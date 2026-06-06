Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meri Maccanelli's avatar
Meri Maccanelli
14h

Love this article and the truth! I was fortunate in my 20's to have work with a lovely Naturopath who truly worked with the entire being, as you wrote here. Thank you Mari for sharing and helping me stay in my flowing space now!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Melanie's avatar
Melanie
4d

What suggestions do you have for someone who has endometriosis and has multiple surgeries? The doctors have no idea what to do for her other than cut. I don't know how she is surviving with the pain she is in and the surgeries she undergoes.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Marizelle · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture