormonally defective.

Once we assume the hormone is the problem, every intervention is directed toward controlling and mitigating the hormone. But if the hormone (if it exists the way we think it is) is merely an expression of a larger process, then our attention can shift elsewhere, and the question becomes: what is the body responding to?

This is where I believe many women become trapped. They are taught to view every symptom through the lens of hormone levels.

Weight gain? Hormones. Anxiety? Hormones. Headaches? Hormones. Infertility? Hormones. Mood changes? Hormones.

The hormone becomes both the explanation and the thing to blame. Yet the body is rarely that simple. A signal is not necessarily the source. A response is not necessarily the cause. And what is labeled “a hormone” may be reflecting an adaptation rather than creating a problem.

Some of the most dramatic improvements I have witnessed occurred without ever attempting to “fix hormones.” Instead, we improved:

sleep

nourishment

circulation

digestion

elimination

stress resilience

daily rhythm

connection

self-acceptance

As these changed, the symptoms often changed with them. The headaches, the moods, the energy, returned.

Not because we fought estrogen. But because we improved the conditions under which the body was operating. We listened, gave it resources, supplied space and time, and watched the system unfold, almost on its own.

The irony is that many women come seeking hormone balance and leave with something far more valuable: Trust.

Trust that their bodies are not defective. Trust that symptoms are often meaningful. Trust that adaptation is not pathology. And trust that healing frequently begins not by controlling a signal, but by understanding why the signal arose in the first place. Because sometimes what appears to be a “hormone problem” is simply the body’s attempt to adapt and solve other problems entirely. And when understood, and supported, the body no longer needs to shout the message.

Stay tuned for insight how issues like these are addressed in a Terrain Medicine based way.

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