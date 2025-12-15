Dr. Marizelle
Review of The Article“The Last Resort”
September 1929, Nature’s Path; written by E. W. Cordingley
Dec 15
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Genetics is Not a Fraud, it’s Worse
Genetics Is Not What You Think It Is, It Isn’t What You’ve Been Told It Is And It Does NOT Control You
Dec 13
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Before You Read Another Word...
If you are here for diagnoses, protocols, fixing, or a savior…
Dec 8
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Beyond the Shadow and Death with Melanie Ryan
I speak with Melanie, an accomplished author, psychotherapist, and spiritual teacher, renowned for her work in holistic health and personal development.
Dec 4
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
November 2025
Topher's Charmismatic Black Gold
The power of Biochar
Nov 20
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Fluoride: The Mass Medication Myth
A Terrain Medicine Perspective
Nov 19
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
From Alchemy to Heliotherapy: The Forgotten Medicine of Light
How ancient sun-worship, early medical science, and the wisdom of the terrain all point to the same source of renewal.
Nov 9
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Invisible lies
Whispers in the lab coats, shadows on the screen,
Nov 3
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Discerning Life with Dawn Lester
I sat down with with Dawn Lester an author, researcher, and advocate for critical thinking in health and wellness.
Nov 1
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
October 2025
Beyond the Supplement: Relearning the Language of Minerals
As I discussed in this article below, we live in an era that praises addition—another pill, another powder, another protocol.
Oct 22
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
Magnesium: More Than a Missing Mineral
Why Symptom Relief Isn’t the Same as Replenishment
Oct 12
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
September 2025
Terrainology Conference This Weekend!
Located in the heart of Westchester, NY
Sep 26
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed
