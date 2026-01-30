Germs Are Not Our Enemy

In the mid-20th century, long before “medical freedom” became a contested modern phrase, a physician named Dr. Dinshah Pestanji Framji Ghadiali did something nearly unimaginable today: he ran for Governor of New Jersey on an independent ticket, openly opposing medical corruption and centralized authority. Newspaper accounts from the period describe Ghadiali as an immigrant from India, a World War I American captain, and the founder of a health institute in New Jersey. His campaign promise was blunt and unambiguous: “no graft (At the time, “no graft” was not a slogan but a declaration: an explicit rejection of political machines and the financial entanglements that bound government to corporate and professional power. Its a nicer way of saying “bribery”).” But what truly distinguished his candidacy was not politics, it was medicine.

Ghadiali was a visible and vocal advocate for natural methods of healing, and his run for office was explicitly framed as a stand against what his supporters called “medical autocracy” and “life-destroying, official, orthodox medicine.” Endorsements published at the time praised him not only for democratic values and social justice, but for defending the right of individuals to govern their own bodies, language that sounds strikingly modern, yet predates today’s debates by generations.

Article written in 1937

What most people don’t know is that Ghadiali’s prominence extended well beyond this single political moment. Historical records show that he founded the Spectro-Chrome Institute, published extensively on non-drug, non-surgical healing methods, and lectured widely at naturopathic conventions across the country. He trained practitioners internationally and was regarded by his peers as a compelling speaker and philosophical defender of natural medicine. Whether one agrees with his theories or not, his work was widely known, debated, and practiced, placing him firmly within an organized professional movement rather than on its fringes.

What also remains largely unknown is that Ghadiali’s life was shaped by state persecution. In the 1930s, the U.S. government attempted to revoke his citizenship under racially exclusionary immigration laws targeting “Asiatics.” Forced to defend himself, Ghadiali cited ancient Persian and Zoroastrian history (proving he was Aryan) to establish his ancestry in order to remain in the country. His case reveals an uncomfortable truth: early natural medicine practitioners were not merely marginalized professionally, they were often targeted legally, racially, and politically.

This pattern intensified in the following decade. By the early 1940s, amid wartime expansions of federal authority in the U.S., Ghadiali’s institute was shut down, his publications seized, and he was imprisoned under federal charges related to his healing devices. His removal from public life was swift and decisive. Like many figures in natural medicine during this period, his disappearance from the historical record was not the result of obscurity or failure, but of governmental force.

This history matters because it disrupts the popular narrative that natural medicine is a recent reaction to modern pharmaceutical excess. In reality, organized resistance to medical monopoly existed openly, publicly, and politically nearly a century ago. Naturopaths and drugless practitioners of the like, were not fringe figures working in isolation, they were lecturers, organizers, convention speakers, institute founders, and even political candidates.

The erasure of figures like Ghadiali has left the public with the false impression that natural medicine lacks intellectual depth, historical continuity, or civic engagement. Yet these archival records show the opposite: a sophisticated movement rooted in constitutional rights, bodily autonomy, and an understanding of health as something developed and supported, not administered.

What we don’t know about the history of natural medicine isn’t because it never existed. It’s because much of it was deliberately destroyed, buried under licensing laws, rewritten medical histories, and the disappearance of inconvenient voices.

Recovering these stories isn’t nostalgia; it’s historical correction. It reminds us that today’s debates are not new battles, but old ones resurfacing under new names. This reclamation disrupts the sanitized, monolithic narratives we were taught and demands a fuller, often uncomfortable reckoning with the past. Recognizing this how this continuity was hidden from us, is not a cause for despair, but a source of clarity, equipping us with the hard-won wisdom of earlier resistance to better navigate the present and, importantly, to teach and empower our children with the tools they were meant to inherit.

Notes & Historical References

Dr. Dinshah Pestanji Framji Ghadiali (1873–1966) was a Parsi-born immigrant from India who became a prominent figure in early 20th-century naturopathic and alternative health movements in the United States. He founded health institutes in New Jersey and authored multiple publications on natural healing.

Contemporary newspaper coverage from the 1930s–1940s documents Ghadiali’s run for Governor of New Jersey on an independent ticket, emphasizing his opposition to political graft and his advocacy for medical freedom and bodily autonomy.

Ghadiali is best known for developing Spectro-Chrome therapy, a system of color-light application described in The Spectro-Chrome Metry Encyclopedia (first published in the 1920s, revised in later editions). The system was promoted internationally and taught through institutes and correspondence courses.

Ghadiali was a regular speaker at naturopathic conventions, and references to his lectures and addresses appear in naturopathic journals and organizational records from the period, indicating his standing within the professional natural-health community.

During World War II, federal authorities shut down Ghadiali’s institute, seized Spectro-Chrome equipment and publications, and imprisoned him under charges related to medical device regulation. These actions occurred amid broader wartime expansions of state power and increasing consolidation of orthodox medical authority.