Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terrence Brannon's avatar
Terrence Brannon
8h

I find it strange that Dr. Shiva (Shiva Ayyadurai) has never spoke about this person (to my knowledge). Dr. Shiva grew up in New Jersey since the age of 7. He has faced similar opposition as a political candidate when running for Senate and President. He has a ph.d in biolocal engineering from MIT and is the president of Cytosolve. And he was a fulbright scholar where he integrated Western systems science with Indian traditional medicine (a system called Siddha) that pre-dated Ayurveda.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Marizelle · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture