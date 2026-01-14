Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Marizelle

Crixcyon
3h

You have made some really good points. If everyone tried to live off the grid I imagine a whole new set of terrain problems might emerge. It is not practical for the vast majority to become endless preppers. Many of us have to deal with the environments we have at hand and make as many adjustments as we can.

Baldmichael
6h

Very sensible, thank you. I worked as a building surveyor for the best part of 40 years including some industrial and office spaces. They can be bland and I have to say the industrial metal sheds are functional bui;ldings only.

The reference to low-grade chemicals being released is well made as these are unseen.

You didn't mention vehicles as these are part of the issue too. They contain a lot of plastics which must release toxins slowly.

I tried to use my bicycle to get to work and if possible to visit sites if I didn't need any heavy kit like a ladder. A ride for 15 mins at beginning and end of day were a great help.

