One of the most common disconnects I see in practice is not between patients and their bodies, but between patients and the advice they are given. Many of the people who come to see me do not work from home in sun-filled rooms. They are not homesteaders. They are not living “slow lives” by design. They work in industrial buildings, hospitals, clinics, warehouses, schools, gyms, salons, factories, and offices with sealed windows and recirculated air. They spend most of their waking hours under artificial lighting, surrounded by off-gassing materials, fragrances, noise, time pressure, and emotional restraint.

Then they are told and often casually, to live off the grid, grow their own food, source everything locally, homeschool with ease, regulate stress perfectly, and avoid all toxins. That advice doesn’t just miss the mark, it subliminally tells people they are going to fail at health (and life) before they even begin. So I want to be clear about something I say to my patients early on:

You do not need to escape modern life in order to begin healing. But you do need realistic goals that respect your body while environment.

Health is not something that happens in a vacuum, just like zen doesn’t happen in white, soft light filled rooms. It happens inside buildings, inside schedules, inside economic constraints, inside emotional responsibilities. If we ignore those conditions, we end up treating people as problems rather than understanding the terrain with which they live in. Most of my patients are not asking how to become “perfectly healthy.” They are asking why they feel depleted, foggy, inflamed, anxious, or exhausted despite “doing everything right.” And the answer, more often than not, lives in the environment they cannot simply walk away from.

Industrial spaces are biologically intrusive (yet visually bland, but that’s just my architectural opinion; I digress). They stimulate the nervous system continuously while offering very little opportunity for regulation. Artificial light disrupts circadian signaling. Recirculated air alters breathing patterns and proper fresh air exchange. Synthetic materials release low-grade chemical inputs all day long. Emotional suppression at work compounds physiological stress. None of this is dramatic or exaggerated. It is cumulative.

When patients feel worse in these environments, I don’t frame it as sensitivity or weakness. I frame it as awareness and a communication to what the body doesn’t want. Their bodies are responding appropriately to chronic exposure. The mistake is expecting the body to adapt endlessly without cost.

So the questions I have people ask themselves shift from “How do I eliminate every toxin?” to a more honest question:

How do I build enough resilience that my system doesn’t collapse under constant pressure and eliminate what I can?

This is where realistic goals matter. This is where understanding the context of each individual’s health and lifestyle comes in.

I tell patients that health, in their context, is not about isolation or absolute removal. It is about stabilization and optimization. It is about restoring enough symbiosis, nourishment, movement, light, and emotional discharge that the body can keep up with the demands placed on it. For someone working long hours indoors, light becomes medicine, not in an abstract way, but as a timing signal and reconnection to the cycles of life. Morning outdoor light before work anchors the nervous system. Brief daylight exposure during breaks interrupts sensory monotony. This is not about perfection; it is about reminding the body that you care. That you’re listening.

Air is similar. Most patients cannot control their building’s ventilation, but they can interrupt exposure. Stepping outside between tasks changes breathing patterns and mental clarity more than most air filters ever will. The lungs are sensory organs. Giving them fresh input, even briefly, matters.

Then there is stress—the kind that doesn’t look dramatic enough to be taken seriously. Just repetitive enough to wear the stone down, drip by drip. Many patients are not in crisis. They are imprisoned mentally and physically. They hold themselves together all day long. That holding shows up physically: tight jaws, rigid posture, shallow breathing, digestive sluggishness, fatigue that doesn’t resolve with sleep. I explain that stillness under pressure is not rest. It is bracing for the next impact. The body needs opportunities to move, exhale, and soften—not just think positively about stress.

Food, in this landscape, stops being about trends or restriction. It becomes life support. Patients working in high-stress, artificial environments need meals that ground them, not “functional” snacks that keep the system revved. Warm, real food eaten away from the desk sends a powerful signal of safety. That signal determines digestion, absorption, and nervous system tone.

What often makes the biggest difference, though, is reframing the often misconstrued ascetic ideology of healing. I tell patients that if their workdays are industrial, their recovery and convalescent time must be intentional. Connecting, or should I say reconnecting to Nature is not a luxury add-on. It is necessary decompression for a system saturated with artificial input. Even short, regular exposure matters. The body needs contrast to recalibrate. And if you don’t do it, eventually your body will do it for you, causing you to have to take weeks of sick leave.

I am very much honest about limits of exposure.

Some environments cannot be made healthy nor can they be detoxed easily even given time. That does not mean people should panic or quit everything overnight. It means we acknowledge that adaptation has a threshold. When health continues to erode despite reasonable countermeasures, the body’s terrain may be signaling that long-term exposure carries a cost. That awareness in it of itself is empowering. It removes guilt and even shame. It allows a person to make informed decisions over time instead of blaming themselves for not thriving in conditions that are inherently depleting. The most important thing I help my patients understand is this:

You are not broken because you struggle in a toxic environment.

Your body is responding logically and naturally.

Health, for most people today, is not about escaping modern life. It is about learning how to live intelligently and conscientiously within it, counterbalancing where possible, recovering where necessary, and recognizing when endurance quietly and sometimes insidiously turns into a burden. This perspective replaces the hidden guilt given by a number of health advocates, with clarity. It gives people permission to work with their bodies sensibly, even when their environment is far from ideal.

How I Explain This to Patients in the Room

If you were in my office these are some of the chats you’d hear:

“First, I want to be really clear about something. The goal here isn’t to make your life perfect or absolutely toxin-free. You’re not doing anything wrong by living in the world you live in. My job isn’t to get you to escape your environment, it’s to help your body stop collapsing under it.”

“What we’re actually working on is stability. If your system can stay more regulated through the day—less wiped out, less reactive, a little clearer, that’s progress. Healing doesn’t always look like dramatic improvement. Sometimes it looks like your body not falling apart by 3 p.m.”

“I don’t measure success by how closely you can follow an ideal lifestyle. That sets people up to fail. I look at whether what we’re doing is sustainable for your life. If something helps but you can’t maintain it, it’s not actually therapeutic.”

“A lot of what we focus on are basic signals—light, food, breathing, movement, not because they’re trendy or ‘holistic’ but because they tell your nervous system that it’s time to support and repair. When those signals come in, everything else works much more synergistically.”

“We’re not doing everything at once. Pushing too hard often recreates the same stress pattern that made you feel fragile to begin with. Healing in a difficult environment has to be incremental. Slow, steady progress that sticks is far more powerful than aggressive changes that crash.”

I’m honest with people. Some environments do carry a cost. That doesn’t mean you need to quit your job or move tomorrow. It just means you stay aware, listen to your body (and mind), support your body properly, and make informed decisions over time instead of blaming yourself for not thriving because you are comparing yourself to others who seemingly are.

This isn’t about perfection. It’s about helping your body work with the reality you’re in, right now.

