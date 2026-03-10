Welcome to Navigating the Terrain a transformative education series designed to guide you and your child through the various lessons of the Terrain Model. In the last lesson, Learning to Observe the Body & Teaching Kids Awareness Without Obsession, we discussed how parents distinguish between danger and process—without fear, delay, or denial. This is how awareness becomes wisdom. Today, we will continue our journey by equipping ourselves and our children the understanding they need to Know when to watch or when to act. Don’t forget the images you can print out following the article. Let’s move forward together!