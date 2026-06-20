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What is the Terrain Model?

Teach your children the Terrain Model

After reading the previous articles, many people will naturally arrive at the same questions: “If hormones are not the true problem, then what should we actually be doing?” The answer is both simpler and more complicated than most expect.

From a terrain perspective, the goal is not to fight what we think are hormones, suppress them, block them, or force them into predetermined ranges. The goal is to improve the conditions under which the body functions, adapts, repairs, and communicates. That is a different project entirely.

One asks how to overpower the body.

The other asks how to support it.

This matters because what we call “hormonal symptoms” are not isolated hormone problems at all. They may reflect chronic stress adaptation, altered circulation, or the slow depletion of the resources a body needs to operate. They may reflect a nervous system that has been running on high alert for too long, a digestive system that struggles to assimilate what it is given, or an inflammatory burden the body has been quietly carrying for years. They may reflect disrupted sleep and a circadian rhythm pulled out of alignment, emotions that have been held in rather than expressed, a persistent absence of safety and home aor simply a mismatch between the environment a woman lives in and the one her body was built to expect. In other words: The body may not be malfunctioning. It may be responding.

And that single reframing changes the entire approach. Instead of asking, “How do we lower estrogen?” we begin asking, “What conditions might be causing the body to communicate this way?” That shift alone can profoundly change the healing process, because it changes what we are looking for in the first place. You tend to find what you go looking for.

If you go looking for a hormone to blame, you will find one. If you go looking for the conditions a body is responding to, you find those instead.

The Terrain Perspective: The Body as an Adaptive System

From a terrain perspective, the body is not a collection of isolated organs and hormone pathways operating in parallel. It is an interconnected, adaptive ecosystem, constantly responding to conditions both internal and external. Hormones, (what are hormones exactly at this point?) or some process that’s part of this communication system. Not commanders. Not villains. Not isolated causes. Signals.

And signals only make sense in context. A messenger is not the message, and it is certainly not the cause of the situation it describes. We do not blame the smoke for the fire, and we do not shoot the messenger for the news. Consider how differently the same symptoms read once we treat them as communication rather than malfunction.

Irregular cycles may reflect chronic stress adaptation, a body deciding that conditions are not stable enough for predictable rhythm, not stable enough to conceive a child. Painful periods may involve stagnation, tension, or altered circulation. Infertility may reflect exhaustion, depletion, or the absence of the rhythmic, emotional or energetic stability, a body wants in place before it will risk creating new life. Mood shifts may involve blood sugar instability, disrupted sleep, or a nervous system pushed past its capacity. Hot flashes may represent vascular and nervous system adaptation due to stress or toxic overload during a genuinely profound transition.

None of this means symptoms should be ignored. It means they should be interpreted differently. The symptom is not the enemy to be removed. It is the language to be deciphered.